UMass basketball’s farewell tour: A final showdown with A-10 rivals

The 2024-2025 season will put an end to 48 years of the Massachusetts men’s basketball team competing in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Last season, UMass finished 20-11 overall and 11-7 in conference play. The Minutemen haven’t held the one seed in the A-10 Tournament since the 1993-1994 season and are hoping to get back there this year.

This won’t come easy, as UMass lost its two leading scorers to the transfer portal, leaving big shoes to fill for young returners and new players alike.

Conference play kicks off on Dec. 31 and runs through March 8. Through the month and some change, the Minutemen have 18 games against their A-10 foes. Here’s a look at how the rest of the conference looks ahead of the final year of UMass A-10 basketball.

Saint Joseph’s (Dec. 31) away

Coach: Billy Lange (6th season)

Last Season: 21-14, 9th in Atlantic 10 (9-9)

Season Projection: 4th in Atlantic 10 (87th in KenPom)

Erik Reynolds II and the Hawks host the Minutemen to open conference play, after a battle last season to a 78-77 victory for St. Joe’s at the buzzer. Reynolds II finished with 31 points against UMass, almost double his 17.3 season average. The Hawks’ other two members of their “big three,” Xzayvier Brown and Rasheer Fleming are running it back, proving to be potentially one of the best trios in the A-10.

Richmond (Jan. 4) at home

Coach: Chris Mooney (20th season)

Last Season: 23-10, 2nd in Atlantic 10 (15-3)

Season Projection: 11th in Atlantic 10 (140th in KenPom)

After a year coming up just short of the NCAA Tournament, the Spiders are looking for vengeance. They return DeLonnie Hunt, who should be one of the team’s main scoring options. Transfers Jonathan Beagle and Dusan Neskovic each dropped double-digit points for their previous squads, and look to improve upon an already impressive Richmond roster.

Dayton (Jan. 8) at home

Coach: Anthony Grant (8th season)

Last Season: 25-8, 3rd in Atlantic 10 (14-4)

Season Projection: 1st in Atlantic 10 (27th in KenPom)

Anthony Grant has led a program that has steadily been one of the top teams in the A-10 for the last six seasons and are looking to do it again. The Flyers lost a big piece in DaRon Holmes II, who went on to the NBA, but returners such as Nate Santos and Malachi Smith look to lead a dangerous group. Dayton opted to not add any traditional freshman recruits in the offseason, finding two international players, as well as a big-name transfer in Zed Key.

George Mason (Jan. 11) away

Coach: Tony Skinn (2nd season)

Last Season: 20-12, 7th in Atlantic 10 (9-9)

Season Projection: 5th in Atlantic 10 (97th in KenPom)

K.D. Johnson transfers in to play for the Patriots after stops with Georgia and Auburn. The senior guard had a bit of a fall from grace after his first two seasons but will look to be one of the better perimeter defenders in his new conference. Darius Maddox was named to the Preseason All-Conference Second Team and aims to help the litany of new transfers get acclimated to the new-look squad.

Fordham (Jan. 15) away

Coach: Keith Urgo (3rd season)

Last Season: 13-20, 11th in Atlantic 10 (6-12)

Season Projection: 14th in Atlantic 10 (166th in KenPom)

The Rams retain over 60 percent of their scoring from last season, headlined by Japhet Medor and Will Richardson. Abdou Tsimbila should be a big presence in the paint defensively, coming off a year where he was second in the A-10 with 2.3 blocks per game. Fordham also brings in some talented youth, with freshman four-star recruit Jaden Smith ranking 23rd among centers in the national rankings.

La Salle (Jan. 19) at home and (Feb. 9) away

Coach: Fran Dunphy (3rd season)

Last Season: 16-17, 13th in Atlantic 10 (6-12)

Season Projection: 15th in Atlantic 10 (169th in KenPom)

Losing their two most prominent players from last year, the Explorers will likely rely heavily on young guards Eric Acker and Deuce Jones. Demetrius Lilley and Mac Etienne both transfer in from high-major schools, looking for bigger roles for themselves. It’s always hard to rule out a team coached by Fran Dunphy, but he will need his young players to take a big step in order to compete.

George Washington (Jan. 22) at home and (Feb. 22) away

Coach: Chris Caputo (3rd season)

Last Season: 15-17, 18th in Atlantic 10 (4-14)

Season Projection: 13th in Atlantic 10 (158th in KenPom)

Even with James Bishop IV graduating after last season, the Revolutionaries retained Darren Buchanan Jr., Jacoi Hutchinson and Trey Autry who should be a solid group of sophomores both offensively and defensively. George Washington also brought in some veterans from the portal, with Trey Moss, Gerald Drumgoole Jr. and Sean Hansen coming to play for Chris Caputo.

