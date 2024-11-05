Election 2024 Live Coverage

Polls Close In Massachusetts Polls are closed!!!!

Throughout Election Day, and after as results continue to trickle in, Massachusetts Daily Collegian Staff will be covering the 2024 Election on campus, highlighting races across the country and in Massachusetts. Watch this page for updates!

2:15 p.m.: Elections Chief races

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump spoke to the press after casting his ballot in Palm Beach County, Fla. On a CNN broadcast he reiterated his, and many fellow Republicans’ views on our current electoral process, specifically on mail-in voting, saying, “Paper ballots, in France they want paper ballots, because mail-in wasn’t working, it was corrupt.”

At a time when the veracity of our elections is under question, and multiple key political figures in the Republican party continue to cast aspersions at the reliability of our electoral process, these comments are indicative of potential changes that Republicans may attempt to make to our voting system.

Read more to see which state election chiefs or secretaries of state are up for election.

By Manas Pandit

2:05 p.m.: Collegian reporters talked to several people in the town of Amherst

Merle Bruno, a Hadley resident who voted by mail, said that, “Even if it wasn’t Harris I’d vote for the person who’s gonna be picking the next Supreme Court judges … People vote for personalities and all sorts of policies that they say they’re gonna do but you can’t because you just don’t know what the Congress is gonna be … We’ve got to have a Democrat in there to choose the next Supreme Court.”

Kimball Prentiss, a resident of the Amherst area, was frustrated by the ballot questions. “I feel frustrated about those, even trying to dig

into research with what NPR put out, and PBS also had a guideline, I still feel like there wasn’t enough information … It felt like it came down to semantics when I’m sure there’s a lot more … and then you vote and there’s a lot at stake. And if you feel like you’re voting and potentially harming a cause you believe in, it feels bad.”

Ena Vulor, a resident of the Amherst area, voted for Kamala Harris. “Why did I make that choice?” Vulor said. “Because I want democracy to continue, to prevail. I come from a developing nation and growing up America was something that we admire. The democracy that existed here was something that we admired and we aspire to, so I guess I’m voting to keep it going. And also I’m voting so that we have a country where immigrants don’t have to fear. Immigrants who are here legally, who are working hard, they are not breaking any laws, they should be able to live freely without having to look over their shoulders.”

By Eve Neumann, Bella Astrofsky, Kalina Kornacki and Gustavo Atencio Flores

1:50 p.m.:

Arizona, a state that traditionally leans Republican, is a swing state in the 2024 Presidential Election. President Joe Biden won the state in 2020 and former President Donald Trump won the state in 2016, both by small margins. Besides the national election within Arizona, there is a tight and contentious Senate race between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Ruben Gallego.

Lake is a former television news anchor and Trump supporter. She has been known for her extreme right stances including calling abortion the “ultimate sin.” Gallego, an Arizona representative since 2015 and an Iraq War veteran, has continuously led Lake in polling.

The race is expected to be tight, with recent polling showing Gallego at 49 percent and Lake at 45 percent, according to the New York Times.

The outcome of the Arizona Senate race will help determine the senate majority. Republicans are expected to win a majority of the Senate, with Democrats needing 23 seats.

By Alexandra Hill

1:45 p.m.:

Nine states have referendums regarding ranked-choice voting (RCV), including Alaska, calling to repeal the state’s open primaries and ranked-choice voting.

Alaska currently uses RCV to decide general elections and the presidential election. This means candidates run in a primary election regardless of affiliation and the four candidates that receive the most votes advance. Then in the general election, voters elect candidates by ranked-choice voting, allowing for you to list your top candidates, and the candidates with a majority win. If nobody wins a majority, the lowest-voted candidate is eliminated, and another vote occurs.

A vote “yes” will repeal top-four primaries and RCV accepted into the Alaska legislature in 2020. “No” will maintain RCV. If voted in, it will return Alaska to plurality voting, deciding winners based on the highest number of votes.

Many in support of the referendum argue that RCV is confusing and has suppressed voter turnout. Those in opposition say the election process now offers freedom and outcomes of elections are more likely to represent the voter’s interests.

Alaska and Maine are the only two states using RCV in this year’s election cycle. Colorado, Indiana, Nevada, Oregon and the District of Columbia have referendums on their ballots to adopt RCV.

