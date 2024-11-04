UMass women’s basketball 2024-25 schedule preview

The 2023-24 campaign for the Massachusetts women’s basketball team proved to be a tough one, with just two conference victories and five wins overall. With a new look roster, UMass looks to bounce back with second-year coach Mike Leflar leading the charge with more experience under his belt.

With 11 games slated for non-conference and the typical 18 set for conference play, here’s a look at how the Minutewomen will stack up against each opponent in their final year in the Atlantic-10.

All season projections are from each respective conference’s preseason polls

Non-conference

at Harvard (Nov. 4)

Coach: Carrie Moore (3rd Season)

Last Season: 16-12, 3rd in the Ivy League (9-5)

Season Projection: 3rd in the Ivy League

Harvard received one first-place vote in the preseason as it returns three of its top four scorers from the 2024-25 season in Harmoni Turner, Katie Krupa and Elena Rodriguez. Turner and Rodriguez scored 22 and 12 points respectively in the Crimsons’ 21-point victory at the Mullins Center last year. With a heavy blend of returners and a third-year coach finding her stride, the Minutewomen are in for a tough first test in the season opener.

vs New Hampshire (Nov. 7)

Coach: Megan Shoniker (1st Season)

Last Season: 9-20, last in the America East (3-13)

Season Projection: Last in the America East

The University of New Hampshire Wildcats enter the season with a fresh look team and first-year head coach Megan Shoniker, who moved up north after five seasons on the staff at her alma mater, URI. With Atlantic 10 experience, perhaps Shoniker will have some familiarity with the Minutewomen. Regardless, UMass gets a good shot early in the year to pick up its first win against a team finding its legs.

vs Central Connecticut State (Nov. 10)

Coach: Way Veney (2nd Season)

Last Season: 9-21, 5th in Northeast Conference (7-9)

Season Projection: 2nd in NEC

Central Connecticut State University returns four out of its five starters from the 2023-24 season. CCSU shocked a lot of people while holding its own with a first-year head coach. Expectations are high for the Blue Devils to raise their first banner in program history. Graduate students Meghan Kenefick and Belle Lanpher return 20.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists a game from last year’s squad. CCSU could prove to be a test at home for the Minutewomen.

vs Monmouth University (Nov. 15)

Coach: Cait Wetmore (1st Season)

Last Season: 22-10, 2nd in the CAA (14-4)

Season Projection: 6th in CAA

Monmouth went into its 2023-24 campaign after an NCAA tournament appearance the year prior. All things considered, the Hawks had a great season in 2023-2024. A 22-10 overall record and a disappointing performance in the CAA playoff landed them in the WNIT. Their season concluded at the hands of the A-10’s own Duquesne. Monmouth hired a new head coach in Cait Wetmore, who rolls into New Jersey after four years with Charlotte, two of those as an associate head coach. Forward Chloe Wilson is an All-CAA honorable mention and is expected to make a significant contribution to the team. In last year’s matchup, Monmouth defeated UMass by 12 points. With the Hawks coming to Amherst, the Minutewomen have a chance to take an early season win against another first-year head coach.

vs Holy Cross (Nov. 20)

Coach: Candice Green (Interim 1st season)

Last Season: 21-13, 1st in the Patriot League (11-7)

Season Projection: 6th in Colonial Conference

The 2023-24 season for the Holy Cross Crusaders was one to remember, as it reached its 14thand second consecutive NCAA Tournament. The Crusaders defeated UT-Martin in the First Four, before running into the gauntlet of Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the first round. With long time coach Maureen Magarity stepping down due to family reasons, Candice Green looks to fill big shoes in just her second year with the program. Simone Foreman and Kaitlyn Flanagan are the only two returners inside the top five of scoring from last year’s Holy Cross team. UMass has yet another chance to take a quality win from a program trying to find itself.

vs Army (Nov. 23)

Coach: Missy Traversi (4th Season)

Last Season: 12-14, 8th in Colonial League (9-9)

Season Projection: 4th in Colonial League

The Army Golden Knights enter the year with its highest preseason ranking since the 2017-18 season. The Golden Knights return their leading scorer in Trinity Hardy, who averaged 11.5 points, the only player in the double digits. She also averaged 5.5 rebounds and was second on the team in assists. UMass ends its four-game home stand with a quality opponent coming out of the Colonial League.

at Siena College (Dec. 1)

Coach: Terry Primm (1st Season)

Last Season: 18-12, 3rd in MAAC (14-6)

Season Projection: 2nd in MAAC

Siena boasts three star returners from its promising 2023-24 campaign in junior Teresa Seppala, senior Anajah Brown and graduate Ahniysha Jackson. Seppala is on the MAAC preseason first team while Brown and Jackson are on the second team. With a healthy number of returners, Siena is likely to be a challenge for the Minutewomen

vs Northeastern (Dec. 5)

