UMass gets back in the win column against Harvard

The Massachusetts men’s basketball team snapped its five-game losing streak with a 62-54 win over the Harvard Crimson. The Minutemen (2-5) brought a small-ball look to this game as the Crimson (2-5) have run with a notoriously small lineup all season.

Forward Jayden Ndjigue got his first start of the season, shifting Daniel Hankins-Sanford and Daniel Rivera to the four and the five respectively for UMass. The trio dominated the paint for the Minutemen, leading to 23 more rebounds and 13 more offensive rebounds for the away team.

“I went small because those three guys were the ones that gave us the energy, the positivity to figure out a way to hold us in place when we’re in a little turmoil,” head coach Frank Martin said. “I was proud of our guys, we needed this in the worst of ways.”

With just over three minutes left, UMass led 55-45 and was looking to close out its first win in over three weeks. After a steal, Harvard pushed the pace which turned into a three from Thomas Batties II. After a Crimson timeout, Trey Barbour ripped the ball from Rahsool Diggins and stuck a triple to cut the Minutemen lead to four.

The UMass offense was in a rocky state after back-to-back turnovers, and it looked to Hankins-Sanford for hope. On a pick-and-roll with Diggins, Hankins-Sanford received a pass at the second hash-mark and hit a smooth floater from that spot to even out momentum.

After great defense from Diggins to get a much-needed stop, the Minutemen went back on offense for a potential game-sealing possession. Rivera went to work in the post and missed his first two-point shot of the day, but Ndjigue rifled into the key to keep the ball in UMass’ hands.

The sophomore guard went to the hoop himself and got blocked, but he secured another offensive rebound. The ball found its way back to Rivera who got fouled barreling towards the rim. The senior missed both potential game-clinching free throws but Ndjigue was there to save the day again, reeling in his eighth offensive rebound of the day. Harvard had no choice but to intentionally foul with 36 seconds left, leading the sophomore to let out a triumphant scream as Diggins put the game out of reach at the line.

“Ndjigue, who’s probably my height, [had] 11 rebounds and he comes up with an offensive rebound off two missed free throws when we were bleeding a little bit there late in the game,” Martin said. “[That was a] huge play to give us an extra ten seconds off the clock and [to] give us the spirit for that next play.”

Interior scoring was a way of life for the Minutemen in this game as they outscored the Crimson 52-30 in the paint. Hankins-Sanford was key in this effort as he amassed his third double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while also hitting UMass’ only three-pointer of the game.

Rivera helped mightily on both ends of the floor, hitting his first six shots from inside the arc and recording a pair of blocks on the other end. He and Hankins-Sanford’s paint defense was strong, holding Harvard to 41 percent shooting from inside the arc and recording just three combined fouls.

Other than the interior players, Diggins and Jaylen Curry were significant in the Minutemen’s second-half run. Diggins struggled from the perimeter, but he got inside well as UMass pushed the pace to keep the rim uncongested. Curry worked well in the congestion, finding open players like Akil Watson within.

With the five-game losing streak lifted off the Minutemen’s shoulders, the team will look to continue its winning ways in an upcoming five-game homestand. The next game for UMass will be against the NJIT Highlanders on Dec. 1 at 12 p.m. at the Mullins Center. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

