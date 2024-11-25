Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

Native-land.ca: decolonizing the world map

A look into Native Land Digital’s global mapping project
Screenshot taken from Native Land Digital
Byline photo of Nathan Legare
By Nathan Legare, Head Social Media Editor
November 25, 2024

Maps hold power. For millennia, the borders and place names represented on world maps signify who claims or possesses control of a geographic region. Through colonization, violent conquest or territorial acquisition, the history and sovereignty of long-established empires are erased when removed from the world map.

Today, it can feel as though the world map is set in stone. After all, the United Nations hasn’t recognized a new, sovereign nation since 2011, when South Sudan broke away from Sudan. But beneath the surface of our standard world map lies the omission of thousands of territorial claims by Indigenous peoples.

Enter native-land.ca, an online mapping project created by Native Land Digital (NLD), a Canadian non-profit organization established in 2018. The project honors the history of Indigenous groups around the world by acknowledging their territorial claims in colonized nations.

The mapping project is formatted as an interactive digital globe, with the territorial boundaries of Indigenous tribes highlighted in various colors. Many of the territories overlap, highlighting the complex history and diversity of Indigenous peoples around the world.

“We strive to go beyond old ways of talking about Indigenous people and to develop a platform where Indigenous communities can represent themselves and their histories on their own terms,” NLD’s mission statement reads. “In doing so, Native Land Digital creates spaces where non-Indigenous people can be invited and challenged to learn more about the lands they inhabit, the history of those lands, and how to actively be part of a better future going forward together.”

NLD’s team is made of a majority of Indigenous staff members, with executive leadership hailing from Māori, Saraguro, Payómkawichum, Métis and Anishinaabekwe ancestry, to name a few.

According to NLD’s founder, Victor Temprano, the site wasn’t made as a reference map for Indigenous groups, as they likely already know their own tribe’s territory. “A lot of settlers are not really aware of the situation with the land, and a lot of people are vaguely interested in it, but there aren’t many resources to explore it. I’m really happy to see that it’s becoming useful to Indigenous Peoples themselves,” Temprano said to CBC News in 2018.

NLD describes the mapping project as a “living document,” receiving its information from Indigenous knowledge holders. Given the complexities of such a large project, NLD acknowledges there may be inaccuracies on the map: “We respect the rights of Indigenous data sovereignty, and we are committed to an ongoing process of collaboration, growth, and learning,” the project’s online preface reads. “We work to update and replace information that is a continuation of trauma caused by theft, injustice, misinformation, and ignorance.”

In addition to viewing the territories of Indigenous tribes around the globe, users have the option to view the approximate geographic locations of various Indigenous languages. Users can also view the locations of territorial treaties, including the cessions that forcibly displaced millions of Indigenous people in the U.S.

By default, non-Indigenous place names, borders and roadways are hidden from the native-land.ca map. If a user wants to view their hometown on the map, they have the option to search for their ZIP Code or address.

According to the native-land.ca map, the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus sits on the lands of the Nonotuck, Pocumtuc and Nipmuc tribes.

Nathan Legare can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X (formerly Twitter) @Legare_Nathan.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2024
Daily Collegian (2024)
JWECC holds interactive and educational moccasin making night
Daily Collegian (2024)
Settler colonialism, solidarity, land, decolonization and liberation: Keywords for decolonization
Daily Collegian (2024)
A conversation with Abigail Chabitnoy
Daily Collegian (2024)
Swim and Dive: Minutemen finish fourth and Minutewomen finish third at Terrier Invitational
(Daily Collegian, 2024)
UMass Minuteman Marching Band prepares to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
SGA General Body meeting in the Cape Cod room of the Student Union on 11/20/24.
SGA passes motion supporting Amherst, fails to pass internal budget motion
More in Archives
The UMass Marching Band prepares for the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade on the fields behind the John Francis Kennedy Champions Center on 11/19/2024.
Minuteman Marching Band Prepares for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
A fire started at Orchard Hill Residential near the Observatory during a red-flag warning drought on 11/18/2024. Courtesy of Ruby Morris
Connecticut River Valley region elevated to critical drought status by Mass. EEA
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass hockey falls to Vermont in 3-2 loss
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass suffers brutal defeat to Florida State
Daily Collegian (2024)
Sluggishness leads to decisive loss for UMass against Florida State
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass men’s soccer shocks No. 6 Penn in NCAA Tournament second round
More in Arts & Living
Courtesy of Faucci PR
Alisan Porter Returns to the Road: An Interview
Courtesy of IMDb
‘VEEP’: An unlikely remedy to post election depression
Courtesy of Wikipedia
15 songs to hold your hand through your breakup
Photo courtesy of Rafael Nadal’s official Instagram @rafaelnadal.
Superstitious rituals in sports
Graphic made by Suzanne Bagia, using images credited to The Recording Academy.
What the 2025 Grammy nominations say about this year’s music
Photo courtesy of UMass Amherst Theater's Facebook page.
UMass Theater Department kicks off 2024-25 season with 'John Proctor Is The Villain'