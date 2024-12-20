After a year of watching film and TV, here are some of the best

I have a lot of free time. I am also an avid Letterboxd user. Considering these two facts, I have been able to log almost 200 films and limited series in the year of 2024. By the time December is over, I hope to exceed the 200 mark.

Here are some of my top picks sorted by new movies I enjoyed, hidden gems of older movies I discovered, and limited series I find to be worth the watch.

New Releases

2024 was an incredible year for movies. From horror, to arthouse, to indie films, this year has been one of the film industry’s strongest. 2024 isn’t over yet: with many more incredible movies set to be released on Christmas Day and throughout the rest of December, there remains even higher potential for the number of successful films released this year.

The Substance

One of the year’s most talked about films, and rightfully so, was “The Substance.” Utterly disgusting, disturbing, and chilling, this film is based on the unrealistic beauty standards women must face as they age and evolve. Behind the mask of gore and body horror, a deeper message is revealed. Shannon Moore, the Collegian’s Creative Director, wrote a fantastic article on this film already, which I highly recommend reading.

Blink Twice

“Blink Twice,” Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut, was nothing short of nail-bitingly intense. Channing Tatum gives an outstanding performance that leaves your skin crawling. I remained on the edge of my seat throughout “Blink Twice.” This film comes with a trigger warning as it focuses on sexual assault, which can be triggering to some viewers.

Challengers

It comes as no surprise that “Challengers” was one of my favorite films released this year. The score, the acting, the cinematography, and the pacing of the plot are effortlessly intense and purposeful. Every detail of the film seems to be a sort of easter egg of things to come later on. Every performance in this film is exemplary, but Zendaya is undoubtedly the star of the show. Who knew tennis could be so interesting?

The Iron Claw

While this film was technically released in December of 2023, I am including it in the recent releases section. This heartbreaking true story is one of A24’s most underrated successes, revolving around the wrestling world of the Von Erich brothers in the 1980s. Zac Efron gives a gut-wrenching performance that sticks with the audience long after they leave the theater. I really feel that this film did not get enough credit.

Hidden Gems

I am definitely a bit late to many of these fantastic films, but better late than never! These are some of my top recommendations for older films, which in my opinion are equally as important for entertainment as new releases.

Best In Show (2000)

A must watch for any “Schitt’s Creek” fans, “Best In Show” is a laugh-out-loud, mockumentary-style film revolving around an annual dog show and the eccentric owners who enter their pets. This film comprises perhaps one of the most stacked casts of all time, featuring Jane Lynch, Jennifer Coolidge, Catherine O’Hara, and Eugene Levy. The deadpan, sarcastic humor along with the perfect delivery makes this film extremely successful.

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

Presenting perhaps one of the most iconic killers in all of cinema’s history: Captain Spaulding. With a perfect blend of comedy and horror, “House of 1000 Corpses” provides a more comedic foil to “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” There’s no denying that this film is utterly twisted, bordering on torture porn, but the story is more advanced than most gory modern films.

Promising Young Woman (2020)

Carey Mulligan gives a groundbreaking performance in this heart-wrenching thriller film. The realistic commentary of the struggles and fears of being a woman are hauntingly accurate. While elements of this movie can seem fantastical or unrealistic to some, as a woman, I found them to resonate with me on the nose. This film deeply unnerved me and made me quite emotional, especially as I watched this alongside my girlfriends. Friendships between women are sacred and are some of the most important relationships a woman can have, as this film shows.

Limited Series

There has been an increase in limited series popularity throughout the past few years. I have included two completely different types of limited series: one an arthouse A24 creation, the other a moving and ever-changing documentary.

The Curse (Showtime, 2023)

In 2023, two of my favorite actors, Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder, together to create the most bizarrely intriguing limited series I have ever seen. I could never have predicted what this fragmented couple would do next in any regard. I have previously written an article on the whole scope of the show, and the mind bending ending it took on. I am hopeful for another project or derivative of this show, because it was truly unlike anything I have ever seen before.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (Max, 2020)

“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” is a surprisingly touching story regarding one of the most prolific authors who attempted to catch the infamous Golden State Killer. Esteemed writer Michelle McNamara took on the cumbersome task of trying to figure out who the Golden State Killer was. Unfortunately, she died before she ever got to complete her book or learn his identity, and this documentary explores her discoveries in her own writing and voice, produced by her widowed husband, Patton Oswalt. This is more than a documentary about a serial killer, but a glimpse into this magnificent woman’s troubled life as well.

Olivia Baier can be reached at [email protected]