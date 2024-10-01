Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass hockey preseason special issue 2024

A new season comes with new faces and a fresh start
By Kayla Gregoire, Sydney Ciano, Matt Skillings, Devin Lippman, and Caroline Burge
October 1, 2024

The Massachusetts hockey team has high expectations for the 2024-25 season after being ranked No. 14 in the preseason USCHO poll.

The Minutemen kick off their season against Bentley University on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Bentley Arena. The Daily Collegian hockey beat has you set for everything you need to know for the season with our preseason special issue.

The special issue includes written columns from members of the hockey beat and past features about current Minutemen. It also features stories that the hockey beat wrote throughout the 2023-24 season.

Columns from the Hockey Beat

Gregoire: Overview of UMass hockey heading into the 2024-25 season

Ciano: Predicting the top five players for the 2024-25 season

Skillings: Ranking and previewing the 2024-25 Hockey East Conference

Lippman: UMass hockey 2024-2025 schedule breakdown

Burge: New additions to the UMass hockey roster

In case you missed last year

UMass’ playoff hopes were cut short in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in overtime against Denver. Mike Maynard has the recap.

Youngsters Aydar Suniev, Jack Musa, Dans Locmelis and Cam O’Neill jumped out in UMass’ sweep over UConn. Sydney Ciano writes about their performance.

The Minutemen scored a record breaking 11 goals against Alaska Anchorage. Kayla Gregoire details the goal scorers.

After a tough 2022-23 season, UMass built back up their 2023-24 team. Sydney Ciano gives the five key factors that helped them in their rebuild.

Now-sophomore goaltender Michael Hrabal made a strong impression on head coach Greg Carvel in his freshman campaign. Matt Skillings highlights his achievements.

Feature Stories

Michael Cameron’s off ice battles have shaped him into a role model.

Growing together: Sophomore roommates making the jump from year one to year two

 

 

