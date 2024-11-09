Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

UMass women’s club hockey ties 3-3 with Michigan in second matchup of the weekend

Minutewomen’s resilience helps them bounce back once again
Devin Lippman
Daily Collegian 2024
By Emma Bensley, Collegian Staff
November 9, 2024

Headed into the final three minutes of playtime, UMass was down 3-1 after Michigan scored twice in the third period. However, with an extra woman on the ice, the Minutewomen leveled the score with 44 seconds left.

Hannah Gromko tied the game in the dying embers of the third period. Receiving the puck from Ivorie Arguin, she circled around to face Wolverine goaltender Avery Schiff and placed the puck underneath the traffic in front of the net.

“[Scoring] was such a good feeling,” Gromko said. “The support of the team was there. I think the energy was there and I think that was just a big contributor. We never stopped having our energy and I just think that was the biggest contributor to [the goal].”

Earlier that period, UMass got one step closer to tying the game when Riley Evans scored her first collegiate goal. With just over three minutes remaining, she made the score 3-2.

The Minutewomen had a power play after Michigan’s Maddie Farris was penalized for cross-checking. After a timeout called by head coach Bill Wright, UMass had an extra woman on the ice. Evans shot the puck into traffic in front of Schiff’s net and found the back of it.

“To come from behind twice, down two goals both games to tie it up against [the] number four team in the country, that’s huge,” Wright said.

The Wolverines seemingly secured their victory in the third period with about nine minutes remaining when Lucy Hanson scored her second goal of the contest. Her earlier goal scored with just under 15 minutes left in the second period, leveled the scoring for the first time in the game.

The Minutewomen got an early lead on Michigan with three minutes left in the first period when Joanna Dustin found the back of the net. Scoring her fifth goal of the season, Dustin shot from back by the blue line underneath Schiff.

UMass capitalized off three of the five power plays they had, scoring each of its goals from them.

With seven total penalties handed out, the Saturday morning contest did not lack physicality. Minutewomen Charlotte Manganaro served the two they received for interfering and hooking. The Wolverines served five penalties, three of which were in the third period of play when UMass tied the game.

“We stress that we… can’t win if we’re in the box,” Wright said. “We have to play, we can’t play a man down. Nobody can and be effective. So it’s a matter of just being on with our game plan and discipline in not letting other teams get under our skin.”

The Minutewomen will be home again next weekend to host Liberty University. The first game is scheduled for Nov. 15 at the Mullins Center Community Rink. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:20 p.m.

“It’s been a few years since we beat Liberty… and it’s going to be another good test but another good opportunity at the same time,” Wright said. “Again another highly ranked team for us to make some more headway and gain some more confidence.”

Emma Bensley can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2024
Daily Collegian 2024
UMass men's club hockey drops game to Sacred Heart in tripleheader opener
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass' comeback falls short in loss to West Virginia
Daily Collegian (2024)
Early turnovers limit UMass offense in loss to West Virginia
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass ties Vermont 3-3 on the road
Daily Collegian (2024)
James Duerr creates overtime-pushing offense for UMass hockey against Vermont
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass women’s club hockey ties 2-2 with Michigan
More in Archives
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass women’s basketball loses heartbreaker against New Hampshire
Graphic Created by Suzanne Bagia using images credited to The Recording Academy
Predicting the 2025 Grammy Nominations
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass field hockey advances in Atlantic 10 playoffs in 4-0 victory over VCU
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass women’s soccer gets last-minute goal to beat Dayton
Daily Collegian (2024)
SGA Senate meets following the 2024 Election results
Photo courtesy of IMDb.
'We Live in Time’ is a timeless, modern-day classic
More in Club hockey
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass men’s club hockey secures 7-3 win over Merrimack College
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass men's club hockey falls 2-1 to Vermont
Photo courtesy of Daily Collegian photo archives.
UMass women’s club hockey ends season with 2-0 win over Rhode Island
Daily Collegian
UMass women’s club hockey clinches crucial 5-1 win over Concordia
Daily Collegian
UMass’ women's club hockey slumps to Concordia University 3-1
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass men’s club hockey drops weekend doubleheader against Rensselaer and Liberty