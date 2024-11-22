UMass field hockey’s historic season ends in NCAA semifinal heartbreaker

The Massachusetts field hockey team’s remarkable postseason run ended in heartbreak during the NCAA semifinals, as the Northwestern Wildcats claimed a narrow 1-0 victory. The No. 2 Wildcats (22-1, 8-0 Big Ten) demonstrated their strength to defeat the Minutewomen (17-6, 7-0 Atlantic 10) and advance to the national championship game.

UMass’ historic season concluded in Ann Arbor, where it fell just short of reaching the national championship for only the second time in program history. This year’s campaign marked the team’s first Final Four appearance since 1992, breaking a 32-year drought and reestablishing the program on the national stage.

The Minutewomen secured their place in the NCAA tournament with a dominant regular season, going undefeated in conference play and winning their first A-10 title since 2014. Despite being unseeded and ranked 14th in the nation, UMass carried the momentum into the postseason, upsetting higher-seeded teams with impressive performances.

The Minutewomen opened the tournament by defeating Harvard before delivering a stunning upset over No. 3 UConn, one of the nation’s perennial powerhouses. These victories set up a semifinal clash with Northwestern, a familiar opponent who had dealt UMass a lopsided 6-1 loss earlier in the season.

The semifinal matchup was a defensive battle, with neither team finding the back of the net through the first three quarters. Northwestern eventually broke the deadlock late in the fourth quarter when senior midfielder Maddie Zimmer intercepted the ball at midfield and advanced deep into UMass territory. Zimmer’s pass found sophomore forward Ashley Sessa, who spun around two defenders and unleashed a backhand shot that scored the game’s only goal.

UMass had several opportunities to take the lead earlier but failed to capitalize. Its lone penalty corner attempt midway through the third quarter nearly resulted in a goal when the ball slipped past Northwestern’s graduate goaltender Annabel Skubisz. However, a diving defensive effort from Wildcat midfielder Ilse Tromp denied the Minutewomen a crucial score.

Goaltender Myrte van Herwijnen was a standout performer for UMass, delivering a stellar performance in her final game of the season. The A-10 Goalkeeper of the Year made six critical saves to keep her team in the game, including a spectacular sequence of back-to-back stops early in the second quarter. Her efforts kept UMass within striking distance against one of the nation’s most potent offenses.

Despite van Herwijnen’s heroics, Northwestern’s disciplined defense and midfield control ultimately proved insurmountable. The Wildcats held UMass to just two shots throughout the game, shutting down any offensive momentum the Minutewomen tried to generate.

The loss marked a bittersweet end to a season that exceeded expectations for UMass. The team’s resilience and determination throughout the year showcased its growth and potential. Their postseason run, highlighted by upset victories and a historic Final Four appearance, reestablished UMass field hockey as a force to be reckoned with on the national stage.

This season will be remembered as a turning point for the program, a year in which the Minutewomen overcame obstacles, defied odds, and demonstrated their ability to compete with the nation’s best. The team’s accomplishments have laid the foundation for future success, with a talented core of players set to return next season and an energized program eager to build on this year’s momentum.

Although the season ended shy of a championship, UMass has plenty to be proud of. The Minutewomen brought their program back into the national conversation, inspiring fans and leaving a legacy of perseverance and achievement. As they enter the offseason, the team can reflect on their historic journey, knowing they’ve positioned UMass field hockey for an even brighter future.

