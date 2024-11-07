Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Predicting the 2025 Grammy Nominations

Who’s gonna get nominated? And the Collegian’s predictions for the awards
Graphic Created by Suzanne Bagia using images credited to The Recording Academy
Graphic Created by Suzanne Bagia using images credited to The Recording Academy
Byline photo of Suzanne Bagia
By Suzanne Bagia, Assistant Arts Editor
November 7, 2024

On Nov. 8, 2024, the 2025 Grammy Nominations will be announced. The eligibility period for the 2025 Grammys closed early this year, ending on Aug. 30, 2024, meaning any music releases from Sep.16, 2023 to Aug. 30, 2024 are eligible.

Since the summer, Billboard has been tracking potential contenders for awards. With a year of major releases and breakthrough moments that will be considered for the upcoming Grammys, some artists could continue historic nomination streaks or cement their careers.

Most of the artists that soundtracked the summer are highly expected to be nominated, including Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Charli XCX. Carpenter, Roan and Charli all had breakthrough moments in 2024 that people are expecting to see rewarded at the Grammys. Carpenter received her first Billboard number-one hit with “Please Please Please,” and “Espresso” was extremely popular, turning her sixth album “Short n’ Sweet” into a highly anticipated late summer album. Though released in September of last year, Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” reached a new peak in late Spring with Roan’s non-album single “Good Luck, Babe!” She became an in-demand artist with summer music festivals as her artistry sparked a creative originality reminiscent of Lady Gaga. Her album “brat” became the green-neon summer theme of “brat summer” and a new personality trait. Undoubtedly, her music became a cultural touchpoint.

Carpenter and Roan are also gaining traction for Best New Artist nominations for the Grammys and could possibly be nominated in the other general field and pop categories. Carpenter and Roan would be first-time Grammy nominees, and Charli could receive her first Grammy nomination since 2014, which she got for her collaboration with Iggy Azalea on “Fancy.”

Taylor Swift currently holds the Grammy title for Album of the Year for her 10th album “Midnights,” making her the artist with the most AOTY Grammy Awards. The release of “The Tortured Poets Department” this year is another bid for the album of the year and potentially a long-awaited song of the year win with “Fortnight.” However, “The Tortured Poets Department” was met with overall negative reviews from critics, yet a great performance on the Billboard 200.

Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” was a performance of pushing genre and asserting Black voices in country music. On the same album, the singer addressed how she’s never won a Grammy for album of the year. As the musician with the most Grammys, Beyonce is aiming for a win in the highly coveted category.

The beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake was 2024’s biggest hip-hop moment. The viral success of “Not Like Us” earned Lamar some Grammy chatter. Ultimately, the song was submitted for consideration in the Song of the Year and Record of the Year General Field categories.

As the music industry prepares the announcement of nominations on Friday, the Massachusetts Daily Collegian compiled some predictions. Most Collegian predictions aligned with overall summer trends, noting Roan and Charli with the biggest breakout year and Charli and Eilish as the musicians who had the best overall year.

Song of the Year (Awarded to the Songwriters)

“Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter (Amy Allen, Julian Bunetta, Sabrina Carpenter and Steph Jones)

“Apple” by Charli XCX (Charlotte Aitchison, Noonie Bao, George Daniel and Lily Wiklund)

Record of the Year

“Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Guess featuring billie eilish” by Charli XCX and Billie Eilish

“Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Chappell Roan

Benson Boone

Shaboozey

Album of the Year

“brat” by Charli XCX

“Hit Me Hard and Soft” by Billie Eilish

“Cowboy Carter” by Beyonce

“Short n’ Sweet” by Sabrina Carpenter

“The Tortured Poets Department” by Taylor Swift

 

The 67th Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 2, 2025.

Suzanne Bagia can be reached at [email protected].

