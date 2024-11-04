An overview of the UMass men’s basketball 2024-25 non-conference schedule

The goal for every program in college basketball is to improve upon the previous season. That goal was achieved by head coach Frank Martin’s Minutemen last season, as the team added five wins to its record in the second year of Martin’s tenure (15-16 to 20-11 overall, 6-12 to 11-7 in Atlantic 10). This record now stands as the benchmark for improvement as the new season approaches along with its many challenges.

One challenge that has hit the Massachusetts men’s basketball team for the second time in two offseasons is the loss of key players. The transfer portal struck hard this year as Josh Cohen (USC), Matt Cross (SMU) and Keon Thompson (Stephen F Austin State University) all departed.

UMass addressed these empty roles by adding talented wings throughout the offseason including Daniel Rivera, Akil Watson and others. With confidence in this fresh roster, the Minutemen can focus on their biggest challenge: the regular season.

UMass will face 27 opponents spread across 31 games from Nov. 4 to March 8. This includes 13 straight non-conference opponents to start the season. Non-conference games can prove a team’s toughness outside of its division, giving fans a better perspective of the team with unique matchups. Here’s a look at each of those non-conference games for the Minutemen this season.

All 2024-25 projections come from Bart Torvik’s college basketball analytics website: https://barttorvik.com/#

VS New Hampshire (Nov. 4)

Coach: Nathan Davis (2nd season)

Last Season: 16-15, 4th in America East (7-9)

2024-25 Projection: 11-20, 7th in America East (5-11)

For the first game of the season, UMass will host the New Hampshire Wildcats in the first meeting between the programs in six years. After a hard-fought season last year, UNH lost its two main stars, Clarence Daniels (graduation) and Ahmad Robinson (Mercer), leaving them with a young roster similar to the Minutemen. Senior forward Trey Woodyard will likely take on a large role for the Wildcats and needs to be guarded closely because of his efficiency from beyond the arc. This should be an energetic way to tip off the season with these two teams battling it out.

AT West Virginia (Nov. 8)

Coach: Darian DeVries (1st season)

Last Season: 9-23, 14th in Big 12 (4-14)

2024-25 Projection: 14-15, 14th in Big 12 (7-13)

The West Virginia Mountaineers have taken a step in a new direction this year by hiring Darian DeVries as its head coach. DeVries took the Drake Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament last year, led by his son Tucker DeVries, who followed his father out to West Virginia this summer. This father-son duo’s chemistry is hoped to start a new era in Morgantown after the Mountaineers posted the second-worst win percentage in program history (28.1 percent) last season. UMass beat West Virginia last year 87-79 at the Hall of Fame Classic, and this year, the Minutemen will look to repeat that result against an improved Mountaineers team.

VS Louisiana Tech (Nov. 13) in Long Island, NY

Coach: Talvin Hester (3rd season)

Last Season: 22-10, 2nd in CUSA (12-4)

2024-25 Projection: 18-10, 2nd in CUSA (11-7)

UMass meets Louisiana Tech for the first time in history to play at the Icons of the Game event at the Nassau County Coliseum. Talvin Hester has built a strong defensive culture at LA Tech (16th in defensive rating last year) with his team having a strong paint presence on both sides of the ball year after year. Daniel Batcho is phenomenal down low, averaging 15.2 points per game last year on 59 percent from the field, and led CUSA with 9.8 rebounds per game and 2.4 blocks per game. The Minutemen lacked a paint presence last year, but can view this game as an opportunity for a statement win in the new season.

VS Hofstra (Nov. 16)

Coach: Speedy Claxton (4th season)

Last Season: 20-13, 3rd in Coastal Athletic (12-6)

2024-25 Projection: 18-13, 3rd in Coastal Athletic (11-7)

Hofstra basketball lost its top three scorers this offseason as Tyler Thomas (graduation), Darlinstone Dubar (Tennessee) and Jaquan Carlos (Syracuse) all embarked on new paths. There is potential for senior guard German Plotnikov to shine this season as he looks to be a big part of the Pride’s offense this year. The six-foot-five guard was remarkably efficient last year, shooting nearly 58 percent from the field and 47 percent from three. This year projects to be a rebuilding one for Hofstra, which allows Plotnikov to man the offense while other young players get experience. UMass’ defensive playstyle could wear this team out, but with so much untapped potential within this Pride roster, they could get hot at any minute.

VS Temple (Nov. 23) in Uncasville, CT

Coach: Adam Fisher (2nd season)

Last Season: 16-20, 11th in American Athletic (5-13)

2024-25 Projection: 15-15, 10th in American Athletic (8-10)

Temple and the Minutemen will square off for the first time in six years to start the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. UMass will have a significant stamina advantage to start its tournament run as Temple faces off against Florida State on Friday, Nov. 22. This leaves the Owls with little time to rest, whereas the Minutemen have a week-long break before they battle it out. Last year, Temple was abysmal in terms of offensive efficiency, coming in at 351st in field goal percentage at 39.3 percent and an offensive rating of 102.6, placing them at 244th in the 2023-24 season. The Owls’ defense wasn’t impressive either last season with a rating of 104.8 which was 144th overall.

