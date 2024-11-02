Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

UMass women’s soccer beats Loyola Chicago 1-0 in Atlantic 10 quarterfinals

Ella Curry clinches A-10 tournament win for the Minutewomen
Jane Whitcomb Fossum
Daily Collegian (2024)
By Emma Bensley, Collegian Staff
November 2, 2024

The Massachusetts women’s soccer team kickstarted its Atlantic 10 championship run with a 1-0 victory over Loyola Chicago Saturday afternoon.

The No. 3 Minutewomen (12-4-3, 6-2-2 A-10) returned to Rudd Field to host the No. 6 Ramblers (9-5-5, 4-2-4 A-10) after ending the regular season with a 2-2 draw against VCU.

Saturday’s matchup was decided early in the first half after the Minutewomen were awarded their second corner kick. Taken from the left of Loyola Chicago goalkeeper Allison Deardorff’s net, Ella Curry curled the ball into the bottom right to give UMass the early lead.

Curry’s goal was her fourth of the season and stood as the lone goal in the contest, securing the Minutewomen’s advancement in the tournament within the first nine minutes of play.

“The goal from [Curry] was great but it was the opportunities that we created throughout the game to keep the pressure on [Loyola Chicago] too,” head coach Jason Dowiak said. “Was something that we’ve been consistent with and I’m really proud of too.”

UMass remained consistently in control of the game despite being outshot by the Ramblers nine to six and being awarded just four corners to Loyola Chicago’s five.

Goalkeeper Bella Mendoza had a quiet game thanks to strong defensive work from her teammates. She only had to make three saves.

During the second half, the physicality went up a notch as the Ramblers took every chance to even the score. They committed 10 total fouls, six being committed in the last 45 minutes of play.

Loyola Chicago’s Taylor Harrison received the sole yellow card of the game in the 44th minute. After charging towards Minutewoman Ashley Lamond near the UMass bench, Harrison stepped on Lamond’s foot, sending Lamond to the ground.

“I think that’s the best we’ve actually ever…really navigated [and] managed the physicality and kind of inconsistency of what was being called versus what was not,” Dowiak said. “[Loyola Chicago] pressed us in a different way than the last time we played them and even in the first half.”

Dowiak attributed UMass’ composure on the field to the maturity and experience that its many seniors bring to the team. He also said the team was able to contain its emotions with calls being made in the final five minutes of play, allowing the Minutewomen to keep control of the game.

During these five minutes, the Minutewomen kept the ball in the Ramblers half of the field, giving them little chance to get close to Mendoza’s net.

With two free kicks awarded in the last minute and a half, Curry kept the ball in UMass’ possession, rattling Loyola Chicago’s back line.

With victory in hand, the Minutewomen will likely be on the road for their semifinal matchup. Their opponent will be decided Saturday evening with the result of the No. 1 seeded Saint Louis versus No. 8 Davidson game.

No. 2 Dayton defeated No. 7 VCU Friday evening. The Flyers will advance to the semifinals as the second highest seeded team if St. Louis secures a win over Davidson to advance as the highest seeded team in the tournament.

“We’ve been really good on the road… we [may] get the opportunity to go to [Dayton’s] place and kind of get some redemption from the last time that we played there,” Dowiak said. “Again, I think the maturity of the group is going to be a big catalyst for wherever we are playing.”

The Minutewomen will be back in action on Wednesday Nov. 6, with the opponent and location still TBD.

Emma Bensley can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2024
Daily Collegian (2024)
Ella Curry's corner kick goal secures victory for UMass women’s soccer over Loyola Chicago
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass hockey routes to 4-3 win over American International on the road
Daily Collegian (2024)
Jack Musa’s multi goal game crucial in UMass hockey’s win over American International
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass field hockey marks undefeated Atlantic 10 season with 4-0 win over Davidson
Graphic by Shannon Moore. Daily Collegian (2024)
The 2024 Election Special Issue
Daily Collegian (2024)
The debate over removing MCAS as a graduation requirement
More in Archives
Photo courtesy of IMDb
How Vice President Kamala Harris’s use of pop culture in her campaign reaches Gen Z, explained
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.
UMass Reacts: Kamala Harris’s virality and its effects on the election
Daily Collegian (2024)
The state of polarization in the U.S.
Courtesy of Bad Bunny’s X account (@sanbenito)
As Puerto Rico prepares for its gubernatorial elections, Bad Bunny ensures his community is heard
Daily Collegian
An antidote to doomerism
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
A Christian Nationalist, Nazi and Islamophobe walk into a presidential campaign
More in Fall Sports
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass looks to keep momentum rolling against Mississippi State
UMass Women's Soccer won 2-0 against Davidson at Rudd Field on 24/10/24.
UMass women’s soccer ends regular season with 2-2 draw against VCU
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass handles business, defeats Wagner 35-7
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass men's soccer defeats No. 23 Duquesne 1-0 on senior day
Daily Collegian (2024)
Maynard: The front seven for UMass is the difference
Daily Collegian (2024)
Taisun Phommachanh energizes run game in a 35-7 win over Wagner