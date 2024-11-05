Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Chancellor Javier Reyes’s thoughts on today’s election

Chancellor Reyes shares his advice for first-time voters, the importance of Election Day and more
Dylan Nguyen
Chancellor Javier Reyes plays Mario Kart on the Nintendo Switch at the Election Day Drop-In event at the Black Box Theater at the Student Union on Election Day 11/5/24.
Byline photo of Paige Hanson
By Paige Hanson, Assistant Arts Editor
November 5, 2024

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Student Engagement and Leadership group hosted an “Election Day Drop-in Event” to help UMass students relieve any “political stress” that may be experienced during this historic event.

Many students had fun participating in activities such as bowling, therapy dogs, bingo, crafts, video games and board games. One person in particular stood out among the rest of the attendees — Chancellor Javier Reyes, who had some thoughts to share on this year’s presidential election.

“I think it’s when we get just to play a big role in shaping the direction of the nation and everybody’s vote counts,” said Reyes. “So this is a day where you can really, really have a positive impact in the direction you want things to go.”

Reyes decided to join in on the fun and play a round of Mario Kart with fellow members of the UMass community.

In terms of what’s important to Reyes in this election: “When it comes to the ability of women to take care of their own body and make their own decisions and the ability for immigrants to continue to come to our country,” Reyes said.

“I mean, I’m an immigrant myself, right? So to me, those are important issues that everybody who has an opinion on them should exercise those rights, right? So these are issues that touch on the lives of individuals that form a country, so the voices should be heard.”

“My advice is you go and exercise your right to vote and be part of the movement that starts on this stage … I’m glad to see all our students out and about with their ‘I voted,’” Reyes said.

The “Election Day Drop-in Event” will continue tomorrow with crafts and games in the Black Box Theatre and additional activities such as lawn games and Disney movies presented in the Student Union Ballroom.

Paige Hanson can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @Paige_Hanson1.

