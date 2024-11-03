A movie that bites back in the best way possible

Vampires are by far the sexiest mythical creatures out there. In legends and media, they’d seduce you and lure you in with their sensuality and charm, and then go in for a bloody kill. So, in that case, why are so many vampire films and TV shows about underage kids?

Sure, “The Vampire Diaries” and “Twilight” are classic and entertaining, but if you’re looking for something against the grain and much less high school, you’ve stumbled across the right article. Now, let’s talk about the vampire movie that will blow you into dust.

“Interview with the Vampire” is a 1976 novel by Anne Rice and the first film adaptation came out in 1994. What we now see as incredible casting, Rice, at the time before the film’s release, saw as an abomination. Tom Cruise was definitely not her first choice for the infamous vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, and she made that very known to the public. She changed her tune, though, after seeing the movie.

Her feelings changed so much, in fact, that she bought out a page of the LA Times just to take back what she said, and she called up Cruise to personally apologize. That’s how incredible this movie is.

The film documents an interview between interviewer Daniel Molloy (Christian Slater) and a vampire named Louis de Pointe du Lac. Throughout the interview, Louis reflects on his life as a vampire in New Orleans and his tumultuous companionship with Lestat. The plotline is mature, erotic and most definitely unforgettable.

What makes this film deserving of much more love and fame, other than the star-studded cast and incredible acting (Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise were joined by supporting actors Kirsten Dunst, Antonio Banderas and Thandiwe Newton), is its uniqueness in comparison to other popular vampire media.

Unlike many vampire films and shows, “Interview with the Vampire” has main characters that aren’t underage, and the story isn’t all about romance and romanticizing vampires. Being a vampire isn’t something that is wanted by Louis, and it’s not accompanied by glamorous side effects. It shows death and turmoil, as well as the complications caused by being turned into a creature of the night. This film doesn’t advertise sex and love, it shows a more realistic side of mystical lore; the loneliness that comes with an eternal life.

Louis is unhappy being a vampire and while that sentiment is reflected by many other vampire movies, it’s done entirely differently. Being a creature of the night is not something that is romanticized in this film. Louis longs to be human again and is trying to hang on to his humanity for the whole film. Even Lestat, the true villain of the story, isn’t in love with being a vampire; he’s just adapted to it. There is not a single relevant character in this film that truly desires to be undead.

It also isn’t modern by any means. The film takes you through centuries of Louis’ life, and the interview aspect makes it even more real, because if all of this did really happen, it would be hard to believe. The whole film is grounded in the past and the interview aspect makes you feel as though you are really there with them. That kind of realism is (very understandably) lacking in most vampire media.

So lay the Cullens to rest and shut the Salvatores in their coffins. Watch “Interview with the Vampire” and prepare to be mesmerized by a film with an amazing cast and an addicting plot. Read the books, too, and watch the sequel if you have time. Even if you think I’ve overhyped it, you won’t be able to deny that Tom Cruise looks damn good as a blonde.

