SGA Senate meets following the 2024 Election results

The Student Government Association (SGA) of the University of Massachusetts Amherst held its weekly Senate meeting on Nov. 6 in the Cape Cod Lounge of the Student Union following Election Day.

During Officer Reports, Student Trustee Felicity Oliveira announced that she has been preparing a meeting with MASSPIRG and the Department of Higher Education. She is also meeting with Chancellor Javier Reyes to discuss the ongoing housing crisis for UMass students. Oliveira explained that she hopes to “raise awareness with the Amherst community,” as the crisis is a “city-wide problem.”

Oliveira added that building additional housing is a long-term solution, but that students need something immediate and is working on meeting with representatives from Amherst and Hadley to discuss pricing and the potential for these towns to take in students to “kill the crisis a bit.”

President Colin Humphries addressed the Senate regarding the election saying, “I’m sure that right now there’s probably a pretty wide range of emotions here in the room, as well as across our campus.”

He urged the Senate to take care of each other, peers and classmates in this time of “uncertainty that comes with new administration.” He reminded students that despite any positive or negative emotions they are feeling, “we are here because we want to make a difference for the students. I feel confident that we are going to get through this together,” Humphries finished.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Charlie Goodchild announced his Veterans Day Event, taking place Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Veteran Resource Center, where there will be catered food, a movie showing and a discussion. He said, “It’s obviously veteran oriented but I’d love to see some SGA faces there.”

Chair of the Undergraduate Services Committee Kundayi Mazando and Chair of the Ways and Means Committee Maia Shteyman said in their recent meeting with the Student Affairs and University Life Council (SAUL) that they made changes to the current picketing code. She said that firstly, if students do not have identification or do not present it, they “may be responsible as a non-community UMass student.”

The code originally read “will be responsible,” and now reads “may be responsible.” Additionally, counter-protests were added to the picketing code as well.

Additionally, keeping the term “substantial disorder,” was also discussed, and finding a clear and concrete definition to “find a nice way to implement this,” so that it is not “bamboozling students,” Mazando said. Shteyman added that defining this term is “keeping the university accountable so we have some checks and balances moving forward.”

Vice President Dale Leone said that the focus of adding and clarifying these policies, which can be “vague or problematic,” is the implementation of them moving forward so they reflect the well-being of the student body.

Lastly, Mazando announced the removal of the phrase, “campus buildings are for university business,” and the implementation of procedures of the land use policy and demonstration policy.

Mazando also addressed the election results, and said to Senators, “I hope you guys realize your power as SGA officers and Senators,” and reminded Senators that they are a part of the Democratic process and system and are “in a role to not be passive.”

She also discussed her meeting with the Chief of the UMass Police Department, Tyrone Parham about accessibility of campus buildings and residential hall bathrooms, and how to create plans to investigate these places. She is participating with members of administration and Disability Services in the Walk for Light on Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m., to note where on campus can be better lit and more accessible, to make “walking around UMass safer.”

Shteyman also said her meeting with Shelly Perdomo-Ahmed, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Campus Life (SACL) about SACL reforms and finance, opening communication with agencies, and continuing this line of communication with transparent budget processes to ensure they are serving these agencies “the best way we can.”

During the Committee of the Whole, Kerri Thompson Tillett, Associate Vice Chancellor for Equal Opportunity & Access and Title VI / VII / IX / ADA-504 Coordinator held a presentation about Title VI Discrimination. In the presentation, Title VI was defined as, “No person (student, faculty, staff) in the United States shall; on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance from the Department of Education (UMass Amherst).”

Tillett detailed two complaints UMass is now defending against Title IV, one about not responding to issues of antisemitic discrimination and harassment against Jewish students, and another about not responding to issues of discrimination and harassment against Arab and Palestinian students.

After Tillett’s presentation, the Senate participated in a bonding Bingo game, held by Chair of the Outreach and Development Committee, Ishaan Singh Sarna.

During Main Motions, F.1 was passed, “a motion to approve the Annual SGA-F1 Apportionment Schedule Act,” explained by President Humphries as the “allocation of senators to each class.” The motion was passed.

With Business Not Anticipated to 48 Hours Prior, Res. 5 was added to the agenda, a “Resolution Reaffirming the SGA’S Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” after the announcement of the election results.

Mazando, one of the resolution sponsors spoke about President-Elect Donald Trump’s statements about getting rid of Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) networks, and that through the resolution, “we want to make sure that people know where we stand and that we will try everything in our power to make sure these DEI networks are sustained in further fostered.”

This resolution was “developed in a couple of hours,” as explained by Humphries. He explained that his inspiration behind this was he had numerous frightful students approach him on Wednesday and wanted to “let our constituents know [we] are here for them.”

“We have the ability to send a message that we are not going to sit by and watch this happen … this is the beginning of the fight,” President Humphries added. “In the face of uncertainty, the best thing we can do is come together as leaders and push back against the policies that may hurt our students, our staff and our community, and this is the first step.”

Chair of Social Justice and Empowerment Committee Esther Onyeka echoed these statements and added, “we are against any form of discrimination,” and that, “we want to fight as an SGA against that.”

“[Wednesday] is the beginning of what’s going to be a long and hard fight,” Humphries added regarding the difficult time. “I do believe that we will all get through this together, but we need to be strong, we need to fight for our students and as student leaders we have an obligation to protect our community, and this is the beginning of that [Wednesday night].”

The resolution was passed.

Motions S.42-S.46 were also passed, adding Laiha Syed, Adanna Eze, George Coulouras, Zainab Al Namer and Jamaiah Fernandes to SGA payroll as Office Managers.

Motion S.47 was also added to the agenda and passed, appointing President Humphries, Vice President Leone, Chair of the Administrative Affairs Committee Valeria Centinaro, Conduct Advisor Ava Pujado and Attorney General Darbhanga to Student Legal Services Office Advisory Council, appointed by Humphries.

The meeting was adjourned after approximately two hours and 30 minutes.

