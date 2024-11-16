UMass women’s club hockey gets trampled by Liberty, 7-0

The Massachusetts women’s club hockey team suffered its fourth loss of the season against Liberty University on Friday evening. The Minutewomen (2-4-3) were overwhelmed by the Flames (8-1-0), who netted seven goals in regulation.

Having won five of the last six national titles, the Flames posed a significant challenge for the Minutewomen as they entered Amherst on Friday night. Fresh off a seven-game win streak and a dominant victory over the University of Rhode Island the night before, Liberty aimed to add UMass to its list of conquests during its Northeast road trip.

The Minutewomen struggled to withstand the relentless pressure from the Flames’ offense. Liberty recorded 63 shots on goal, dominating possession and zone time. The UMass defense failed to disrupt the Flames’ offensive rhythm, allowing them to set up plays and fire off a flurry of shots.

“We [have to] be better,” head coach Bill Wright said. “We have to be stronger, we have to be more physical, and we have to react quicker—we can’t watch pucks.”

Liberty’s offensive onslaught quickly translated to the scoreboard. The Flames netted five unanswered goals by the midway point of the second period, leaving the Minutewomen desperate to shift momentum. Backup goaltender Mary Honan entered the game late in the second to relieve Sarah Mathews.

“[It was to] just try to change momentum a little bit,” Wright said. “Not because Sarah’s playing bad—absolutely not. We kind of left her out to dry a few times. I wanted to see if I could get the girls to pick it up a little bit. For the most part, I think it did what we wanted it to.”

Honan faced a tough task entering the game against a potent Flames team already in full stride. She stood strong in the crease, stopping all six shots she faced in the remainder of the second period, giving the Minutewomen a glimmer of hope heading into the second intermission.

However, the third period brought more challenges as Honan faced a barrage of 15 shots from the Flames. Despite her best efforts, saving 13 of them, the UMass defense continued to falter, leaving Honan under constant pressure.

The Minutewomen struggled to maintain possession against Liberty’s aggressive forecheck. Their inability to clear the puck from their zone stifled any potential offensive momentum, limiting them to just 14 shots on goal throughout the game.

Even with power-play opportunities, UMass could not capitalize against Liberty’s disciplined defense. During back-to-back power plays in the second period, the Minutewomen managed only four shots on Liberty goalkeeper Alex Keith, all of which were promptly turned away.

Liberty’s dominance was evident in every aspect of the game. The Flames’ ability to maintain sustained pressure in the offensive zone forced UMass into a reactive stance throughout the night. With crisp passing, strategic puck movement and relentless energy, Liberty showcased why it’s one of the top teams in the nation.

The Minutewomen’s lack of physicality and hesitation in key moments contributed to their struggles. Liberty’s experienced players exploited these weaknesses, creating high-danger chances with consistency. UMass’ offensive efforts, on the other hand, were sporadic and lacked the cohesion needed to break through Liberty’s sturdy defense.

“We didn’t play great,” Wright admitted. “We need to be better, and hopefully, we can be better tomorrow.”

The Minutewomen will aim to rebound in their rematch against Liberty on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Mullins Center Community Rink. Puck drop is scheduled for 11:20 a.m.

Luke Jones can be reached at [email protected].