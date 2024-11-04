Additions to UMass women’s basketball and how they could shift the rotation

The Massachusetts women’s basketball team is set to commence its second season under head coach Mike Leflar in 2024-25. The 14-player roster is half composed of newcomers.

Last season, the Minutewomen finished with a 5-27 record overall, including a 2-16 showing in Atlantic 10 play. UMass did not win a single regular season game outside of the Mullins Center during the campaign.

Three of the team’s top contributors in 2023-24 transferred elsewhere during the off-season. Center Lilly Taulelei left for Iowa State after being named to the A-10 All-Rookie Team. Alexsia Rose, who averaged 11.4 points per game last year, made the move to Minnesota. Kristin Williams, UMass’ former leading scorer and assister, transferred to Coastal Carolina.

The Minutewomen are ranked No. 13 in the A-10 preseason poll, above only St. Bonaventure and La Salle. UMass will need to prove its worth in the conference after winning just over 11 percent of its conference matchups last season.

The additions

UMass made three moves in the transfer portal, all of which are expected to make a real difference in the upcoming season. On the recruiting side, four freshmen have joined the team.

Perhaps the most intriguing addition is Aleah Sorrentino, a forward transferring in from Lipscomb. Sorrentino averaged 12.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Bisons. She originally committed to Ole Miss, an SEC powerhouse, out of high school.

“[Sorrentino] is still trying to find her way, whether it’s starting or coming off the bench,” Leflar said. “Just trying to figure out her role, we do need her to score a little bit on the block, I was glad she did a little of that [in the exhibition game]. And she did grab some rebounds, which is great, we do need that from those positions.”

Yahmani McKayle has undoubtedly carved out the biggest responsibility for herself of the incoming freshman class. The speedy 5-foot-6 guard from Queens, New York is set to step straight into the lineup.

“Jumping into a starting role at the collegiate level as a freshman is exciting for [McKayle] and there’s a lot happening,” Leflar said. “She’s taking it all in stride, so I’m really proud of her.”

The other three freshmen are Jess Ross, Taylor Derkack and Kasey Bretones. Derkack and Bretones both starred in New Jersey high school basketball. Ross is from Cape Cod, Massachusetts and played at Tabor Academy.

“Ross did a really nice job this week in practice, so I wanted to reward her with some minutes,” Leflar said. “You could tell she’s active, athletic and she’s still kind of figuring out some different schemes for us offensively and defensively. But, I think she has a high ceiling.”

Momo LaClair and Megan Olbrys round out the incoming transfers. LaClair is a senior guard who spent three years at Drexel, averaging 3.2 points per game. Olbrys returns to her home state from Villanova, where she appeared in 43 games across two seasons.

“[Olbrys] has been a rock for us in practice,” Leflar said. “It was a shame she got into a little bit of foul trouble, but I could see her playing a lot more minutes than the 17 that she played. And she’s got to finish a couple of those around the basket and I know she will.”

Outlook and projected starting lineup

This UMass roster is filled with potential and talent, but much of it is unproven. The Minutewomen will need a few players to take charge and step into bigger duties if the team wants to improve upon a lackluster 2023-24 season.

Three-point shooting is not expected to be a massive aspect of the team’s offensive attack, as UMass averaged less than five triples a game last season with a 30 percent success rate. The Minutewomen will need to use their strength and size to rush the paint and convert contested layups or draw fouls to get to the free throw line.

Most importantly, UMass needs to take care of the ball. The team averaged 17 turnovers per game last year, making it difficult to get into a rhythm offensively. On the other side of the ball, forcing turnovers and staying constantly alert will earn the Minutewomen much-needed spurts of momentum.

The starting five will be led by McKayle at the point guard position. Possessions will start with her and will often end with her as well. Allie Palmieri will likely start next to McKayle in the backcourt. She looks to drive and dish and can rebound at a high level.

Stefanie Kulesza will hold down the small forward position at her 6-foot height but may also dabble in the guard positions in some rotations. UMass needs her to be the veteran leader for this squad.

Sorrentino and Olbrys are expected to fill the final two spots in the lineup. The pair needs to use their physical attributes to wear down the opposing defense and make a positive impact on the glass.

LaClair will back up McKayle and is anticipated to play the most minutes off the bench. Chinenye Odenigbo is the top reserve option in the frontcourt. The lack of established depth on the roster means that UMass’ starters cannot risk getting into foul trouble.

2024-25 Projected Lineup

Starters

PG Yahmani McKayle

SG Allie Palmieri

SF Stefanie Kulesza

PF Aleah Sorrentino

C Megan Olbrys

Bench

6 Momo LaClair

7 Chinenye Odenigbo

8 Lilly Ferguson

9 Dallas Pierce

10 Jess Ross

The Minutewomen will kick off their season on Monday, Nov. 4 against Harvard. The in-state matchup is the single away game for UMass out of its six games in the month of November. Tipoff in Cambridge, Massachusetts is scheduled for 8 p.m.

