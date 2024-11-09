Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

Defense shines for UMass men’s soccer in Atlantic 10 Tournament matchup with Saint Louis

Minutemen hold Billikens goalless for 110 minutes
Jane Whitcomb Fossum
Daily Collegian (2024)
Byline photo of Cameron Pellegrino
By Cameron Pellegrino, Assistant Sports Editor
November 9, 2024

The No. 20 Massachusetts men’s soccer team played 110 scoreless minutes in its 0-0 draw and eventual penalty kick shootout loss to Saint Louis. The Minutemen (10-3-5, 5-2-1 Atlantic 10) were rock solid at the back for the entirety of the A-10 quarterfinal match.

Center back Matt Fordham led the charge on the defensive side of things for UMass. He put out a number of fires in front of his own net and made a few miraculous tackles to prevent dangerous scoring chances. Fordham was also involved in his usual role of transitioning the defense to attack, as he sent frequent long balls over the top.

Aidan Kelly filled his customary role next to Fordham in central defense. The Northern Ireland native was dominant in the air, heading out any crosses whipped into the danger area. Both of the center backs remained composed and comfortable while under pressure, beating the Billikens’ (7-3-8, 4-1-3 A-10) press with ease.

“We were playing against very good players,” head coach Fran O’Leary said. “And to get a clean sheet in 90 minutes and plus another 20 minutes is a credit to, I thought, the whole back four.”

Alex Geczy picked up yet another clean sheet, his eighth shutout of the season. He made several crucial saves to keep the Minutemen level at zeros. Saint Louis’ Xavier Holloway teed up a shot from distance with five minutes remaining in overtime, just to be denied by a top-hand Geczy save. The strike from about 30 yards away knuckled on frame and was acrobatically parried away.

“Geczy pulled off a couple special saves,” O’Leary said. “He’s been superb all season.”

Mike Willis, who is listed as a forward, has become a regular starter at the left back position. In his time as a defender, Willis has improved greatly in his time with the new role. His previous experience further up the field also allows him to join the attack and whip crosses into the box with his always threatening left foot.

On the opposite side of the pitch, Alex Brown held down the other fullback spot. Brown has reclaimed his spot in the starting lineup recently and continues to be a stout member of the UMass backline. All four of the Minutemen’s defenders played the full 110-minute shift.

UMass used its bench sparingly in the contest, introducing just three players into the match. Ivan Vrh played 60 minutes as a target man, but the Minutemen were unable to capitalize on their size advantage over the Billikens. Joey Bianco played 30 minutes, while Layton Purchase made a short cameo in the second half.

The first-round loss in the A-10 tournament will leave UMass’ NCAA Tournament hopes up to the selection committee. One of the deciding factors will be the Rating Percentage Index (RPI), which currently ranks UMass at No. 18. A total of 22 bids will be automatically granted to the winner of each individual conference. The other 26 slots will be given to the best remaining teams, which likely leaves the Minutemen right on the bubble.

Despite the strong defensive showing, UMass could not create much in the attack. The 0-0 result marked the first time it did not score against a conference opponent this season. The Minutemen finished a game without a goal just twice this season, in both of the opening games of 2024.

“The irony of it is we struggled to score today, but we’re one of the seven teams in the country that scored 40 goals this season,” O’Leary said. “So, you got to give some credit to Saint Louis for shutting us out.”

UMass will learn its College Cup fate during the selection show on Nov. 18. If the Minutemen are given an at-large bid, they will begin their search for the title when the first round kicks off on Nov. 21.

Cameron Pellegrino can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2024
Daily Collegian 2024
UMass women’s club hockey ties 3-3 with Michigan in second matchup of the weekend
Daily Collegian 2024
UMass men's club hockey drops game to Sacred Heart in tripleheader opener
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass' comeback falls short in loss to West Virginia
Daily Collegian (2024)
Early turnovers limit UMass offense in loss to West Virginia
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass ties Vermont 3-3 on the road
Daily Collegian (2024)
James Duerr creates overtime-pushing offense for UMass hockey against Vermont
More in Archives
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass women’s club hockey ties 2-2 with Michigan
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass women’s basketball loses heartbreaker against New Hampshire
Graphic Created by Suzanne Bagia using images credited to The Recording Academy
Predicting the 2025 Grammy Nominations
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass field hockey advances in Atlantic 10 playoffs in 4-0 victory over VCU
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass women’s soccer gets last-minute goal to beat Dayton
Daily Collegian (2024)
SGA Senate meets following the 2024 Election results
More in Fall Sports
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass club rugby wins Liberty Conference semifinal over UConn
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass struggles to maintain offense against Mississippi State
Daily Collegian (2024)
Soccer Notebook: UMass men's soccer concludes regular season with 5-1 win over St. Bonaventure
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass women’s soccer beats Loyola Chicago 1-0 in Atlantic 10 quarterfinals
Daily Collegian (2024)
Ella Curry's corner kick goal secures victory for UMass women’s soccer over Loyola Chicago
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass field hockey marks undefeated Atlantic 10 season with 4-0 win over Davidson