Coach: Priscilla Edwards-Lloyd

Last Season: 10-17, 11th in CAA (5-13)

Season Projection: 3rd in CAA

Northeastern is poised for a bounce back year after a rough 2023-24. UMass suffered a heartbreaking defeat in Boston last year by just four points at the hands of the Huskies. Leading the charge for the Huskies is a pair of returners. Firstly, Turkish star Derin Erdogan, who is a First Team All-CAA preseason selection and averaged 10.8 points on 42.4% shooting last year. Secondly, Gemima Motema, who averaged 10.5 points on 46.8% shooting and is a preseason Second Team All-CAA selection. With a first-place vote in the first CAA poll, Northeastern is poised for a massive step-up from last year.

at Dartmouth (Dec. 8)

Coach: Linda Cimino (2nd season)

Last Season: 7-19, Last in Ivy League (1-13)

Season Projection: Last place in Ivy League

With Dartmouth selected to finish last in the Ivy League, UMass has another opportunity to pick up a win in its non-conference slate. With lots of returners but no clear star, this Big Green team will need someone to step up for the team to exceed its expectations.

at Boston College (Dec. 11)

Coach: Joanna Bernabei-McNamee (7th Season)

Last Season: 14-19, 12th in ACC (5-13)

Season Projection: 15th in ACC

Last Season, Boston College blew the brakes off the Minutewomen 95-57 in Chestnut Hill. The Eagles will return each of their four leading scorers, each of which were in the double digits and proved to be a challenge for UMass last season.

at UMass Lowell (Dec. 20)

Coach: Denise King (4th Season)

Last Season: 4-25, 8th in American East (4-12)

Season Projection: 7th in American East

Last year, UMass handedly took care of the River Hawks by 12 points in the Mullins Center. With no returners or improvements, UMass Lowell is likely an opponent the Minutewomen can handle once again.

A-10

vs Fordham (Dec. 29)

Coach: Bridgette Mitchell (2nd Season)

Last Season: 12-17, 10th in Atlantic 10 (8-10)

Season Projection: 9th In Atlantic 10

Fordham returns its star player Taylor Donaldson from last year’s squad, who posted 17.9 points and 5.3 rebounds a game. Donaldson is a Preseason First Team All-Atlantic 10 selection and is poised to take yet another step forward. However, Fordham is not expected to improve much, as it is projected to move up just one spot in the standings. UMass lost to the Rams by just six in the only meeting between the two sides last year and will look to start A-10 play on a positive note.

at Saint Louis (Jan 2)

Coach: Rebecca Tillett (3rd season)

Last Season: 22-18, 7th in Atlantic 10 (9-9)

Season Projection: 7th in Atlantic 10

The Billikens head into the season returning two of their three leading scorers from last year, including their leading scorer Payton Kennedy, who is a Preseason Second Team All-A-10 selection. Saint Louis won a tight and competitive game last season against the Minutewomen at the Mullins Center.

vs Richmond (Jan. 5)

Coach: Aaron Rousell (6th Season)

Last Season: 29-6, 1st in Atlantic 10 (16-2)

Season Projection: 1st in Atlantic 10

Richmond is projected to win the Atlantic 10 this year and for good reasons. With two Preseason First Team selections in Addie Budnik and Maggie Doogan, the reigning conference champions are likely to have similar success, as it returns three out of five starters. Star point guard Grace Townsend upgraded and packed her bags to move to Chapel Hill to join the North Carolina Tar Heels. She led the Spiders in scoring and assists in their first-round loss to Duke in the NCAA Tournament.

at Dayton (Jan. 8)

Coach: Tamika Williams-Jeter (3rd Season)

Last Season: 12-19, 12th in Atlantic 10 (5-13)

Season Projection: 11th in Atlantic 10

One of UMass’ two regular season conference wins of 2023-24 came against a Dayton squad that has nearly no changes to a solid roster. Three of its five starters are returning this year. With zero preseason selections, Dayton is projected to be a bottom half team with no real X-factors on its roster.

at, vs St. Bonaventure (Jan. 5, Feb. 12)

Coach: Jim Crowley (18th season, second stint)

Last Season: 4-26, Last in Atlantic 10 (1-17)

Season Projection: 14th in Atlantic 10

The Bonnies are in a state of flux as head coach Jim Crowley is looking to mirror the success he had in his first stretch as St. Bonaventure’s head coach from 2000-2016 in which he appeared in four WNIT’s and two NCAA tournaments. He is still finding his footing with a roster of relative youth with only four players in their last year. UMass defeated the Bonnies with ease last year and has a chance to do the same this year.

vs, at La Salle (Jan. 15, Feb. 2)

Coach: Mountain MacGillivray (7th Season)

Last Season: 8-22, 13th in Atlantic 10 (5-13)

