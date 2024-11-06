For those who cannot vote, they rely on those who can

From the consistent updates on social media to outspoken advertisers, the pressure to vote is almost everywhere you turn. But for some people, their current circumstances keep them from the polls.

Elsayed Fadhi is unable to vote because he only has a green card. Fadhi immigrated to America from Egypt 10 years ago, looking for work.

As he sat outside his New York Halal Food truck parked on North Pleasant Street, Fadhi said while he could not vote, “if somebody is over 18, I think [they have] a right to vote because [they’re] old enough to choose what [they] want.”

Hakim Stewart, an Amherst resident, cannot vote due to past convicted felonies. Despite this, he still pays attention and tries to stay updated as best he can, even if he doesn’t trust all of the information being presented.

“I feel like it’s messed up on the perception that everything is given on television and that people really don’t know factual facts,” Stewart said. “Things are fabricated and twisted on Instagram, TikTok and all that.”

Leo Inoue attends Amherst-Pelham High School and cannot vote because he is too young. He sees the media as an echo chamber.

“If you like a certain candidate, most of your stuff is probably gonna be other people supporting that candidate and you’ll feel a lot more strongly,” Inoue said. “[When] everyone agrees, you’ll be a lot more sure your candidate is going to win.”

Stewart and Inoue all said they would vote for Harris if they had the chance.

“Right now, I definitely have certain qualms with her on certain aspects of what she does, but I would rather her over Trump,” Stewart said. “I don’t know the specific policies, but I’ve heard certain things [regarding Trump] not understanding the culture of things [and] understanding what is going on and still trying to stay by a certain code even though things are changing.”

Fadhi would vote for Trump. “When he was the president before, the economy was getting better. But since COVID started, it has messed up the whole country. So I think he lost because of something that was not coming from his hand,” he said.

