Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

How Vice President Kamala Harris’s use of pop culture in her campaign reaches Gen Z, explained

Harris has widened her voting audience by becoming more relatable to the younger generations through social media
Photo courtesy of IMDb
By Ava Hebenstreit, Collegian Staff
November 1, 2024

Social media and pop culture heavily influence the world around us, considering that a vast majority of the younger generation use different forms of social media on a day-to-day basis. But could this social presence be enough to influence a presidential election?

First, we must look at the past. For decades now, music is used by politicians to try to inspire  momentum in campaigns through campaign soundtracks and theme songs.

The connection between Harris and “brat” started with Charli XCX, the iconic British popstar and singer-songwriter who released “brat” this past summer, before tweeting, “kamala IS brat.” This tweet, which was posted to X on July 21, sparked Harris’ team to change the @KamalaHQ account’s photo to a new bright green background and blurry text of Charli’s album cover. For Gen Z, this was a culture shock.

This November, Harris can make history by becoming the first female U.S. president. That would be a major victory for feminists across the country – and catering to the youth to secure the coveted seat in the Oval Office is an important strategy to get there. But for former President Donald Trump, that’s a tactic he and his team have not used very effectively.

“brat” and Charli XCX have taken over social media since its release on June 7. For Gen Z, it has certainly been a “brat summer,” with songs from the album all over social media, and many young people embodying what it means to be “brat.” Charli described being a “brat” as embracing one’s own messiness, humanity and authenticity. By earning this label from Charli herself and using it for the Harris-Walz campaign, Harris is becoming more relatable to the younger generation.

Sometimes, presidents and politicians don’t always appeal to the average American. By embracing this “brat” title, Harris is proving her own authenticity. She is willing to emphasize her empowerment as a woman to strengthen her campaign. For a Gen Z audience that craves real vulnerability and human messiness, this makes her more human.

“I believe that Harris’ campaign is genius. She is appealing mainly towards Gen Z, who most of them are in their first election where they can actually vote. This young generation [coming up] is who will be running the country in the years to come,” junior education major Courtney Kelley said. “She can only communicate with them effectively if she can speak their language. That language happens to be BRAT summer.”

In an age of misinformation, some can find it hard to know what fact is and what is not. On social media, filters and the use of AI make it difficult to embrace truth. Gen Z, while sometimes engaging in these behaviors, are also trying to break them. For many, the “brat” aesthetic embodies authenticity.

Regardless of what you think of Kamala Harris, you can’t deny that this marketing strategy is effective in reaching Gen Z voters. In the words of freshman communications major Megan McFayden, “She IS brat.”

Ava Hebenstreit can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2024
Daily Collegian (2024)
The state of polarization in the U.S.
(Daily Collegian, 2015)
Amendment 5 looks to standardize wages across different businesses
SGA met for the 1,922th time at the Cape Cod Lounge in the Student Union on 10/30/2024.
SGA highlights tuition relief and student wellbeing at weekly Senate meeting meeting
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass looks to keep momentum rolling against Mississippi State
Daily Collegian (2024)
Drummer-to-drummer
Graphic made by Suzanne Bagia with images courtesy of Charli XCX’s Instagram
‘I’m exactly the same but I’m older now:’ the ‘brat’ remix album
More in Archives
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass Polls Collaborates with The League of Women Voters for a new set of Report
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass hockey looks to bounce back after first Hockey East series
Collegian File Photo
Political polarization isn’t so bad
Photo courtesy of IMDb
Halloween 2024 Special Issue
How UMass takes steps towards sustainability at Halloween
How UMass takes steps towards sustainability at Halloween
Photo courtesy of IMDb
From Ghosts to Glam: A Journey Through Halloween Fashion Across the Decades
More in Arts & Living
Photos courtesy of IMDb
Here are the best Halloween sitcom episodes, ranked
Photo courtesy of IMDb
Collegian Staff Picks: The 2024 Halloween Playlist
Photo courtesy of IMDb
Ranking every John Carpenter horror film
Photo courtesy of IMDb
Movie adaptation of PlayStation’s 'Until Dawn' confirmed for 2025 release
Photo courtesy of IMDb
'Halloween III:' Who needs Michael Myers?
Photo courtesy of Deb J. Lee's Instagram page.
‘It’s Okay to be Selfish’