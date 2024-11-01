The 2024 Election Special Issue

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, millions of Americans will head to the polls to cast their ballots for one of the most consequential presidential elections in the history of the United States. The country has faced unprecedented turbulence over the last few years, and no matter which party line you prefer, it can be difficult to know when that light at the end of the tunnel will suddenly appear.

There are many issues at the forefront of this election, like women’s reproductive rights, healthcare, immigration, the economy, climate crisis, housing, LGBTQIA+ legislation, gun control, even democracy.

These concerns are on the minds of young people across the country. For many UMass students, and staff at The Massachusetts Daily Collegian, this is the first time we are voting in a presidential election. We’ve seen not only how our parents, grandparents and family members have voted in the past, but how they’ve been affected by the policies our public servants sign off on.

Since its establishment in 1890, the Collegian has covered statewide to national politics through the lens of students. Now, in an age of social media and rampant disinformation, truth can feel hard to find. In this paper-wide special issue, we strive to highlight a variety of voices. From local pre-election events and ballot questions, to robust opinion pieces and past coverage of some historic races, it’s our duty to educate UMass and the greater Amherst community on what’s at stake.

Do your research and go vote. Ensure that you play a part in deciding the future of our country. It’s in the DNA of UMass students to make your voice heard and help shape a better world.

Signed,

Caitlin Reardon, Editor-in-Chief & Johnny Depin, Managing Editor

News

Amendment 5 looks to standardize wages across different businesses by Preston Miller

The debate over removing MCAS as a graduation requirement by Samuel Cavalheiro

UMass in-state and out-of state-students discuss absentee voting in the 2024 election by Alexandra Hill and Alex Rowe

When will we know who won the presidential election? by Daniel Frank

The five Massachusetts ballot questions, explained by Daniel Frank

UMass Reacts: Kamala Harris’s virality and its effects on the election by Daniella Pikman

The state of polarization in the U.S. by Ethan Walz

UMass Polls collaborates with the League of Women Voters for a new set of report by Ethan Walz

Danielle Allen breaks down ‘How to be a Confident Pluralist’ in Speaker Series by Alexandra Hill

Loretta Ross holds ‘Calling In at a Time of Political Division’ talk by Nathan Legare

Recent UMass Poll reveal Massachusetts residents’ opinions on the upcoming election by Ethan Walz

Senate candidates spar in Springfield by Daniel Frank

UMass Amherst’s International Programs Office holds second installment of its Five College Election Panel Series by Sydney Warren

Tara Setmayer speaks about the importance of women voting in the 2024 election by Alexandra Hill

Opinion

An antidote to doomerism by Manas Pandit

A Christian Nationalist, Nazi and Islamophobe walk into a presidential campaign by Felipe Sathler

All politics is local by Samuel Cavalheiro

Arts

As Puerto Rico prepares for its gubernatorial elections, Bad Bunny ensures his community is heard by Suzanne Bagia

How Vice President Kamala Harris’s use of pop culture in her campaign reaches Gen Z, explained by Ava Hebenstreit

Fran Lebowitz holds ‘State of the Union’ conversation at the Bromery Center by Nathan Legare

Taylor Swift’s dive into the political pool by Lindsay Morrison

Sports

How the Commanders and Bears will likely decide this year’s election results by James Rust