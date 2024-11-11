UMass field hockey concludes historic run in the Atlantic 10

The Massachusetts field hockey team concluded its conference schedule in the Atlantic 10 with a narrow 2-1 loss to Saint Joseph’s in the A-10 Championship Final. Despite the setback, the Minutewomen (15-5, 7-0 A-10) secured a spot in their 27th NCAA Tournament, marking their first appearance since 2016, with seven players on the team earning conference All-Tournament honors.

Starting in 2025, the Minutewomen will join several other UMass teams in the Mid-American Conference, marking a new chapter for the program.

The Minutewomen’s final A-10 season caps an extensive history that began when they joined the conference in 1988. Since then, the team has posted an overall record of 473-302-7 and 177-45-1 in conference play. Over the past 37 years, UMass has claimed 16 A-10 Tournament titles, more than any other team in conference history.

Its tournament victories span multiple decades, with titles in both the 1990s and 2000s, and its most recent championship in 2016. This consistent performance in both regular-season and postseason play has established the Minutewomen as one of the most prominent programs in A-10 field hockey history.

UMass has also been a regular contender in the NCAA Tournament, with 27 overall appearances, including 20 in the A-10 era. The Minutewomen have advanced to the NCAA Final Four on four occasions, with two of those appearances coming during the A-10 era in 1987 and 1992. UMass’ notable showings in the NCAA Tournament have extended its recognition beyond the A-10, representing the conference and program on a national level.

UMass’ history includes several significant streaks and records as well. From 1999 to 2001, the Minutewomen maintained a 16-game winning streak in A-10 regular-season play. Additionally, they achieved a 24-game home winning streak between 1991 and 1994.

A number of influential players have shaped the program’s history, including Judy Strong, who, despite playing before UMass joined the A-10, remains one of the program’s all-time greats. She was named National Player of the Year in 1981 and still holds the UMass record for 88 career goals. In the A-10 era, Jenn Salisbury (1990-1993) stands out as one of UMass’s most prolific scorers, accumulating 132 career points, making her one of the top scorers in program history after Strong. Hilary Rose (1993-94, ’96), a goalkeeper, still holds the UMass record for career saves with 532 and led the team with a 0.57 goals-against average.

In recent years, the Minutewomen have continued to receive individual accolades within the A-10. This past season, UMass claimed 16 All-Conference awards, including four of the five major end-of-season honors. Myrte van Herwijnen earned back-to-back Goalkeeper of the Year awards, Paula Lorenzini was named Defensive Player of the Year and Elani Sherwood claimed Rookie of the Year. Head coach Barb Weinberg led the Minutewomen to their first A-10 Regular Season Championship since 2014 this past season, finishing undefeated in conference play with a 7-0 record, earning her the A-10 Coach of the Year award.

As UMass prepares for a new phase in the MAC, it leaves behind a notable legacy in the A-10. With 16 A-10 Tournament titles, 27 overall NCAA appearances and numerous individual accolades, the Minutewomen have established themselves as one of the most accomplished programs in A-10 field hockey. The program’s history in the A-10 will remain integral to its legacy as UMass looks ahead to new opportunities in the MAC.

