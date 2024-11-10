Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Jackson Irving shines in net against Vermont in season debut

Sophomore netminder stops every shot faced
Kalina Kornacki
Daily Collegian (2024)
By Caroline Burge, Collegian Staff
November 10, 2024

Despite losing 4-0 on Saturday, the Massachusetts hockey team’s Jackson Irving stood tall in net against Vermont, stopping all eleven of the shots he faced while on the ice.

As the third period winded down, the Catamounts (2-4-3, 2-2-2 Hockey East) looked to extend a 2-0 lead and found an opportunity when forward Isak Walther took control of the puck behind the UMass (4-4-2, 0-2-2 HEA) net.

Irving made a move to his left, anticipating a pass there but leaving an open net on his right side. Walther let off a pass to Thomas Sinclair, who took a shot towards the open expanse of the goal from his sharp angle on the red line. Facing away from the shot, Irving somehow managed to catch a piece of the puck with his blocker and maneuvered himself to find the puck with his glove, robbing Vermont of a goal that the players were already celebrating.

“We [needed] some big saves, and I thought Irving came in [and] did an outstanding job,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “I’m not surprised, he’s been really good this year and I’m glad we were able to give him an opportunity.”

The Catamounts continued to look for a third tally in the third period, and they found an opportunity on a three-on-two when Jens Richards shot the puck from the left side of the offensive zone over to Walther. The senior evaded the second Minuteman defenseman and gave the puck to Max Strand for a chance at finding the back of the net. Instead, Strand found Irving, who stretched across the crease to reach the post and shut down the attempt.

After letting in two goals in the first 15 minutes of the contest, UMass’ starting goaltender Michael Hrabal was pulled and Irving came into the game for the first time this season, ready to prove himself.

Less than a minute after Irving was put in, Vermont tested him. Battling for the puck in the corner, Sinclair moved quickly to bring it behind the net and push a backhand pass across the crease where teammate Daniel Sambuco waited to tap the puck into the net. Irving went side-to-side to make a right pad save, denying the Catamounts a three-goal lead.

Late in the second period, after a struggle for puck possession, the Catamounts chipped the puck into the offensive zone. Colin Kessler sent a quick pass off the boards to Simon Jellus, who carried the puck into the lane and took a low shot through the Minuteman defense. Irving found the puck with his right blocker, coming up with a kick save to maintain a two-goal game and give UMass hope going into the final period.

Irving’s strong presence in net set the Minutemen up to gain an edge on offense. UMass outshot Vermont in both the second and third periods, greatly limiting the Catamounts’ scoring chances compared to their nine shots on goal in the first period. Vermont scored two more times in the game’s closing minutes, but its goals came in empty-net situations where Irving had already been pulled.

Last year, Irving saw just under nine minutes of play in one game, stopping all six shots he faced. The sophomore is originally from Newbury, Massachusetts and played in the United States Hockey League with the Sioux Falls Stampede before arriving in Amherst.

The Minutemen will return to the Mullins Center on Thursday to face Providence in another Hockey East series. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. as UMass looks for its first conference victory against the Friars, who are currently ranked 11th in the nation.

Caroline Burge can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @Caroline_Burge. 

