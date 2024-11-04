Toth and Depin: Four “X-factors” for UMass women’s basketball

Faces have come and gone on the Massachusetts women’s basketball team over the past three years. All-time greats graduating, coaches leaving for new opportunities and potential stars transferring away from the program. With the Minutewomen in their second year of reconstruction under head coach Mike Leflar, fresh faces have emerged as prospective key pieces for UMass.

With this being year three on the beat for both of us, we’ve seen these faces come and go, and new Minutewomen take the reins. In our humble opinion, there might not be anyone more qualified on the beat to give their opinion on who could break out this season for UMass. Here are four “X-factors” that we believe will play a big role in determining how the Minutewomen’s season plays out.

Stefanie Kulesza

As the only player who has spent four years on the team, Kulesza brings a needed sense of maturity to the team. Leflar and Kulesza have worked closely together in her tenure at UMass and this year will be no different.

Her underclassmen years were spent in the forward position learning under the Minutewomen’s all-time leading scorer Sam Breen. With the tendencies of a guard and standing at six feet tall, Kulesza excelled in her new position. She played a vital role in the UMass teams that competed in three consecutive Atlantic-10 championships.

Stepping into a point-forward role last season, Kulesza finished as the team’s second leading scorer behind Kristin Williams. Along with 7.1 rebounds a game, Kulesza adds familiarity to a frontcourt that has limited experience at the collegiate level.

Yahmani McKayle

McKayle comes in as a true freshman, shoring up a backcourt that saw transfers and graduations at the conclusion of last season. With the loss of Williams, Alexsia Rose, Jermany Mapp and Tori Hyduke, there are minutes available in the guard slot.

Coming from South Shore High in Brooklyn, New York, she led her team to two City Championships and was named MVP of Season 5 at NYvsNY with New Heights NYC. A short, quick and defensively active guard, she reads the floor well and seems to have a knack for disrupting the opposing offense.

“[McKayle] has done some really nice things for us at practice, and really since the day she stepped on campus,” Leflar said. “Really vocal on the court, and I’m absolutely proud of what she’s been able to do and the difference she’s able to make.”

Allie Palmieri

Redshirted for the 2023-24 season, Palmieri arrives from Seton Hall, bringing with her experience in the Big East. Palmieri is the biggest question mark in these predictions, as it has been over a year since she’s seen game action.

Coming from two high major schools before UMass, Palmieri knows what competitive play looks like. Although playing few minutes in her stints before arriving in Amherst, Palmieri’s resume alone earns her a spot on this list.

A senior guard in what is shaping up to be a young backcourt, Palmieri’s steady hand could guide the underclassmen into difficult competition. Only time will tell how much of an impact she will have on the program.

Dallas Pierce

A 3-point specialist, Pierce saw somewhat limited minutes as last season wound down. Her points per game doesn’t do her justice, as she shot 39.6 percent from beyond the arc last season. While she struggled in other aspects of the game, it’s hard to not put a near-40 percent shooter on this list.

As an asset from the 3, Pierce has differentiated herself from the rest of the roster. Her shot has kept her a comfortable six percent ahead of the team’s second-best shooter, Kulesza. The Minutewomen should look to her as a spark plug, reviving the team’s offense after it’s gone cold.

With a year of experience at UMass under her belt, expect an expanded role from Pierce. Her shooting alone will find her a spot in the rotation, but more minutes will become available if she adds other facets to her game.

At the end of the day, these are just predictions. With a singular exhibition game being the only action we’ve witnessed so far, these players have shown their ability to contribute effectively, whether it be last season, high school or just the 40 minutes against Assumption.

Rachel Toth can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter/X @RachelToth46.

Johnny Depin can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter/X @Jdepin101.