2024 End-of-Year Playlist

“Chihiro” by Billie Eilish

Gustavo Atencio Flores, Head Arts Editor

“Chihiro” is the third track off Billie Eilish’s Grammy-nominated album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft.” The song’s title and lyrics are inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away,” taking the listener on a journey through a distant and mysterious world accompanied by a funky bass line and Eilish’s dreamy vocals. Finneas’s talent for production is on full display, reminding us why he and his sister are one of the most dynamic duos in the music industry today.

“Lonely Dancers” by Conan Gray

Kalana Amarasekara, Assistant Arts Editor

“Lonely Dancers” was released in February as part of indie artist Conan Gray’s album “Found Heaven.” The song is best characterized by its catchy beat and heavy use of synthesizers, which is somewhat reminiscent of a 1980s electro-pop sound. With somewhat drastic lyrics “Wait, stop / Forget that guy … I hope he dies,” and dramatic dance moves from Gray himself, “Lonely Dancers” is a song that gets you on your feet and dancing, lonely or not.

“No Machine” by Adrianne Lenker

Olivia Baier, Collegian Staff

Adrianne Lenker is the epitome of a raw poet, with her lyricism and gravelly yet soft voice blended to create some of the most touching and profound music of the year. “No Machine” off Lenker’s latest album, “Bright Future” is a slow, beautiful love song filled with yearning and pure adoration. The whole album is perfection, but this song particularly feels like a warm embrace.

“Close To You” by Gracie Abrams

Kalana Amarasekara, Assistant Arts Editor

Gracie Abrams’s latest album, “The Secret of Us” released this year and has since spawned a deluxe edition. As Abrams has established herself, her songs have become increasingly popular; in particular, “Close To You.” A song of pining, its lyrics of yearning are complemented by a peppy sound with rising and falling vocals — an undeniably distinctive sound.

“girl, so confusing featuring lorde” by Charli XCX and Lorde

Jamie Long, Collegian Staff

Immediately after the monumental release of Charli XCX’s eighth studio album “brat,” the internet went crazy speculating about hidden meanings and unnamed subjects in each song. None caused more frenzy than “girl, so confusing” which describes Charli’s tenuous relationship with another woman pop star. Fans threw around many names in the search for the mystery frenemy, with alt-pop darling Lorde emerging as the most likely suspect. Charli put those rumors to bed when she dropped a version of the song featuring the New Zealander herself. Lorde’s verse on the remix is, in typical Lorde fashion, raw and confessional, detailing her perception of their relationship and her own internal struggles that affected it. The song served as a public reconciliation between the two artists and struck a chord with everyone who has worked it out with someone they care about.

“luther (with sza)” by Kendrick Lamar

Gustavo Atencio Flores, Head Arts Editor

After a 2024 that saw Kendrick Lamar releasing more music than he has in years thanks to his feud with Drake, Lamar continued his victory lap with the release of a surprise album titled “GNX.” The album is a departure from Lamar’s serious tone in favor of a more energetic, dance-heavy record. “luther” is a stand out track, featuring a collaboration with SZA, a duo that never disappoints. Reminiscent of 2018’s “All The Stars” featuring the duo, “luther” is a nostalgic track with catchy lyrics and an infectious beat. Lamar and SZA will embark on the Grand National Tour in 2025, hopefully leading to future collaborations between the two.