Yosuke Hanya: From UMass soccer to USL champion

Yosuke Hanya’s American expedition began at UMass, where he was forced to adapt to life in a new country and navigate a challenging language barrier. His time on Rudd Field was integral to his growth as both a player and a person, laying the foundation for his pivotal role in helping Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC secure the 2024 USL Championship title.

Hanya was born and raised in Tokyo, Japan but opted to start a brand-new lifestyle in 2018. He wanted to get out of his comfort zone and explore a new culture while also continuing his pursuit of soccer glory.

On Saturday, Hanya became a USL champion. The 25-year-old winger spent the year on loan with the Switchbacks via MLS NEXT Pro side Colorado Rapids 2, the developmental team for Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids. The former Minutemen attacker has proved his quality at each and every American stop.

Just over 30 seconds into the USL final against Rhode Island FC, Hanya was sprung in behind. His charging run was met by a perfect through ball in stride, but his shot attempt rolled just wide of the vacated net. Hanya could only lay on his back and gaze at the morning sky, ruing the failed opportunity.

After a mere 20 minutes had passed, the Japanese speedster more than made amends for the earlier miss. He obtained the ball on the right touchline and drove directly at Rhode Island’s Marc Ybarra, wrong-footing him with a series of slick touches. He carved out ample space to serve in a peach of a cross to teammate Juan Tejada, who sent the 8,023 in attendance at Weidner Field into a frenzy.

“There was only one thing in my mind when I received a ball from my teammate,” Hanya said. “That was: ‘take him on and put a cross in a box.’ I’m always confident in my one versus one ability as a winger so I had no hesitations taking on the defender in that situation.”

By the final whistle, the Switchbacks posted three goals on the scoreboard and promptly hoisted the trophy on their home turf. Colorado Springs came out firing from the outset and never let up, even for a moment.

“I’m extremely happy that we won a title this year,” Hanya said. “This is my third season as a pro but [it’s] also my first season with the Switchbacks in the USL Championship. So it took me a few games to adapt to the level of this league at the beginning of the year.”

Adaptation is no new concept for Hanya, who settled right in at UMass. The former captain played three years total at the school, missing 2019 due to a season-ending injury. In his three seasons, he assisted 17 goals and bagged two of his own. He was a playmaker for the Minutemen, though he has since turned into much more of a goal scorer than a chance creator. He turned back the clock to his college days with the game-winning assist in the final.

Hanya was showered with accolades during his time in Amherst, beginning with an Atlantic-10 All-Rookie Team honor in his first season. In 2020, he was a United Soccer Coaches First-Team All-Region pick, a First-Team All-Atlantic 10 selection and the conference’s leader in assists. Hanya topped the team in helpers each season he played.

“My time at UMass has contributed so much to my performance as a pro,” Hanya said. “Head coach Fran [O’Leary] literally has built my confidence as a player. He always allowed me to dribble in the attacking area and play freely. That experience has shaped myself into who I am today as a player.”

Even three years removed from graduation, Hanya keeps a close eye on his collegiate squad. UMass is in the midst of a dark horse run in the NCAA Tournament. It knocked off No. 6 Penn on Sunday to advance to the third round through an Alec Hughes winner, who now owns the school record for scoring with 51 goals. Three of those goals were assisted by Hanya, far before Hughes etched his name in the record books. The Minutemen will confront No. 11 Virginia on Nov. 30, hungry for another upset.

“I actually watched [the game against Penn] live and am super happy for them,” Hanya said. “I’ve been following the team since I graduated and I think this year’s team has some special chemistry. I really hope they get to the final four and go even further.”

The Switchbacks acquired Hanya’s expertise for just one season, so he will return to Rapids 2 in 2025. He ended his USL stint with five goals, two assists and a title. During his 2023 MLS NEXT Pro campaign with Rapids 2, his combined 23 goals and assists ranked second in the league.

Hanya first fulfilled his MLS dream in his debut with the Colorado Rapids on May 17, 2023. The introductory cameo was followed by a 45-minute appearance one week later against FC Cincinnati. Those two looks gave Hanya a taste of his enduring ambitions to flourish at the pinnacle of American soccer. Now, after stepping onto the MLS stage, he is more determined than ever to prove he belongs and has his eyes set on becoming a dependable presence on the pitch.

“My goal has been, since the day I became a pro at the Rapids three years ago, to play in MLS and it hasn’t changed now,” Hanya said.

