UMass hockey searching for first Hockey East win against Vermont

The No. 18 Massachusetts hockey team will try to claim its first Hockey East win against the Vermont Catamounts in a two-game series on the road.

The Minutemen (4-3-1, 0-1-1 HEA) are coming off a chaotic 4-3 win against American International College. While UMass showed strong offense in the first period, its defensemen struggled, which has been a theme to start the season. Turnovers made by the young blue line allowed AIC to take advantage.

“We’re trying to learn that our defensemen need to make smarter puck decisions,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “Turnovers that we allowed either lead to goals or lead to momentum against us, don’t allow us to play with the puck, so that’s our focus right now.”

Sophomore Jack Musa frequented the scoresheet in the win, netting two goals and producing a strong offensive performance. His linemates Dans Locmelis and Cole O’Hara also performed well alongside Musa. O’Hara currently leads the Minutemen with 12 points from four goals and eight assists.

Goaltender Michael Hrabal is coming off a big game in net, where he conceded three goals on 44 shots faced. Despite Vermont’s sub-.500 record (1-4-2, 1-2-1 HEA), it will pose a challenge to UMass. The Catamounts played their first conference opponent, No. 11 Providence, close in a 3-2 overtime loss and a 4-4 tie.

Vermont is led by Massimo Lombardi, who leads the team with seven points off three goals and four assists. Freshman Colin Kessler is the leading goal scorer with four goals, two of those coming against St. Thomas in his first collegiate game.

Graduate student goaltender Keenan Rancier has been the main player in net for the Catamounts. The Minnesota State transfer has posted a .906 save percentage with a 3.16 goals against average. In their most recent series against UConn, sophomore goaltender Axel Mangbo took over the net, posting a .897 save percentage.

The two games on the road against Vermont are coming at a perfect time for UMass to start its second conference series.

“I think it’s good timing,” Carvel said. “I think it’ll be good for us to get away together, two games on the road, it’s a good set up in Burlington, nice hotel, good food. It’ll be good competition. Watching UVM video, they continuously get better and better every year.”

In the Minutemen’s first HEA series against UConn, they struggled, losing on the road and tying at the Mullins Center. In the series, defensive struggles were a glaring problem, similar to UMass’ game against AIC.

While the Minutemen struggled in the series, it was a series that both the underclassmen and upperclassmen could learn from.

“It just helps our young guys, especially just because [it’s] their first look at what the conference looks like, especially on the road, it’s different for them,” junior Kenny Connors said about the series against the Huskies. “We practice so hard that we’re confident in how we prepare and we’ll be ready for this weekend.”

UMass travels north to Vermont, kicking off the series on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. The second game will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. Both matchups will be streamed on ESPN+.

“Vermont is a good team, we’re preparing really well this week and we’re excited to go,” senior Ryan Lautenbach said.

