SGA introduces new task forces

The 1924th Regular Meeting of the Student Government Association of the University of Massachusetts Amherst held its weekly Senate meeting on Nov. 13 in the Cape Cod Lounge of the Student Union.

During announcements, Jean MacKimmie, Director of Residence Education, gave an address to the Senate about changes within the assignment process. According to MacKimmie, the changes seek to, “make things clearer and more understandable about what people are eligible for.” She explained that the current reality is that there are more students assigned on campus than there are beds.

The selection processes by which students apply for housing is staying the same, however new changes will clarify which process students are in for the admit process. These are the freshman/sophomore process or the junior/senior process. Additionally, the term Admit Term will now be used instead of Academic Level, to clarify any confusion for students who have completed different numbers of semesters and to have clearer identification of who goes into which category.

There is also a change to the first-year student residency requirement, which now reads, “First-time, first-year undergraduate students enrolled in a degree-granting program are required to reside on campus for the first two semesters that they are enrolled. Therefore, Residential Life guarantees on-campus housing for first-time, first-year undergraduate students. University sponsored first-year programs abroad fulfill the first semester residency requirement.”

MacKimmie also added that students who are on the waiting list for housing should stay on the list even during the summer break, because Residential Life is most likely able to help make this possible. “If students want to stay on campus, we are likely able to help them,” MacKimmie finished.

Attorney General Ryan Darbhanga and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Charlie Goodchild have been working on amendments to Goodchild’s position and aim to have these changes completed by next week.

Secretary of Health and Wellbeing Kimberly Manyanga encouraged the Senate to complete the National Health Assessment, and announced the success of last week’s Narcan training. She explained she is also in the process of trying to have more supplies regarding Narcan training available in the SGA office, as well as fentanyl testing strips and other items of that nature.

Carol DeRose, Secretary of Sustainability updated the Senate on planning their annual Earth Day event, as well as her recent meetings discussing the possibility of creating virtual tours for sustainable spots on campus to add to the SGA website.

Maia Shteyman, Chair of Ways and Means announced that she has been working with Secretary of Finance Dylan Bellerive and Student Affairs and Campus Life (SACL) finance for Inactive Registered Student Organization (RSO) Revenue Withdrawal Processes, confirming these processes and calculating how much money will be in Long Term Reserves. Shteyman has also been working with club sports advisors to figure out what these groups’ main expenses are.

Shteyman is also working on changing how the “Across the Board Cuts” are carried out. Typically, for agencies, guidelines are released in September, and agencies have until Nov. 22 to submit a budget request, and then their requests are reviewed during Thanksgiving break. For RSO’s, guidelines are released in September and due Nov. 22 as well, and then they work with advisors and in budget workshops to get feedback and submit to the Ways and Means Committee by Jan. 29. Then, the committee spends a chunk of the Spring semester reviewing these RSO budgets with Administrative Affairs before approval by the Senate. Shteyman announced that now, Agencies will complete the Budget Reviewal Process first and then go through Across the Board Cuts before RSO’s.

During the Committee of the Whole, President Colin Humphries and Vice President Dale Leone gave a presentation of new Executive Taskforces.

Humphries explained the purpose of these taskforces and said, “while we’ve made great progress, we need all hands on deck these next seven months.” Humphries encouraged collaboration and communication within the SGA on these issues to bring all branches and members together efficiently, hoping to make SGA history with the implementation of new processes.

Associate Speaker Melena Amoratis echoed Humphries and Leone and said, “We ran on platforms to make tangible changes … this is the perfect place to do it.”

“Task forces are stressing that we hear students’ concerns, and we’re working on them to make positive change,” Amoratis continued

Speaker Michel Flanagan reiterated that explanation and emphasized the importance and commitment to teamwork within the SGA with these efforts.

The first task force introduced, chaired by Secretary of the Registry Ranya Merchant and Chair of the Undergraduate Registry Oversight Committee Hai Tran, the Registry Reform Taskforce will, “will be charged with evaluating the inefficiencies in our current processes and developing policy and process reforms to resolve said inefficiencies,” according to their presentation.

The SATF Reform Taskforce, chaired by Vice President Leone, Secretary Bellerive and Shyteman “will be charged with evaluating our current financial policies, practices, and procedures followed by determining what policy changes and initiatives are necessary to ensure the long term financial stability of the Student Activities Trust Fund (SATF) and the SGA’s general operating budget.”

Chaired by Vice President Leone, the Conduct Reform Taskforce explanation states, “The Wellman Document grants the SGA primary responsibility on matters regarding the Code of Conduct and shall have the “privilege” to recommend policy changes. This taskforce serves to showcase recommendations to President Humphries and VP Leone surrounding Conduct reforms.”

The Student Advocacy Taskforce will “will be charged with identifying how we may better support the Basic Needs of our students. The scope of the Task Forces work may include but not be limited to Basic Needs Security, Housing, and Academic Affairs. The work of the Task Force shall include identifying the most pressing issues facing students and developing initiatives and policies to address these issues.” This taskforce is chaired by President Humphries and Secretary of University Policy Nick Vitale.

Lastly, the Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Taskforce includes “support for cultural RSO’s, Expansion of DEI focused workshops, resources and events offered by the SGA for both officers and members of the Campus Community and creating a more inclusive and welcoming environment within the SGA and across campus.”

Taskforce procedures were then explained to the Senate by Humphries and Leone.

During Main Motions, Motion S.48 was passed, appointing Shrinidhii Manikandan to the position of Undersecretary of the Registry.

The meeting was adjourned at approximately 8:20 p.m.

