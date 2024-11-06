Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

For those who cannot vote, they rely on those who can

From age to citizenship status, people are kept from the polls
Kalina Kornacki
(Daily Collegian, 2024)
Byline photo of Kalina Kornacki
By Kalina Kornacki, Head Photo Editor
November 6, 2024

From the consistent updates on social media to outspoken advertisers, the pressure to vote is almost everywhere you turn. But for some people, their current circumstances keep them from the polls.

Elsayed Fadhi is unable to vote because he only has a green card. Fadhi immigrated to America from Egypt 10 years ago, looking for work.

As he sat outside his New York Halal Food truck parked on North Pleasant Street, Fadhi said while he could not vote, “if somebody is over 18, I think [they have] a right to vote because [they’re] old enough to choose what [they] want.”

Hakim Stewart, an Amherst resident, cannot vote due to past convicted felonies. Despite this, he still pays attention and tries to stay updated as best he can, even if he doesn’t trust all of the information being presented.

“I feel like it’s messed up on the perception that everything is given on television and that people really don’t know factual facts,” Stewart said. “Things are fabricated and twisted on Instagram, TikTok and all that.”

Leo Inoue attends Amherst-Pelham High School and cannot vote because he is too young. He sees the media as an echo chamber.

“If you like a certain candidate, most of your stuff is probably gonna be other people supporting that candidate and you’ll feel a lot more strongly,” Inoue said. “[When] everyone agrees, you’ll be a lot more sure your candidate is going to win.”

Stewart and Inoue all said they would vote for Harris if they had the chance.

“Right now, I definitely have certain qualms with her on certain aspects of what she does, but I would rather her over Trump,” Stewart said. “I don’t know the specific policies, but I’ve heard certain things [regarding Trump] not understanding the culture of things [and] understanding what is going on and still trying to stay by a certain code even though things are changing.”

Fadhi would vote for Trump. “When he was the president before, the economy was getting better. But since COVID started, it has messed up the whole country. So I think he lost because of something that was not coming from his hand,” he said.

Kalina Kornacki can be reached at [email protected] or followed on Twitter @KalinaKornacki.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2024
Daily Collegian (2024)
When will swing states be called?
Two voters pose for a photo at an Amherst polling station. Daily Collegian (2024)
Woman voters mobilize against Trump
Chancellor Javier Reyes plays Mario Kart on the Nintendo Switch at the Election Day Drop-In event at the Black Box Theater at the Student Union on Election Day 11/5/24.
Chancellor Javier Reyes’s thoughts on today's election
Election Day Polls in Amherst: Amherst-Pelham Regional High School 11/05/24.
Interview with viral Harris ad creator Dode B. Levenson
(Daily Collegian, 2024)
Election chief races 2024
Election 2024 Live Coverage
Election 2024 Live Coverage
More in Archives
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass men's basketball shines in 103-74 win over New Hampshire
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass women’s basketball falls to Harvard in season opener
Photo by Mike Amato
Class of 2028 tree planted
Daily Collegian (2024)
Wendel: Through 40 minutes of play, UMass’ identity is beginning to show
(Daily Collegian, 2016)
The Commonwealth Honors College should be dismantled
(Daily Collegian, 2024)
The Dropkick Murphys: 90s nostalgia, mosh pits and big statements
More in Election 2024
Photo courtesy of SNL’s Instagram @nbcsnl
Live from New York, it’s Kamala Harris!
Graphic by Shannon Moore. Daily Collegian (2024)
The 2024 Election Special Issue
Daily Collegian (2024)
The debate over removing MCAS as a graduation requirement
Photo courtesy of IMDb
How Vice President Kamala Harris’s use of pop culture in her campaign reaches Gen Z, explained
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.
UMass Reacts: Kamala Harris’s virality and its effects on the election
Daily Collegian (2024)
The state of polarization in the U.S.