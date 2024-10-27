UMass women’s soccer ends regular season with 2-2 draw against VCU

Despite a late run by the Massachusetts women’s soccer team in the 88th minute, it couldn’t end its regular season with a win, tying Virginia Commonwealth, 2-2.

Although this was the last game of the regular season, the Minutewomen (11-4-3, 6-2-2 Atlantic 10) showed grit and determination throughout the game, coming back from two separate one goal deficits.

“I actually thought we played really well, controlled the tempo of the game early on, and created a lot of good chances,” head coach Jason Dowiak said. “The ability for us to show resilience was something that we put on display again today.”

Down 2-1 in the 88th minute, UMass’ Grace Pinkus was fouled in the penalty box by the Rams’ Isidora Gajdobranski, leading to a penalty kick. The Minutewomen’s offense was quiet before the penalty kick, so this was the opportunity they were searching for.

Pinkus shot the ball toward the bottom left quadrant of the goal as VCU’s (4-8-5, 3-2-5 A-10) goalkeeper Allison Karpovich had already committed to the right side of the goal. Pinkus’ shot found the back of the net and put UMass back in the game.

“We always feel that we are [going to] create one more chance, we don’t rely on our opponents to lose the ball or give away a bad pass for us to have our chances. We make our own chances,” Dowiak said.

With the Minutewomen and the Rams playing in their final regular season game, it took both sides some time to get their offenses going. Despite UMass having a majority of possession, the Rams kicked off the scoring late in the first half with a goal in the 39th minute.

After an unsuccessful corner kick by VCU, the ball was batted around in front of UMass’ goal. As the Rams’ Jazmin Jackson found herself near the sideline with the ball, she sent an off balance kick high in the air in front of the UMass goal. Makaya Parham, who was surrounded by several Minutewomen, jumped up and sent a header into the goal.

This was VCU’s first shot on goal all game and Parham’s first goal of the season.

The Minutewomen responded to this late first half goal by coming out hot in the second half, tying the game in the 53rd minute. Ella Curry set up for a corner kick and rifled the ball perfectly for Ashley Lamond to send it into the goal. Lamond came crashing in from the left side and tapped the ball in to even the game at 1-1.

The Rams then took the lead once again when they had a free kick by midfield. VCU gained control of the ball, and Jenna Eller headed the ball into the goal for the second goal of the game for the Rams.

The Minutewomen now enter the Atlantic 10 tournament as the No. 3 seed and look to continue to exhibit their reliance and confidence in the postseason.

“No matter the situation, we are keeping ourselves in the game, and that is something we are really proud of,” Dowiak said.

UMass will take on Loyola Chicago in the first round of the A-10 tournament. The Minutewomen will host the Ramblers on Saturday Nov. 2 at Rudd Field, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m.

“It’s just refining the little details and being very purposeful throughout this week… and go into next Saturday feeling fully healthy,” Dowiak said.