Season Projection: 15th in Atlantic 10

La Salle and UMass played three memorable games last season, when the Minutewomen blew leads in the fourth quarter to lose the first two matchups. The third game was a different story. UMass held on when it needed to most to secure a conference tournament win and end the Explorers’ season. With just one starter remaining from the aforementioned conference tournament game, La Salle has a tall task in this year’s campaign.

vs Saint Joseph’s (Jan. 18)

Coach: Cindy Griffin (24th Season)

Last Season: 28-6, 2nd in Atlantic 10 (15-3)

Season Projection: 2nd in Atlantic 10

Saint Joseph’s is plastered all over the preseason teams, with two on the first team and one on the second team. Laura Zeigler enters her third year after winning Rookie of the Year two seasons ago, making the All-A-10 first team last year and the Preseason First team this year. The conference goes through the Hawks and Richmond, and after a 10-point loss last year, this beefed-up Saint Joe’s team could spell trouble for UMass.

at, vs Rhode Island (Jan. 22 Feb. 23)

Coach: Tammi Reiss (6th Season)

Last Season: 21-14, 6th in Atlantic 10 (10-8)

Season Projection: 8th in Atlantic 10

The classic URI versus UMass rivalry was not much of a rivalry last year, as the Rams took care of business in both matchups, winning by 15 and 22. With a mix of graduates and transfers parting ways, URI has an interesting and unpredictable year ahead of them. Anaelle Dutat and Sophie Phillips are Preseason Third-Team selections and headline a Rams squad that is projected to finish worse than last season’s runner-up tournament run.

at VCU (Jan. 25)

Coach: Beth O’Boyle (11th Season)

Last Season: 26-6, 3rd in Atlantic 10 (15-3)

Season Projection: 5th in Atlantic 10

UMass fell twice to the Rams last season, by 20 in its conference opener and by 14 in a later game that saw the Minutewomen turn the ball over 19 times. VCU enters the year returning 12 of 14 players, including five out of its six top scorers. VCU looks to continue improving after a tumultuous 2022-23 year, turned into the largest improvement in wins in the nation last year.

vs, at George Washington (Jan. 29 Feb. 26)

Coach: Caroline McCombs (4th Season)

Last Season: 13-18, 11th in Atlantic 10 (6-12)

Season Projection: 12th in Atlantic 10

With leading scorer Nya Robertson off to Dallas to play in the ACC for SMU, George Washington has little expectations with zero selections on preseason teams. Last season, UMass was just shy of a win over the Revolutionaries. The Minutewomen lost by just four points in Washington DC. This year, with two cracks at it, UMass has a good shot of winning one, or both.

vs Davidson (Feb. 8)

Coach: Gayle Fulks (8th Season)

Last Season: 18-8, 8th in Atlantic 10 (8-10)

Season Projection: 4th in Atlantic 10

Last season, Davidson picked up a win over two ACC teams, Duke and Wake Forest, while playing a non-conference gauntlet. The Wildcats carried that momentum into the A-10, which contained a 30-point trounce of the Minutewomen. After a subpar finish, the Wildcats head into this year with optimism while returning star Charlise Dunn and her stellar 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds a game. Dunn and a solid transfer and recruiting class gives elevated expectations. The team also received a first-place vote in the preseason poll.

at Duquesne (Feb. 12)

Coach: Dan Burt (12th Season)

Last Season: 21-13, 5th in Atlantic 10 (13-5)

Season Projection: 6th in Atlantic 10

Duquesne had 21 wins and made the WNIT sweet 16 to top off a stellar year. With lots of players leaving, the Dukes do retain Megan McConnell, who led the team in points, assists, rebounds and steals and was named to the preseason Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award Watch List. She was also selected to the First Team All-Atlantic 10 team. Last season, Duquesne handled the Minutewomen twice and ended their season in the conference tournament.

at George Mason (Feb. 16)

Coach: Vannessa Blair-Lewis (5th Season)

Last Season: 23-8, 4th in Atlantic 10 (14-4)

Season Projection: 3rd in Atlantic 10

In each of coach Blair-Lewis’ seasons, the Patriots have increased their win total. This year, the stars are aligning for them to do the same. George Mason won 13 of its last 15 games, including a 21-point win over UMass heading into the conference tournament. However, its season came to an end in the first round, leaving the team hungry this year.

vs Loyola-Chicago (Feb. 19)

Coach: Allison Guth (3rd Season)

Last Season: 15-16, 9th in Atlantic 10 (8-10)

Season Projection: 10th in Atlantic 10

After being ranked dead last in the preseason poll last season, the Ramblers exceeded expectations and made it to the second round of the conference tournament, falling to the eventual champion Richmond. This season, 10 new additions headline Loyola Chicago, who look to keep chugging in Coach Guth’s third season at the helm. UMass fell to the Ramblers twice, first by 13, then by 12, but this year it has a chance to take advantage of a new look squad.

