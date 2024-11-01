How Vice President Kamala Harris’s use of pop culture in her campaign reaches Gen Z, explained

Social media and pop culture heavily influence the world around us, considering that a vast majority of the younger generation use different forms of social media on a day-to-day basis. But could this social presence be enough to influence a presidential election?

First, we must look at the past. For decades now, music is used by politicians to try to inspire momentum in campaigns through campaign soundtracks and theme songs.

The connection between Harris and “brat” started with Charli XCX, the iconic British popstar and singer-songwriter who released “brat” this past summer, before tweeting, “kamala IS brat.” This tweet, which was posted to X on July 21, sparked Harris’ team to change the @KamalaHQ account’s photo to a new bright green background and blurry text of Charli’s album cover. For Gen Z, this was a culture shock.

This November, Harris can make history by becoming the first female U.S. president. That would be a major victory for feminists across the country – and catering to the youth to secure the coveted seat in the Oval Office is an important strategy to get there. But for former President Donald Trump, that’s a tactic he and his team have not used very effectively.

“brat” and Charli XCX have taken over social media since its release on June 7. For Gen Z, it has certainly been a “brat summer,” with songs from the album all over social media, and many young people embodying what it means to be “brat.” Charli described being a “brat” as embracing one’s own messiness, humanity and authenticity. By earning this label from Charli herself and using it for the Harris-Walz campaign, Harris is becoming more relatable to the younger generation.

Sometimes, presidents and politicians don’t always appeal to the average American. By embracing this “brat” title, Harris is proving her own authenticity. She is willing to emphasize her empowerment as a woman to strengthen her campaign. For a Gen Z audience that craves real vulnerability and human messiness, this makes her more human.

“I believe that Harris’ campaign is genius. She is appealing mainly towards Gen Z, who most of them are in their first election where they can actually vote. This young generation [coming up] is who will be running the country in the years to come,” junior education major Courtney Kelley said. “She can only communicate with them effectively if she can speak their language. That language happens to be BRAT summer.”

In an age of misinformation, some can find it hard to know what fact is and what is not. On social media, filters and the use of AI make it difficult to embrace truth. Gen Z, while sometimes engaging in these behaviors, are also trying to break them. For many, the “brat” aesthetic embodies authenticity.

Regardless of what you think of Kamala Harris, you can’t deny that this marketing strategy is effective in reaching Gen Z voters. In the words of freshman communications major Megan McFayden, “She IS brat.”

