X marks the spot: X-Change redefines thrift in Amherst

Last week, a new thrift and consignment store, X-Change, opened its doors in downtown Amherst. The store brings a fresh approach to secondhand shopping by combining sustainability, community involvement and unique offerings from local vendors.

I sat down with senior management major Grant Cooney, senior finance major Jack Mandy and sophomore business management and hospitality major Manny Baczewski to learn more about their journey opening the store, their business vision and their future plans.

The Team Behind X-Change

Cooney, Mandy and Baczewski, all students in the Isenberg School of Management, came together with a shared vision. Cooney recalls the initial spark for X-Change beginning over a year ago. “I’ve always been into reselling and going to thrift stores to get things appraised,” he said. “Eventually, I thought, why not open my own store?”

“The whole idea started last year,” Cooney explained. “I’d been reselling for a while and thought, ‘Why not open my own store?’ I brought the idea to Jack during lunch one day, and he was immediately on board. From that moment, we haven’t stopped working on it.”

Mandy, who transferred to the University of Massachusetts in his junior year, remembers when the idea was first pitched. “Grant and I were hometown friends, but we hadn’t seen each other for a couple of years. We reconnected, grabbed lunch at Blue Wall and that’s when he brought up the store idea. I was on board immediately.”

Baczewski met Cooney through an Introduction to Entrepreneurship class. “It felt like fate,” Baczewski said. “We were assigned to groups to share business ideas, and Grant’s vision for a consignment store on campus resonated with me. We started working together, and the rest is history.”

The Inspiration Behind X-Change

For these three students, X-Change is more than just a business—it’s a way to introduce something new to the Amherst community. They initially aimed to start the store on campus but shifted to downtown after realizing the potential for a larger impact. “There weren’t many spaces available,” Cooney noted, “but when we found this location, we knew it was perfect. It used to be a bookstore, so people already recognized the space, and we transformed it into what you see today.”

At the heart of X-Change is a commitment to sustainability. “Our entire business concept revolves around bringing new life to old items,” Mandy explained. They also incorporate a junk removal service, repurposing items to prevent them from ending up in landfills. “It’s about mindful consumption and helping students and community members access affordable goods.”

Baczewski added, “We’re not just offering thrifted clothes; we’re creating a space where students and locals alike can access quality items at low prices while contributing to a more sustainable way of living.”

Connecting with the Local Community

For X-Change, the connection to the local community is essential. The founders have big plans to integrate their store with the town.

X-Change is not just a store but a community hub. “We’ve partnered with local vendors, and we’re engaging with different student groups on campus,” Baczewski said. The store collaborates with local businesses and other campus clubs to host events and fundraisers. They also plan to offer consignment opportunities for local artists and small businesses, making the store a diverse marketplace.

“We’ve reached out to different student groups and local vendors to bring a diverse range of products into the store,” Cooney said. “We’re also planning fundraisers with student clubs, where they can consign clothing, and the proceeds will go toward their initiatives.”

What Makes X-Change Different?

X-Change stands out from other secondhand stores with its unique mix of local art, thrifted items and its collaborative, community-focused approach.

“There’s no other store around that combines thrifted clothing, local art and small businesses under one roof,” Cooney said. “We like to call it ‘community retail,’ because that’s really what it is. It’s a space for everyone.”

Mandy added, “It’s just as much anyone else’s store as it is ours. That’s the energy we’re trying to create, a place where people feel connected to what we’re doing.”

Looking Ahead

Despite being open for only a short time, X-Change has already made waves. “Opening day was incredible,” Mandy shared. “Friends, family, and community members came by, and 80 percent of our sales have been through word of mouth.” The team has intentionally paced their marketing to allow the store to grow organically, giving customers a chance to watch the space evolve.

As X-Change continues to develop, the founders are excited about the future. “We want people to feel like this store is as much theirs as it is ours,” Baczewski said. “It’s a place where everyone is welcome, and we’re just getting started.”

They plan to expand both their offerings and their presence in the community. “We’re not rushing things,” Baczewski said. “We want people to see our growth, and as we continue to improve the space, we hope they’ll feel like they’re growing with us.”

X-Change isn’t just another thrift store—it’s a space where the community can come together, where sustainability meets creativity and where anyone can find something special. Keep an eye out for X-Change in downtown Amherst, and don’t be surprised if you hear about it from a friend—it’s already creating a buzz.