Vs Florida State (Nov. 24) in Uncasville, CT

Coach: Leonard Hamilton (23rd season)

Last Season: 17-16, 9th in ACC (10-10)

2024-25 Projection: 16-15, 14th in ACC (8-12)

UMass’ tip-off with Florida State is the second half of a back-to-back which will be a true test of the endurance for the Minutemen if the Seminoles keep up their new fast-paced approach. Last season, Florida St. averaged the 35th most possessions per game. A reason for this boost in pace is the play of Jamir Watkins whose tough perimeter defense turned into an abundance of fastbreak opportunities last season. With UMass’ new additions this season, they could give the Minutemen the defensive versatility to hold their own against quick opponents like Flordia State.

AT Harvard (Nov. 27)

Coach: Tommy Amaker (17th season)

Last Season: 14-13, 5th in Ivy League (5-9)

2024-25 Projection: 12-15, 7th in Ivy League (6-8)

The transfer portal did its worst on Harvard’s best talent this offseason as Malik Mack (Georgetown), Chisom Okpara (Stanford) and Justice Ajogbor (St. Josephs) all left, shredding the Crimson’s depth. The thought that this team is weak is a dangerous one, and UMass proved that against Harvard in a 78-75 overtime loss last year. The Minutemen let their guard down often which allowed the Crimson to shoot nearly 46 percent from three-point range in the game. Though the talent that defied odds in that game is gone, the point Harvard made in that game still stands as UMass can’t let the Crimson get hot.

VS NJIT (Dec. 1)

Coach: Grant Billmeier (2nd season)

Last Season: 7-21, 9th in American East (3-13)

2024-25 Projection: 8-23, 9th in American East (4-12)

The NJIT Highlanders struggled last year on both sides of the ball and ended the 2023-24 season with a net rating of -17.03, 335th in all of college basketball. Despite this, there were still bright spots for NJIT by way of Tariq Francis and Levi Lawal. Tariq Francis was the leading scorer and fared well from deep range, hitting at a 35 percent clip, but has room to grow as he shoots just 42 percent from inside the arc. Lawal on the other hand is a great finisher and rebounder with the potential to average a double-double. The projections may not look good, but there is certainly talent with the Highlanders.

VS Central Connecticut State (Dec. 4)

Coach: Patrick Sellers (4th season)

Last Season: 20-11, 1st in Northeast (13-3)

2024-25 Projection: 16-13, 2nd in Northeast (10-6)

Allan Jeanne-Rose’s contributions to CCSU in the previous season will be hard to replace. This in addition to the transfer by Kellen Amos forces the Blue Devils to lean on Jayden Brown and Jordan Jones as they are the two highest scorers remaining from last season. Central Connecticut could continue to dominate its conference with its pace and space style but may struggle against non-conference opponents because of the drastic difference in talent level. The Minutemen helped to prove this last year with an 89-60 blowout win against the Blue Devils last season.

VS UMass Lowell (Dec. 7)

Coach: Pat Duquette (12th season)

Last Season: 22-10, 2nd in American East (11-5)

2024-25 Projection: 22-9, 2nd in American East (11-5)

UMass Lowell was one win away from making the NCAA tournament last year with a gritty roster highlighted by point guard Ayinde Hikim. With Hikim running out of eligibility last season, offensive control is now in the hands of the wing duo Quinton Mincey and Cam Morris who were both excellent contributors in the previous season. UMass beat the River Hawks 91-77 last season by unexpectedly dominating the paint on both ends. UMass Lowell averaged the 11th most rebounds per game by any team last year and has bought into controlling the boards more this offseason. This game will be a challenge to the Minutemen’s interior presence, which Martin proved he could strategize for last season.

VS UMass Boston (Dec. 14)

Coach: Jason Harris (10th season)

Last Season: 7-19, 6th in Little East (6-10)

UMass Boston is in Division III for basketball, and within its schedule are thrown into two Division I matchups against UMass and New Hampshire. The Beacons struggled in their non-conference matchups last season, going 1-9 outside the Little East. It’s no secret that this small of a program may have a tough time competing against a team at the Division I level, but it will still be important for the Minutemen to remain focused on the task at hand, even when a blowout is possible.

VS Northeastern (Dec. 18)

Coach: Bill Coen (19th season)

Last Season: 12-20, 10th in Coastal Athletic (7-11)

2024-25 Projection: 14-17, 8th in Coastal Athletic (9-9)

Northeastern is projected to improve this year because of the depth they added through the transfer portal. Youri Fritz (Canisius) and LA Pratt (Elon) extend the Huskies’ rotation at both forward and guard spots. Even with improved depth, much of this team’s success will now depend on whether Harold Woods and Masai Troutman can take a more dominant role in the offense in their third year with the program. Adversely, UMass’ chances against the Huskies also depend on the fluidity that Woods and Troutman can run the offense, as well as how the new Minutemen wings can defend them.

VS Arizona State (Dec, 21) in Springfield, MA

Coach: Bobby Hurley (10th season)

Last Season: 14-18, 10th in PAC-12 (8-12)

2024-25 Projection: 14-16, 12th in Big-12 (8-12)

To close out the non-conference schedule this season, the Minutemen take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at the MassMutual Center. Only five players stayed with Arizona State after they left the PAC-12, forcing the Sun Devils to stack up on freshman talent. Adam Miller will be the biggest beneficiary of staying with the program as he will run the offense in his final year of eligibility. Akil Watson, one of UMass’ newest transfers will face off against his former school in Arizona State. The sophomore forward could have a big role in a revenge game against a program that didn’t give him many opportunities.