By Alexandra Hill

1:45 p.m.:

Republican legislators in Florida, Texas and Missouri have moved to ban Department of Justice (DOJ) poll observers, something that the DOJ has done for the past 60 years. Texas and Missouri have asked federal judges to block the DOJ from entering polling stations but the judges declined to do so. Texas later reached an agreement with the Justice Department.

The DOJ only enters polling places with the approval of state officials or if they have a court order. Missouri and Texas filed lawsuits saying that their laws did not allow poll observers from the DOJ. Florida did not file a lawsuit, but told the DOJ that the states’ laws don’t allow poll observers in polling places.

With growing partisan divides and a looming threat of political violence, this election cycle will have the most poll observers in over 20 years.

By Johnny Depin

1:30 p.m.:

Sadie Rogowski, a sophomore Hospitality & Tourism Management major, is a first-time voter who voted by mail. “I would say my top issues are women’s rights, reproductive rights, policies about healthcare, education,” said Rogowski. When asked why she attended the Black Box Theater election watch party, Rogowski said that she’s “trying to get away from constantly checking the news, and to be around people who are kind of feeling the same.”

Anthony Cooper, a sophomore Computer Science major, is also a first-time voter who voted by mail. “It was just easier to vote by mail because we’re in college, we’re busy people,” said Cooper.

Nikhil Pratapagiri, a sophomore Computer Science Major, voted early about two weeks ago at home in Massachusetts. Pratapagiri said a key issue when he voted was foreign affairs. “I want someone who’s a leader, someone that knows what they’re saying, someone that will lead the country in the right direction.”

Jade Scott, a sophomore Public Policy major, is a first time voter. “I live in Massachusetts so I was thankfully able to go home and vote early. I didn’t want to brave the election day rush,” said Scott. When asked what he was looking for in a candidate, Scott said “Someone who is well-spoken, cares about the young generation, because we have some of the most long-term issues to deal with, and advocates for a more equitable society.”

By George Coulouras

1:15 p.m.:

In the midst of a heated election day, Florida remains divided about ballot measure #4, to establish abortion access in Florida. The amendment needs 60 percent of the vote to pass, yet has been met with much contention of the six amendments on the ballot. The amendment would prohibit government interference in abortions

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has restricted access to abortions in Florida, banning abortions on pregnancy at 15 weeks in 2022 after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and later banned abortions up to six weeks. It has been reported that he believes that the measure will pass, and is making efforts to defeat the measure, including forming a committee against it.

In addition to Florida, there are nine other states with abortion questions on the ballots for this election, allowing access to different degrees of reproductive healthcare and access to abortions. These states are Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York and South Dakota. Nebraska is the only state with two measures on the ballot, one permitting abortion until fetal viability, and the other permitting the ban on abortions past 12 weeks.

A poll by the New York Times/Siena College found that 46 percent of Floridians support the passing of this amendment, 38 percent are against and 16 percent did not provide answers or did not know their answer. The question will need to garner 60 percent of the vote. Florida polls will close at 7 p.m. tonight.

By Abby Joyce

12:45 p.m.:

On Saturday, Nov. 2, it was a shock when the Des Moines Register Poll, which was conducted by J. Ann Selzer, showed Vice President Kamala Harris with a three-point lead in Iowa. Gold standard is almost down playing how accurate the Selzer polls have been in the past – since the 2008 Democratic Iowa Caucus, where Selzer predicted a victory for then Senator Barack Obama while the rest of the polls showed a then Senator Hillary Clinton comfortable win, her polls have been incredibly accurate, with all of the results falling within the margin of error.

In 2020, Selzer’s poll showed former President Donald Trump with a seven point lead in the land of corn, while all other polls were showing a much tighter race. The final result? Trump carried the state by eight points, right in the ballpark of what Selzer predicted.

So what does this mean? It’s a clear outlier compared to the rest of the polls that have been conducted in Iowa, but Selzer has the reputation that not many other pollsters have. If these numbers from her are correct, this completely flips the tossup nature of the election on its head, and would be a clear change from how certain demographics have voted in the past two elections.

