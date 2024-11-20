Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

SGA President and Vice President discuss initiatives for the 2024-25 year

Colin Humphries and Dale Leone have big goals for the year, ranging from food security for students to ensuring that they change the SGA for the better
Katie Seda
Tilman Wolf gives a presentation regarding the carbon footprint of UMass.
By Pratika Dhungel and Ambika Joshi
November 20, 2024

Colin Humphries and Dale Leone, the president and vice president of the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Student Government Association (SGA), discussed their initiatives to address student needs and hopes for the 2024-2025 school year.

Humphries, a senior studying political science and history, is a Residential Assistant (RA) in freshman dorm Pierpont Hall, which has helped him gain a unique perspective from the student body. As an RA, he said, “I also get to hear a lot of feedback from the freshman students that I have, and kind of hear what their concerns are, what they’re going through and I think that allows me to more effectively lead.”

His involvement with SGA began his freshman year when he ran for class senator. He had several accomplishments, including expanding “grab n’ go” hours to include dinner and expanding Covid testing pickup and drop-off sites during the pandemic. Humphries also served as the chair of both the Undergraduate Services Committee and the Administrative Affairs Committee.

His ambitions for presidency began before college. “I ran for class president three times in high school. Ended up losing all three of my elections, which was rough, but obviously everything ended up working out in the long run for me.”

Leone, a senior studying history, enjoys being involved on campus by participating in intramural sports, such as flag football. Leone also attends a variety club meetings of his friends to connect with student organizations on campus.

For Leone, his SGA involvement began with a hunt for a job. Through this search, he landed his role as a conduct advisor. “Not to be kind of corny, but it kind of really was in the sense that being able to kind of like witness, kind of like cases firsthand, that students have stuff like that, it really allowed me to, like see student conduct problems firsthand,” he said.

He was eventually compelled to get more involved, prompting his decision to run for vice president with Humphries.

Humphries and Leone are working to create a permanent food pantry, have started the swipe donation and iclicker donation program, and have begun other campus-wide initiatives during the first semester as president and vice president.

Their day-to-day looks different, but both said they work as a communicator between students and the UMass administration.

“[The job] involves me kind of collaborating with Colin in terms of when we have an issue going on in cabinet,” Leone said. “That can look like me calling with Colin to an administration meeting and kind of saying like, ‘Oh, here’s this other perspective that might not been considered.’”

Humphries oversees and leads a cabinet of 12 people. He hopes to fix the internal structure of the SGA and ensure that all funding goes to the right places. In addition, he has worked to bring back the Food Recovery Network, which gives students food from 5-6 p.m. on Wednesdays in the Newman Center.

“There was just a big announcement that, as a result of our efforts, a permanent Food Pantry will be opening on campus in fall of 2025,” Humphries said. “We also got the swipe donation program up and running, and next week, we’re going to be working on textbooks and course material reduction advocacy. So being president really allows me to kind of be that middleman between the students and the administrators.”

Leone works alongside Humphries organizing policies. Leone said he takes “the concerns and the needs of the students, and I advocate for them to the UMass administration, and I advocate for policies that will help to … benefit the student body”.

One of their goals for this year is to make UMass and other state colleges cost-free. According to Leone, they “really want to lobby the state to get more funding for state colleges like UMass.”

Both leaders are eager to make changes and put the needs of the students first. “We’re here to serve students,” Humphries said. “So we want to do everything in our power to be approachable to students, and we want to try to foster an environment where everyone feels comfortable approaching us, and trying to collaborate with us to make change, that helps everybody.”

Pratika Dhungel can be reached at [email protected]. Ambika Joshi can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2024
Daily Collegian (2024)
Minutewomen embrace NCAA final four challenge
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass takes on Georgia after head coaching change
2014 Williams College horse show.
UMass Dressage Team creates a community for all students
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass faces off against Temple and Florida State in Hall of Fame Tip-off tournament
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass hockey faces Harvard and Vermont in two home matchups
Courtesy of Faucci PR
Alisan Porter Returns to the Road: An Interview
More in Archives
Courtesy of IMDb
‘VEEP’: An unlikely remedy to post election depression
Daily Collegian (2024)
The untold suffering of Alaska’s Indigenous women
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass men’s soccer hosts Evansville in opening round of NCAA tournament
Explaining the PVTA 31 Extension: What does it mean for UMass students?
Explaining the PVTA 31 Extension: What does it mean for UMass students?
Courtesy of Scientific American
It should be Apple Week every week
Daily Collegian (2024)
Brush fire suppressed near Orchard Hill Observatory
More in Headlines
Courtesy of Wikipedia
15 songs to hold your hand through your breakup
Election Day Polls in Amherst: Bangs Community Center 11/05/24.
Yes, the price of bread matters more
Photo courtesy of Rafael Nadal’s official Instagram @rafaelnadal.
Superstitious rituals in sports
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass dismisses Don Brown from head coaching duties
(Daily Collegian, 2024)
What now?
Graphic made by Suzanne Bagia, using images credited to The Recording Academy.
What the 2025 Grammy nominations say about this year’s music