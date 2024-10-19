Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

UMass women’s club rugby concludes fall season with win against Rhode Island

The Minutewomen secure 29-5 win over the Rams
Kalina Kornacki
Daily Collegian (2024)
By Emma Bensley and Kate Endres
October 19, 2024

The Massachusetts women’s club rugby team wrapped up its fall season with a dominant 29-5 win over URI on the University of Rhode Island rugby fields.  

Looking to continue its upward momentum from its dominant 61-22 home win against Boston University on Oct. 13, UMass (2-3) scored on the final play of the game, ending its season on a high note.

Alexandra Glennon scored her lone try of the game when she downed the ball over the try line during the final seconds of play. Glennon secured the last five points for the Minutewomen after receiving the ball from a ruck set up near the line, propelled by her teammates.

UMass scored off another ruck formed near the try line earlier in the contest. Soon after URI opened the scoring, the Minutewomen found themselves in a similar position and capitalized on the opportunity.  

Another ruck was set up close to the try line, allowing Malena Roper to open the scoring for UMass and bring the game level. Both teams, however, missed their respective conversion attempts, leaving the score tied at five a piece.

According to head coach Chris St. Onge, scoring from rucks is something the Minutewomen have been working towards over the course of the fall season and have repeatedly rehearsed the strategy in practice.

“We have a strategy … and we practice and practice it: get close to the sideline, someone latches on, we drive ourselves over and then down,” St. Onge said. “If we execute it right, it’s incredibly difficult to stop.” 

Despite the Rams’ early opening score, UMass responded by carrying the ball over the try line five times without reply. Its top scorers were backs captain Emma Cullen, with three tries, and Roper with two.

Kicker Julia Fields successfully converted two out of six attempts between the posts for the Minutewomen. She faced challenges in consistently securing the additional two points each conversion offers.

With multiple A-side players unable to play for various reasons, a handful of B-side players were forced to step up during the match, playing an integral role in Saturday’s win. 

“We did some good things and we got rewarded for it,” St. Onge said. “But we can be better. A win is a win and you always want to win, obviously compared to losing, but I always want them to be executing at a very high level because I think they are very capable of it.

Although the Minutewomen ended the season with two consecutive wins, they fell short of qualifying for the playoffs this year. They finished fourth in their division, with UConn and Northeastern at the top of the standings. 

St. Onge attributed the team’s rebuilding phase to the departure of about 18 seniors last year, which led to an influx of new players stepping up this season. He hopes that from here, the team can continue to improve going into the spring season.

“For a first year out of the gate with a very young and inexperienced team I can live with that,” St. Onge said. “Then the idea is, ok we were fourth. The goal for next year is to overtake the third place and get to third place … then eventually we want to be at the top of the list.”   

Emma Bensley can be reached at [email protected].Kate Endres can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X at @Kate_e_endres

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2024
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass men's club hockey falls 2-1 to Vermont
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass hockey struggles in home opener, falling 4-3 to Sacred Heart
Senator Elizabeth Warren and John Deaton face off in senate debate in Springfield on 10/18
Senate candidates spar in Springfield
UMass takes on Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in an exhibition game at Mullins Center.
UMass hockey faces Sacred Heart in home opener
Daily Collegian (2024)
Change in the Academic Honesty Policy presented to the Senate
Courtesy of IMDb
‘A Complete Unknown:’ everything we know from the trailer
More in Archives
Courtesy of National Geographic
Amherst residents express concern over North Atlantic right whales
X marks the spot: X-Change redefines thrift in Amherst
X marks the spot: X-Change redefines thrift in Amherst
Courtesy of IMDb
Revisiting Jeff Buckley’s ‘Grace’ 30 years after its release
Courtesy of IMG Artists
Mariza continues to shine after almost a decade-long hiatus
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass Amherst’s International Programs Office holds second installment of its Five College Election Panel Series
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass men’s soccer beats Holy Cross 1-0
More in Fall Sports
Daily Collegian (2024)
Matt Fordham, defense key in UMass’ win over Holy Cross
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass field hockey takes Lafayette down with late goal
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass women's club rugby defeats Boston University 61-22
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass women's soccer falls to Dayton, 3-2
Daily Collegian 2024
UMass men's soccer falls short, loses 4-2 against Davidson
Daily Collegian (2024)
Wendel: On a day where so much went wrong for UMass football, so much felt right