15 songs to hold your hand through your breakup

It’s the time just before the holidays, when the weather is getting colder, the sky is getting darker and the seasonal depression is starting to kick in. For many, including myself, this gloomy period marks an even more melancholic happening: break-up season.

You deserve better, and so does your playlist. These songs will take you through all of the stages of a breakup, leaving you coming out on top.

Stage One: Denial

I get it, you don’t want it to be over. Nobody does, so let’s indulge our delusions for the first phase of this list. It’s important to make your way through every stage, so press play on these songs that will feed into your human nature.

1. “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton

A song about how you’ll always love your ex-partner, no matter who had to step away first, and no matter what happens. Ouch.

2. “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” by Jeff Buckley

A song about pleading with your lover to come back, because “It’s not too late.” Sorry, Jeff, I think this one needed a tardy slip.

3. “Someone Like You” by Adele

Ready to beg your ex to never forget you? Well, here you go.

Stage Two: Anger

Okay, now let’s get into the good stuff. Are you pissed yet? Good, me too. Get ready to scream these multi-decade classics all the way to Target and back, because you are going to need more tissues for later.

4. “Grow a Pear” by Kesha

Self-explanatory, except maybe don’t ever let him call you back, even when he does finally grow a pair.

5. “Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac

“You’ll never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you” speaks volumes to female rage in breakups.

6. “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morrisette

Ready to scream? Alanis will do it with you, all over her backstabbing man, Uncle Joey from Full House.

Stage Three: Bargaining

Similar to the denial stage, the bargaining stage is its physical manifestation, so try your best not to beg. You deserve better. Listen to these songs instead and live vicariously through these artists.

7. “Stay” by Rihanna

Rihanna is begging her partner to stay, there is no explanation needed.

8. “Want You Back” by The Jackson 5

Also, self-explanatory, but it’s not a crime to want your ex back, even if they’ve already left.

9. “Want U Back” by Cher Lloyd

So, what if you were the one who called it off? When your ex is coming out on top, it’s fair to be hurt, and it’s not your fault that you want them back.

Stage Four: Depression

Great, now we’re sad. It’s okay, though, it’s normal. If it makes you feel better, I like to think that how sad you are shows you just how real your love was for that person. Don’t try and hold it in, we can let it out together and cry to these next tracks.

10. “The One That Got Away” by Katy Perry

It’s okay to wallow for as long as you need. If the Johnny Cash to your June ran off, be sad; you need to let it out. Just be glad you don’t have matching tattoos (hopefully, no judgment though).

11. “Glimpse of Us” by Joji

This one will really get you. Try not to let it destroy all of your hopes for a future without your ex, though. It does get better, even if Joji says it doesn’t.

12. “Driver’s License” by Olivia Rodrigo

If you thought it was forever, this one will resonate with you. Take this track on a drive, but avoid your ex’s street, you don’t need that emotional baggage.

Stage Five: Acceptance

The final stage of grieving your breakup is acceptance, and it can be hard to get to, so I’m glad you’re here. You’ll start to feel better about everything. You’ll start thinking back on the relationship in general, and what could’ve been, but it doesn’t hurt the same way it used to. Just because you’ve accepted that it’s over doesn’t mean you can’t still be angry or in love with your ex. Take these songs at your own pace and treat yourself with kindness.

13. “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” by Bob Dylan

A classic song about knowing you deserve better. Don’t let your ex waste any more of your “precious time,” Dylan didn’t.

14. “All Too Well” by Taylor Swift

One day, you’ll look back on all the memories and realize that they’re still special, because it’s something only the two of you share. Even if you don’t get back together, just between the two of you, you’ll “remember it all too well.”

15. “I Love You, I’m Sorry” by Gracie Abrams

Abrams wants you to know that this really is just “the way life goes,” but it’s okay to reflect on both of your mistakes and your love. It doesn’t have to be gone yet, but you don’t have to apologize for that, even if she does.

Music can’t fix everything, and I know that none of these songs will fully be able to take away any pain that you’re experiencing. Just know that you’re not alone; all of these artists have gone through some nasty breakups (clearly), so at least you’re not the only one. It happens to the best of us, and no one knows what the future holds.

Spend time with your friends and family, show yourself some love, and whatever you do, don’t drunk text your ex.

