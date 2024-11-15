Second quarter domination guides UMass women’s basketball past Monmouth

The Massachusetts women’s basketball team defeated Monmouth 76-53 through its commanding second quarter performance. The Minutewomen (2-2) connected on over half of their shot attempts in the period.

UMass entered the second quarter facing a three-point deficit after posting an unproductive 19 percent field goal percentage in the first. The ensuing 10-minute span ultimately made all the difference in the contest.

“I thought that was a real statement quarter for us and hopefully we can build on that quarter,” head coach Mike Leflar said.

Yahmani McKayle and Stefanie Kulesza led the scoring in the frame, each contributing seven points to the grand total of 23 for the team. Just over halfway into the second, McKayle received a pass from Kulesza at the edge of the arc, before deploying a slight hesitation dribble and exploding towards the paint. Despite two much taller defenders waiting for her at the hoop, she protected the ball and managed to float it in over two pairs of outstretched arms.

McKayle did the rest of her scoring in the closing moments of the quarter. With the help of a screen from Megan Olbrys, she danced past Monmouth’s (0-4) Damaris Rodriguez, finishing a layup through contact and converted the and-one. On the very next possession, McKayle worked a give-and-go with fellow first-year Jess Ross for another simple lay-in. She also led the Minutewomen in assists in the quarter, using her speed to dish passes out to her teammates.

“I think my drive has to bring the defense out, so I’m able to get my teammates in on dishes,” McKayle said. “Perimeter wise, I think I’m always able to see my wings, like [Allie Palmieri] and [Kulesza]. They’re really good at shooting the shot and I’m really good at getting them open for a shot.”

Kulesza made one of the two 3-pointers for UMass in the second. The Minutewomen did not rely on the long ball much in the quarter. Momo LaClair managed to draw out multiple defenders on the play, leaving Kulesza all alone from outside. The release was pure and touched nothing but net.

The aforementioned McKayle to Kulesza connection was seen in full effect as the clock ticked towards expiration in the first half. McKayle sprinted to the top of the key reseting the play, then dribbled straight to the baseline and picked out Kulesza. Kulesza caught the bounce pass and sank a layup one second prior to the buzzer sounding.

LaClair made the other 3-pointer of the quarter. McKayle wasted no time pushing the ball after the Hawks scored a bucket, finding LaClair wide open with all the time in the world to tee up a shot. The shot rattled in for one of two 3-balls for her on the night.

Ross was a spark plug for the Minutewomen, snagging seven rebounds in just nine minutes. She also scored her very first collegiate points after grabbing an offensive rebound following an Olbrys miss. Ross secured one other offensive board in the quarter, along with five on the defensive side.

“I’ve been thinking about getting [Ross] some more minutes and opportunity and I think the opportunity presented itself [Friday],” Leflar said. “I was just really proud that she was ready to go. [Ross] played the second quarter and she made a big difference for us in that run.”

The Minutewomen finished the opening half with a 32-17 advantage. They shot 53 percent from the field in the second quarter while allowing just two Monmouth baskets.

