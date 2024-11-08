James Duerr creates overtime-pushing offense for UMass hockey against Vermont

The Massachusetts hockey team’s James Duerr recorded his first points of his rookie season with two goals and an assist to give the Minutemen (4-3-2, 0-1-2 Hockey East) a lifeline against the University of Vermont.

Before the halfway mark of the third period with UMass down 3-2 to the Catamounts (1-4-3, 1-2-2 HEA), the Minutemen worked to create chaos in front of the net desperately looking for a game-tying goal.

Off defender Francesco Dell’Elce’s shot, Duerr’s fellow fourth-liner Nick VanTassell got a piece of the puck before the freshman forward sliced his way through the Catamounts to face Vermont’s goaltender Keenan Rancier. Duerr got the last tap at the puck to hit the back of the net and send both teams into overtime and a shootout match.

“I’m happy for [Duerr], three-point night for him,” head coach Greg Carvel said.

Duerr also put up the Minutemen’s second goal of the night in the first period before the team hit a chemistry plateau on the ice.

With five minutes left of the period, he connected with VanTassell and captain defenseman Linden Alger.

VanTassell wrapped around the boards and passed to Alger just above the left circle. After the graduate took his shot at Rancier, Vermont kept its focus on the right side of the net instead of the rebound flinging into open space. Duerr headed up the middle with an opening in the net. Leaning forward, he extended his body at the last moment to bat the puck behind Rancier’s left and put the Minutemen back at a one-goal lead once again in the night.

The tally was Duerr’s first career goal, further boosting his confidence from his first point on UMass’ first score of the night and setting up momentum for him to harp back on in the third period.

Before Owen Murray opened up scoring for the Minutemen, Duerr and Bo Cosman wrestled for the puck along the boards and set up a scene for the junior defenseman to weave the puck through separating traffic.

With shifts occurring throughout the lines in the start of UMass’ season, the fourth line has been unproductive offensively with Carvel wanting more out of the bottom three forwards.

The fourth line had its spotlight Friday night not just in Duerr’s three points but also shining through mishaps in the second period leading to Vermont’s third goal. Cosman and VanTassell each secured an assist, connecting with their line in a match where veteran top liners struggled to set up stable offensive chances.

“They gave us a lot of energy, a lot of good stuff,” Carvel said. “[When] you just go out and play hard and do things the right way, good things happen.”

UMass stays on the road in Vermont for the second part of their series on Saturday, Nov. 9. After losing the second HEA point in Friday’s shootout where Joel Määttä secured the lone goal on Michael Hrabal, the Minutemen look for redemption in Gutterson Fieldhouse. Puck drop against the Catamounts is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be watched on ESPN+

“The team we have, every night’s going to be a one-goal game,” Carvel said. “So, get used to it.”

Sydney Ciano can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter/X @SydneyCiano.