Connecticut River Valley region elevated to critical drought status by Mass. EEA

On Nov. 19, Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Rebecca Tepper elevated the Connecticut River Valley region to Level 3 – Critical Drought status.

The region, comprising Hampshire, Hampden and Franklin counties, was previously categorized under a Level 2 Significant Drought. With this elevation, the Connecticut River Valley joins the entire Commonwealth, excluding the Cape Cod and Islands regions, in a statewide Level 3 Critical Drought.

Massachusetts is currently experiencing a statewide rainfall deficit of 8-11 inches. Compared to the average August-November rainfall totals from previous years, this autumn has seen significantly less precipitation. Prior to Nov. 21, most of the state received less than an inch of precipitation in the last 30 days.

According to Interim Amherst Fire Chief Lindsay Stromgren, a drought of this magnitude in November is “very unusual.” While the Amherst area saw its first significant rainfall in months on Thursday, with over 1.5 inches of precipitation, Stromgren says that “more rain over time will be needed” to stop the drought.

Per the Massachusetts Drought Management Plan, conserving water in this drought is vital. The plan recommends that Massachusetts residents stop all non-essential water usage, suggests that residents limit showers to under five minutes, use the dishwasher instead of handwashing dishes and check to ensure all water pipes and fixtures are leak-free.

The critical drought has increased the risk and frequency of wildfires throughout the Bay State. In November alone, over 400 wildfires have been reported statewide burning over 1,000 acres. As of Nov. 21, Boxford, Middleton, North Reading, North Andover and Danvers, have declared states of emergency due to wildfires.

The town of Amherst was previously placed under a Red Flag Warning last week. This designation indicates that conditions in the area are favorable for wildfire combustion.

While under the Red Flag Warning on Nov. 18, a brush fire encompassing approximately one acre broke out in the woods near the Orchard Hill Observatory. According to an Amherst Fire Department press release, approximately two dozen Amherst firefighters, with assistance from Pelham and the MA Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), fought the fire for about three hours. No injuries were reported, but given its location, Stromgren believes a discarded cigarette is likely to blame for starting the fire.

The largest wildfire recorded in Massachusetts this month is the Butternut Fire in Great Barrington. The fire began on Monday, but rapidly grew due to the dry air and high winds. As of Nov. 23, the fire has burned over 1,800 acres, but shows signs of containment by fire crews.

To prevent future wildfires, Stromgren strongly urges all members of the Amherst community to safely dispose of cigarette butts in proper containers, rather than throwing them on the ground. Additionally, he says that no outdoor burning, such as use of fire pits or cooking fires, should take place during the drought.