Rhode Island (Jan. 29) away and (March 1) at home

Coach: Archie Miller (3rd season)

Last Season: 12-20, 12th in Atlantic 10 (6-12)

Season Projection: 9th in Atlantic 10 (122nd in KenPom)

The Rams bring back both Jaden House and David Green who led the team in scoring last season. The duo will be the focal point of the team’s offense after averaging 14 points apiece. Sebastian Thomas will also be transferring back to URI, after a stint with Albany where he was 44th in the nation in scoring. Jamarques Lawrence comes in from Nebraska, looking for a big role after improving his numbers after his first season.

Duquesne (Feb. 1) away

Coach: Dru Joyce III (1st season)

Last Season: 25-12, 6th in Atlantic 10 (10-8)

Season Projection: 12th in Atlantic 10 (142nd in KenPom)

The Dukes will look very different this season, with a new head coach and a largely new roster. Junior Maximus Edwards transfers in from George Washington after scoring in double figures through his first two years. Four more additions of 10-plus point scorers came for Duquesne, with Jahsean Corbett, Tre Dinkins III, Alex Williams and Eli Wilborn coming from all over the country and headlining the new batch of talent.

Saint Louis (Feb. 4) at home

Coach: Josh Schertz (1st season)

Last Season: 13-20, 17th in Atlantic 10 (5-13)

Season Projection: 6th in Atlantic 10 (105th in KenPom)

Another team with a first-year head coach, the Billikens retained a big name in Gibson Jimerson, who’s entering his sixth season with the team. The three-time All-A10 selection will be there to introduce Isaiah Swope and Robbie Avila who are familiar faces to head coach Josh Schertz. Both players averaged over 16 points a game last year, with a great understanding of how the new scheme will play out.

Davidson (Feb. 12) at home

Coach: Matt McKillop (3rd season)

Last Season: 15-17, 16th in Atlantic 10 (5-13)

Season Projection: 10th in Atlantic 10 (125th in KenPom)

The Wildcats will have one of the younger teams in the A-10 for the upcoming season, losing three big pieces in Grant Huffman, David Skogman and Angelo Brizzi. Connor Kochera and Reed Bailey return to the team after each averaging double figures last year. Zach Laput transfers in from the Division II level, hoping to be an experienced option offensively. Joe Hurlburt could see some playing time as well, transferring in from Colorado after his first season.

St. Bonaventure (Feb. 15) at home and (March 5) away

Coach: Mark Schmidt (18th season)

Last Season: 20-13, 8th in Atlantic 10 (9-9)

Season Projection: 8th in Atlantic 10 (121st in KenPom)

Most of the Bonnies that saw the majority of the playing time last year have exited the program, leaving Noel Brown to lead a group of new and young faces. Melvin Council Jr. and Chance Moore both transferred in after double-digit scoring seasons at Wagner and Missouri State, respectively. Three JUCO transfers will also have a chance at earning minutes, with Lajae Jones coming in as the No. 7 ranked JUCO transfer in the nation.

VCU (Feb. 19) away

Coach: Ryan Odom (2nd season)

Last Season: 24-14, 4th in Atlantic 10 (11-7)

Season Projection: 2nd in Atlantic 10 (41st in KenPom)

All-Conference First Team selection Max Shulga returns to the Rams for the upcoming year after initially entering the portal. His presence will be huge alongside fellow returners Zeb Jackson, Joe Bamisile and Christian Fermin. Jack Clark and Phillip Russell each will make their way back to the A-10 with VCU, after each spent time with teams at different levels. The Rams are filled with talent and look to be contending for another shot at the A-10 Championship.

Loyola Chicago (March 8) at home

Coach: Drew Valentine (4th season)

Last Season: 23-10, 1st in Atlantic 10 (15-3)

Season Projection: 3rd in Atlantic 10 (79th in KenPom)

The Ramblers had a huge turnaround last season and look to continue on the same path with multiple key returners. All A-10 Second Team selection Des Watson and All-Conference Freshman Miles Rubin are joined by Jayden Dawson, creating a group of solidified two-way players that will give other teams trouble. Loyola has length throughout the roster and is projected to be one of the better defensive teams in the conference.