“I’ve been the outlier queen so many times,” Selzer said in a New York Times interview on Monday. “I’m not jumpy.”

By Johnny Depin

12:30 p.m.:

In the wee morning hours of Election Day, residents in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire cast their ballots, ticking the nation’s very first results for the next president of the United States. The six-citizen unincorporated township, located in the North Country area near the Canada border, celebrated a midnight vote count with an accordion rendition of the national anthem by Cory Pesaturo before kicking off the official results. Pesaturo has won three times as an accordion world champion.

Despite the 2020 election’s results bringing in a unanimous five-ballot vote for President Joe Biden, today’s 12:07 a.m. call announced a straight split of three votes for Vice President Kamala Harris and three votes for former President Donald Trump. In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gathered four of seven votes, with two for Trump and one for Libertarian Gary Johnson. Six unanimous ballots were cast for Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the January GOP primary this year.

New Hampshire has had a small but storied history with midnight voting. Dixville Notch began its late-night-early-morning tradition to cast midnight ballots in 1960, while the White Mountains’ Harts Location did in 1948, along with Millsfield. But Dixville Notch is the only continued New Hampshire location with midnight voting.

By Caitlin Reardon

12:15 p.m.:

There are 3007 counties in the United States, and with county equivalents that number jumps all the way to 3,142. Some of these counties are, quite frankly, more important than others when it comes to giving us an early idea of who the next Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. will be.

In the seven swing states (those being Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania), there are several counties that give us an idea of how the election could shape up nationally. I picked two counties from each swing state (excluding Arizona and Nevada, in which only one county will be the deciding factor in each state) that I believe will give us results that will help us project the winner of each state.

Georgia

Chattooga – This is a very rural, heavy evangelical county on the border between Georgia and Alabama. Former President Donald Trump grew his lead in this county between 2016 and 2020, getting over 80 percent of the votes, besting President Joe Biden by nearly 62 percent. This is a county that will show the tenacity and the get out the vote (GOTV) movement of Trump’s hardcore base. Trump needs to beat his numbers from 2020 if he wants to flip Georgia back to the GOP.

Cobb – Located to the north of Atlanta, Cobb is part of the reason that Biden carried Georgia in 2020. He won 56.4 percent of the vote in the county during the last cycle. A county that is just about 61 percent white, and with nearly 50 percent of the county holding a college degree, this county will be an indicator with how Vice President Kamala Harris is connecting with middle class white voters, both with and without a college degree.

North Carolina

Anson – Anson is a more rural, southern county in North Carolina. Biden won this county by four points in 2020, which looks like a pretty good margin. However, this was a state that Trump ultimately won. Harris has to get a higher margin than four percent if she wants to carry the state for the Democrats.

Nash – Nash has long been one of the closest counties in the country. Decided by less than half of a percent (.2) for Biden in 2020, this county will probably be close again. If it’s not though, there’s no doubt in my mind that if a candidate wins this county by three percent or more, they will carry the great state of North Carolina.

Pennsylvania

Erie – Erie is almost a perfect representation of how blue collar voters in the Midwest tend to vote in presidential elections. Trump won this county in 2016 by two points, Biden won in 2020 by one point. This county could show how blue collar Midwest voters are swinging.

Lackawanna – Lackawanna county used to be one of the strongest counties in Pennsylvania for Democrats. This all changed with Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, when Clinton won the county by just three points in her loss of the Keystone State. Biden won the county by eight points in 2020, and time will tell if Scranton’s own Biden was the reason the county staved off an even greater shift to the right.

Michigan

Kent – This county used to be a Republican stronghold, but that changed in 2020 when Biden won 52 percent of the vote in Kent. With Michigan being the least swing-y swing state that Biden won in 2020, if Harris can match Biden’s vote share, she has a much clearer path to winning Michigan than Trump. There’s a good chance that this county keeps shifting to the left.

Wayne – The home of Detroit, this county will offer an insight into how Harris is reaching non-white voters. Neither Clinton nor Biden were able to match former President Barack Obama’s numbers in this county, as he received 73 percent of the vote. Biden received 68 percent of the vote in this county, so if Trump wants a chance in this state, he must beat his 2020 margins. This county could be the proving ground for both campaigns.

