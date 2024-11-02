Jack Musa’s multi goal game crucial in UMass hockey’s win over American International

SPRINGFIELD — Jack Musa was the spark the Massachusetts hockey team needed in its 4-3 win over American International College on Saturday afternoon.

The sophomore was the one to open up scoring for the Minutemen (4-3-1, 0-1-1 Hockey East) early in the first period. Off the faceoff, Dans Locmelis quickly got the puck to Cole O’Hara who skated along the board and then passed back to Locmelis. Locmelis found Musa in front of the crease and the sophomore stick handled in front of goaltender Chase Clark before popping it past him for a 1-0 game with 11 minutes off the clock.

With momentum leaning towards UMass, Musa scored just two minutes and eight seconds later. Off the faceoff, a Yellow Jackets (1-5-1, 1-1 Atlantic Hockey Association) player won but the puck was turned over after a pass to Brett Bamber didn’t connect. With a fast Musa right behind him, Musa skated around and grabbed the puck on the boards to go on a breakaway. The sophomore skated in front of the crease before he moved to the left and shot the puck on his backhand for his second goal of the game.

“Felt good today,” Musa said. “1:00 [p.m.] game, I didn’t know how I was going to feel going into it, but I was ready.”

The goal marks his first collegiate multi goal game of his career and ignited the Minutemen offense.

“[Musa’s] goals, those were big time,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “He’s quick, he’s smart, great stick and created a lot of offense for us.”

While Musa didn’t show up on the scoresheet for the rest of the game, he was a noticeable player until the final buzzer. He was a crucial part to UMass’ special teams unit, playing a factor in both the penalty kill and power play.

In the second period the Minutemen had a seven-minute power play due to a charging and head contact call on AIC. Musa played a large amount of the extra man advantage and when UMass was put on a 4-on-4, he continued to be a factor. On the 4-on-4, he was the first player to pressure Clark. He skated down and sent an across crease pass to his teammate, but they couldn’t settle the puck.

When the Minutemen were back on the man advantage, Musa added multiple quality shots to continue the pressure.

“[Played] the past couple games with [Musa] and he’s fast and his hands are really quick,” Locmelis said.

When Ryan Lautenbach was whistled for a major penalty, the Florida native was on the ice for a majority of the five minutes. He was the one to get the puck through the neutral zone and enter into Yellow Jacket’s defensive zone.

Part of Musa’s success has been through playing with Cole O’Hara and Locmelis in recent games. The three have helped one another gain more offensive opportunities through the talent each of them have.

The line on Saturday totaled five points, combing for a big portion of UMass’ points and goals.

“It’s been really good,” Musa said about gelling with the line. “Just day by day building chemistry together. We know where each other are going to be out there.”

Musa and the Minutemen will head on the road to take on Vermont in a two-game away series. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

