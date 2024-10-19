UMass men’s club rugby dominates Columbia in 65-5 victory

The Massachusetts men’s club rugby team won by a convincing 65-5 scoreline in its final home game of the regular season against Columbia. A collection of UMass rugby alumni was in attendance to celebrate a Hall of Fame induction ceremony postgame.

The key players for UMass (5-0) were the difference makers in the win. Liam Concannon and captain Arthur Dehareng combined for six of the team’s 11 tries in the game. Concannon finished with four tries. Concannon found gaps in the Lions’ (3-2) line twice in the first half and sprinted past the remaining Columbia backs for tries.

“The kid was a house today,” head coach Philip Ciccarelli said. “He played outstanding.”

Ten minutes into the second half, Quinn Fisher found space on the right flank and looked to be free to score, however he was tackled just short. Out of the ensuing ruck, Oisin Allen redistributed the ball to Concannon, who blasted through two tacklers and reached to put the ball down for the third time of the contest.

In the final few moments of the game, Columbia handed UMass the ball during a scrum infraction at the goal line. Concannon quickly received the ball and again ran through multiple would-be tacklers for the final Minutemen try.

Arthur Dehareng is the field general for the Minutemen, meaning the offense runs through him. He opened the scoring for UMass, and five minutes in, the Minutemen pinned the Lions in their zone, resulting in a scrum for UMass. Allen fed the ball in and it was picked up by Dehareng, who broke towards the corner and put the ball down.

UMass had a lineout that was passed to Dehareng 13 minutes into the second frame. He located some space down the middle of the field and only had one defender to beat. Dehareng did not slow down, running right over the Columbia defender and in for the try.

It was not just the scoresheet that Dehareng had an impact on either. Multiple times throughout the game, he took off for big runs, giving the Minutemen better field positioning or setting up a try. Within the first few minutes of the second half, Dehareng slipped through a gap and played it off to Allen, who found Cole Kennedy for the wide-open try.

The Minutemen controlled the lineouts throughout the entire game. On UMass’ 10 lineouts, they were perfect, recovering all 10 and scoring straight from two of them. The Minutemen’s third try of the game began from an offensive zone lineout that shifted into a maul that UMass pushed 20 yards down the field, before being placed down by Kadin Phimister.

“We changed our lineout last week, made some modifications,” Ciccarelli said. “It was perfect.”

Not only were the Minutemen controlling their own lineouts, but they were also controlling Columbia’s lineouts. On the Lions’ seven lineouts, UMass gained possession on five of them and snatched steals on four.

Because of the lopsided scoreline, Ciccarelli was able to play more of the finishers and reserves by taking out his starters and giving other players opportunities. “The reserves stepped up and played really well, really had an impact.” said Ciccarelli.

UMass worked the ball to the right and found finisher Adrien Bekker later in the match. He made a move on a Lion player and dragged two tacklers into the in-goal area for the first try of his career for the first team.

The Swamp was packed for the Hall of Fame game, which recognized six fresh inductees. A raffle at halftime had patrons help support the club. The spectators watched a commanding victory for the Minutemen.

“I thought it was a great day,” Ciccarelli said. “We had all the alumni here for the Hall of Fame. So, it’s a good way to start the day.”

UMass plays its final game of the regular season on the road against SUNY Binghamton on Oct. 26. The Minutemen have already clinched the top seed in the Division I-AA Liberty Conference and are preparing for the playoffs.

