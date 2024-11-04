2024-25 UMass basketball preview issue

After a busy offseason, the Massachusetts men’s and women’s basketball teams both begin a new season on Monday, Nov. 4. After 42 years in the Atlantic 10, 2024-25 will mark a farewell to the conference for both teams before opening next season in the MAC. The Minutemen will get to start their season off hosting New Hampshire in the Mullins Center, while the Minutewomen will travel across the state for a road game versus Harvard.

In head coach Frank Martin’s third season, UMass men’s basketball will look to capitalize on their first top-four finish in the A-10 since 2008 and their first top-100 KenPom finish since 2014. The Minutemen put one player on the preseason all-conference teams: senior guard Rahsool Diggins, who is expected to lead UMass in his third season in Amherst.

2023-24 was rough on UMass women’s basketball to say the least. A year after recording 27 wins, the program suffered 27 losses, leading to a 14th-place finish in the A-10. Head coach Mike Leflar is back for his second season with an even split of seven returners and seven fresh faces. The likely leader this season for the Minutewomen is Stefanie Kulesza, a senior who is coming off of an 11.2 point and 7.1 rebound campaign.

With the men’s team projected ninth in the A-10 preseason poll and the women’s team projected 13th, both squads will look to overshoot their initial ranking and make one final mark on the conference they’ve consistently called home.

Men’s Basketball

This season’s Minutemen roster features a mix of freshmen, transfers and returners with experience playing under Frank Martin. Dean Wendel has notes on all of them in his roster preview.

In a more competitive A-10, the fate of UMass’ season could rest in the hands of just a few players. Samantha Sands identifies three of these “X-factors” in her article.

The Minutemen’s non-conference schedule features three power conference opponents and a bevy of regional games. Tym Brown previews all 13 matchups in his non-conference breakdown.

Once the calendar flips to New Year’s Eve, conference play will begin for UMass. Mike Maynard looks at the 14 opponents who will hope to send the Minutemen out of the A-10 on a sour note.

Women’s Basketball

Led by Kulesza, there are seven returning players on the 2024-25 Minutewomen who want to lead the program back to consistent success. Lucy Postera writes about all seven familiar faces.

Complementing the seven returners this season are seven players who are entering their first year in Amherst. Cameron Pellegrino spotlights the new additions while also providing an outlook into what UMass’ rotation could look like.

As is the case with the men’s team, there are a few players who could make or break the Minutewomen this season. Johnny Depin and Rachel Toth mention four of these “X-factors” in their column.

UMass faces a number of intriguing opponents over the next four months. Whether they’re in the A-10 or they’re a non-conference foe, Owen Shelffo highlights every team on the Minutewomen’s schedule.

2023-24 Highlights

A tight win over Fordham in early March gave UMass men’s basketball their first 20-win season in a decade.

The Minutemen’s regular season success did not carry over in a 14-point loss to VCU in the A-10 quarterfinals.

As part of his all-conference season, forward Matt Cross tied a Minutemen program record with eight steals against Siena. Cross is now at SMU.

Kulesza recorded her first of four double-doubles during the Minutewomen’s season-opening win over Saint Peter’s.

UMass women’s basketball defeated La Salle in the first round of the A-10 Tournament before falling to Duquesne.

Contributors to this special issue include Managing Editor Johnny Depin, Head Sports Editor Dean Wendel, Assistant Sports Editors Mike Maynard, Cameron Pellegrino and Samantha Sands and beat reporters Tym Brown, Lucy Postera, Owen Shelffo and Rachel Toth.