‘VEEP’: An unlikely remedy to post election depression

As I’m sure many can relate to, it has been a tough few weeks. It seems almost impossible to relax, distract and take our minds off the current state of the world. I have an unlikely solution: VEEP. While the show involves the government and questionable people in power, I found a strange sort of comfort in it.

VEEP, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus of “Seinfeld” and “Saturday Night Live” fame is the perfect remedy for these times. Available on Max, the show is centered around Louis-Dreyfus as the vice president of the United States, and the many mishaps and insanity that come along with the job.

Especially in terms of the plight of women in government, Louis-Dreyfus is incredible, she is sharp and witty in the most cutting and perfect way. So often throughout the show, Louis-Dreyfus is overlooked by her male counterparts. Comments are often made at her expense, simply because as a leader, she is a woman. While this show is in no way a documentary, and fiction, there are many elements of this show that are accurate to real life in the White House.

Obama aides have referred to “VEEP” as the most accurate media portrayal of government. While this show is a political satire and comedy, other shows like “West Wing” and “House of Cards” seem to pale in comparison to the real day-to-day life government madness that is shown in “VEEP.” In “Pod Save America” Obama aide Tommy Vietor stated that “VEEP” was the most accurate show, “Because you guys nail the fragility of the egos, and the, like, day-to-day idiocy of the decision-making.”

Louis-Dreyfus is right along with us, saying all the things audiences are thinking out loud in a hysterical and fine-tuned delivery. It may seem utterly ridiculous, even impossible, but through the pure absurdity, the audience is reminded of the frustrating and often insane workings of the American government.

The characters in “VEEP” often have no idea what’s going on, as crisis after crisis ensues, and are often winging and making things up as they go. This is not to say that any of the characters are specifically good people, Louis-Dreyfus’s character, Selina Meyer, is without a doubt extremely flawed, ruthless and ignorant. “VEEP” isn’t afraid to play with the dichotomy of good and evil in politics, especially politicians themselves.

In a more general sense, Selina Meyer is one of the few truly messy and flawed female characters on TV, with a multitude of sides and personality, leaving the audience to decide how they feel about her. She is one of the most realistic portrayals of an actual person, and the audience goes from liking her, to hating her, laughing with her and even pitying her.

I truly think “VEEP” has some of the best comedic writing and timing in a show. Louis-Dreyfus specifically has astoundingly hysterical one-liners, paired with her matter-of-fact delivery, making a work of utter genius. With an impressive 17 Emmy’s, I do not seem to be alone in that notion. The show is well-written, quick and smart, something rare in the modern day of sitcom television.

Politics are so often utterly ridiculous. (Who ever thought choosing an ice cream flavor was so important and political?) It’s refreshing to see a show that recognizes that and is not afraid to critique and make fun of the government. During a time when uncertainty and fear are at an all-time high, reasonably so, let’s take the time to laugh at the insanity that is the US government.

If you haven’t seen “VEEP,” I highly recommend watching for a much-needed laugh. Right now, might not be the best time to watch this show, if you are understandably sick of hearing about politics, but this show is worth watching at some point. I am sure Selina Meyer would have some colorful things to say about the current state of the world and this past election, none of which could be included in this article.

