UMass hockey faces Harvard and Vermont in two home matchups

The No. 20 Massachusetts hockey team heads into two home matchups on Friday, Nov. 22 against Harvard and Sunday, Nov. 24 against Vermont. UMass (5-5-2, 1-3-2 HEA) is coming off a split Hockey East series against No. 10 Providence, falling 2-1 in the first game and coming back with a 5-1 victory on Saturday.

The Minutemen’s forward lines are working on bouncing back after hitting a scoring drought. After three consecutive games without the forwards finding the back of the net, they produced a cumulative ten points on Saturday against the Friars.

The offensive-minded back end for UMass continues to put up strong performances, producing two of its goals against Providence and all four goals from the previous three games.

“You’ve got to score to win, and we’ve consistently had back ends that have scored,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “I expect that we’ll start getting more goals from our forwards, but it’s great when you can count on … a goal a game from your defensemen … it’s a huge plus.”

The Crimson (2-2-1, 2-2-1 Eastern College Athletic Conference) only have five games under their belt so far this season, though the speed and physicality they’ve displayed should make for a strong matchup. Currently, Mick Thompson leads Harvard with five points in the first four games from a goal and four assists. Ben MacDonald and Mason Langenbrunner have two goals apiece, with Langenbrunner scoring in the Crimson’s last two games.

Offensive frontrunners for the Minutemen are linemates Cole O’Hara and Aydar Suniev. Both showcased three-point games at Providence, with three assists from O’Hara and two goals and an assist from Suniev. Their consistent contributions to the scoreboard have added up to a respective 16 and 14 points for the season.

After a shaky start to the season for the Minutemen between the pipes, the last games have shown major improvement in netminding. Michael Hrabal put up a season-high .971 save percentage in the second game against Providence.

Following the Harvard game, UMass is set to face the Catamounts (2-6-3, 2-4-2 HEA) for the third time this season. The Minutemen lost the first two matchups in a shootout and a shutout, both hosted by Vermont.

“I didn’t mind the way we played at all at Vermont,” Carvel said. “To me, it’s not a systems adjustment against them, we’ve just got to work a little harder to put the puck in the back of the net and get a little better goaltending.”

In the Catamounts’ last two games, they fell to UMass Lowell in back-to-back at Burlington, where they notched two goals on Friday and were shutout the next night. The marks came from Timofei Spitserov and Simon Jellus. Both players tallied points against the Minutemen earlier this season alongside Vermont’s point leaders Massimo Lombardi and Max Strand.

This weekend’s games will be two more tests for UMass’ defense. They’re familiar with the Catamounts, and they have the perfect opportunity to make the most of their offensive momentum and prove themselves on its home ice.

“I think our defensive group as a whole is starting to simplify our games and play more north and get pucks above the goal line faster,” senior captain Linden Alger said. “I think that’s been a big positive so far and that’s why we’re playing better.”

On Friday, the Minutemen face off against the Crimson with puck drop set for 7 p.m. The Minutemen will get another chance to best the Catamounts on Sunday at 3 p.m. Both matchups will be hosted at the Mullins Center.

“Obviously we want to win every game, but especially when there’s a team that’s beat you twice there’s no way that they’re going to come in here and get an easy game from us in the third game,” Kenny Connors said.

Caroline Burge can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @Caroline_Burge.