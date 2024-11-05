Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

UMass men’s basketball shines in 103-74 win over New Hampshire

Minutemen shoot their way to 29-point opening night victory
Julian Sevillano
Daily Collegian (2024)
By Tym Brown, Collegian Correspondent
November 5, 2024

The Massachusetts men’s basketball team beat the New Hampshire Wildcats 103-74 in its inaugural game of the 2024-25 season. The blowout victory for the Minutemen (1-0) was led by Rahsool Diggins. The senior guard put up a career-high 26 points while cashing eight shots from beyond the arc, the most in a game for his career. His eighth three tied the program record of made threes in a game, now a title held by five players.

The dominance of Diggins developed through the first five minutes of the game as he hit four shots from deep, the main force in an 18-0 UMass run. The offense was effective for the Minutemen throughout this run, but the defense was just as significant.

The UMass defense forced three turnovers in the first five minutes of the game, knocking New Hampshire (0-1) out of rhythm from the very beginning. The Minutemen’s strong perimeter defense and tenacious help defense inside forced the Wildcats to lean on a drive-and-kick play style, proving not to be their strong suit as the visitors hit just five of their 18 attempts from three in the first half. With shots not falling and turnovers happening frequently for the Wildcats, UMass took any opportunity they could to run in transition.

The biggest transition highlight came on a alley-oop from Jaylen Curry to Daniel Rivera that caused a sufficient uproar from the student section nearby. “It was amazing man, we work on that everyday,” Curry said. “Just to be able to complete that in a game, it made everything fantastic.”

This highlight play was just one of Curry’s 12 assists on the night, a career-high for the sophomore guard. Curry was a big beneficiary of Diggins’ stellar shooting performance, as four of his assists came from made threes by Diggins.

Another player who took advantage in transition was Akil Watson. The Arizona State transfer was an exemplary part of the Minutemen’s strong perimeter defense as he pressured ball handlers well beyond the arc, leading to steal-and-score opportunities for himself. The sophomore transfer from Arizona State finished with 14 points and four steals in just 14 minutes of action.

“When we had a chance to recruit him, that’s why I thought he’d be a great fit,” head coach Frank Martin said. “He’s long, he’s competitive getting in those passing lanes and just creating havoc there.”

New Hampshire’s shooting woes wore off in the second half as it used more on-ball screens, challenging UMass’ pick and roll defense. This showed a slash in the Minutemen’s armor and the visitors found their rhythm because of it, shooting 40 percent from three in the second half as UMass help defenders left shooters open.

“Ball screen defense wasn’t good, that’s something that has to get really, really cleaned up,” Martin said. “I’m going to take advantage of the day off tomorrow to spend some time with the guys on my staff and re-evaluate the thought process as to how to defend ball screens.”

Despite the defensive lapses, the Minutemen were able to keep the offensive pressure on by attacking the paint. The driving force of this paint push was Curry, but contributions from Daniel Hankins-Sanford, Malek Abdelgowad and Tarique Foster sustained a presence that UMass set when its outside shooting cooled down.

With Wildcat defenders crashing the paint, the Minutemen were given space for more perimeter shots. Diggins hit his record-tying eighth trifecta with nine minutes still to play. Jayden Ndjigue and Nate Guerengomba followed with threes of their own, putting the game out of reach for the New Hampshire.

In total, UMass went 12-of-35 from three, which is the most attempts and makes for them in the Frank Martin era.

Sami Pissis was the biggest contributor for the Wildcats, as he put together a 20-point performance on 53.8 percent shooting. The junior guard scored from all three levels and added six rebounds and two assists.

In addition to Diggins and Watson, two other Minutemen scored in double digits. Abdelgowad recorded his first double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Hankins-Sanford scored 10 points of 5-of-9 shooting.

UMass will go on the road next to face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. That game is available to watch on ESPN+.

Tym Brown can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @tym_brown1. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2024
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass women’s basketball falls to Harvard in season opener
Daily Collegian (2024)
Wendel: Through 40 minutes of play, UMass’ identity is beginning to show
(Daily Collegian, 2016)
The Commonwealth Honors College should be dismantled
(Daily Collegian, 2024)
The Dropkick Murphys: 90s nostalgia, mosh pits and big statements
Daily Collegian 2024
Big men lead UMass basketball over UNH in opener
Photo courtesy of IMDb
A divine cast makes this election thriller worthwhile
More in Archives
Photo by Mike Amato
Class of 2028 tree planted
Photo courtesy of UMass Amherst Fine Arts Center website promo page
Brazilian artist Bia Ferreira makes her Amherst debut at The Drake
Photo courtesy of SNL’s Instagram @nbcsnl
Live from New York, it’s Kamala Harris!
Daily Collegian (2024)
2024-25 UMass basketball preview issue
Daily Collegian 2024
UMass basketball's farewell tour: A final showdown with A-10 rivals
Daily Collegian (2024)
Sands: UMass basketball’s top three "X-factors" for the 2024-25 season
More in Headlines
Daily Collegian 2024
An overview of the UMass men’s basketball 2024-25 non-conference schedule
Daily Collegian (2024)
Previewing the 2024-25 roster for UMass men’s basketball
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass women’s basketball 2024-25 schedule preview
Daily Collegian (2024)
Toth and Depin: Four "X-factors" for UMass women’s basketball
Daily Collegian (2024)
Postera: Breaking down the returning players of UMass women’s hoops
Daily Collegian (2024)
Additions to UMass women’s basketball and how they could shift the rotation