Wisconsin

Dane – Home to Madison and the University of Wisconsin, this county has been a stronghold for Democrats. In 2020, Biden won this county with 75 percent of the vote, in a state he won by just .7 percent. Harris has to match these margins to keep what was a razor thin victory for Biden in 2020.

Washington – Washington county is one of the few counties in Wisconsin where Trump actually improved his margins from 2016 to 2020. It didn’t matter much as the rest of the state shifted to the left, but Trump won 68.4 percent of this county in 2020. However, even winning two-thirds of the vote in this county won’t be enough – Trump has to outperform his 2020 performance to potentially win Wisconsin, which again I remind you, was already an improvement from 2016 when he won the state.

By Johnny Depin

11:30 a.m.:

As the nation chooses between Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris & Republican nominee former President Donald Trump, Nebraska’s Republican incumbent Senator Deb Fischer faces a stiff challenge from her Independent opponent Dan Osborn.

Osborn, a former Nebraska National Guard service member and life-long industrial worker, shook up the race with his Oct. 5th, 2023 campaign kick-off. A Times/Siena Poll shows the Independent trailing Fischer by just two percentage points.

A self-styled moderate, Osborn supports reproductive rights, gun rights and stronger unions. His campaign has framed itself as a challenge to the two-party status quo, with Osborn pledging to not caucus with either party if elected to the Senate. Fischer, on the other hand, has attacked him as a “Democrat in disguise.”

The unexpectedly competitive nature of the race has led to the national Republican organization getting involved, with millions of dollars from Republicans and Republican affiliated PACs and official endorsements from top ranking Republicans, including Trump, rolling in. The Cook Political Report has updated the race as “leaning Republican” as opposed to “solidly Republican.”

By Manas Pandit

11:15 a.m.:

Virginia’s 7th district, located in northeast Virginia, is centered around Fredericksburg, home to several battles during the American Civil War. The district has a large population of federal employees who work in the area and in nearby Washington, D.C., along with a large veteran population. Thirty-eight years of Republicans holding the seat ended in the 2018 midterm election when Abigail Spandberger took a two point victory over a Republican incumbent. Spanberger is planning to run for governor in 2025, and decided to vacate the seat after winning two close reelections. The district was heavily redistricted after the 2020 census under a new independent commission, shifting the district slightly more blue. The current lines of the district voted for Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden against Donald Trump previously, but voted for Republican Governor Greg Youngkin in 2021.

The current race features Democrat Eugene Vindman and Republican Derrick Anderson, two political newcomers with military experience. Vindman gained prominence after he and his twin, Alexander, were whistleblowers in Trump’s first impeachment. Anderson was a Green Beret, and due to his lower national profile has lagged behind Vindman’s fundraising numbers. Virginia polls close before much of the country, and results are expected to come in relatively quickly. Democrats are expected to keep this seat, but if they struggle or lag behind the 4.6 points they won the seat by in 2022 it could be a sign of troubles for both down ballot democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris.

by Daniel Frank

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, millions of Americans will head to the polls to cast their ballots for one of the most consequential presidential elections in the history of the United States. The country has faced unprecedented turbulence over the last few years, and no matter which party line you prefer, it can be difficult to know when that light at the end of the tunnel will suddenly appear.

There are many issues at the forefront of this election, like women’s reproductive rights, healthcare, immigration, the economy, climate crisis, housing, LGBTQIA+ legislation, gun control, even democracy.

These concerns are on the minds of young people across the country. For many UMass students, and staff at The Massachusetts Daily Collegian, this is the first time we are voting in a presidential election. We’ve seen not only how our parents, grandparents and family members have voted in the past, but how they’ve been affected by the policies our public servants sign off on.

Since its establishment in 1890, the Collegian has covered statewide to national politics through the lens of students. Now, in an age of social media and rampant disinformation, truth can feel hard to find. From local pre-election events and ballot questions, to robust opinion pieces and past coverage of some historic races, it’s our duty to educate UMass and the greater Amherst community on what’s at stake.

Do your research and go vote. Ensure that you play a part in deciding the future of our country. It’s in the DNA of UMass students to make your voice heard and help shape a better world.

Signed,

Caitlin Reardon, Editor-in-Chief & Johnny Depin, Managing Editor