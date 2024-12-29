Allie Palmieri scores career-high 31 points in win over Fordham

Allie Palmieri was the star of the show for the Massachusetts women’s basketball team in its conference opener against Fordham. Palmieri scored 31 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field in a 78-61 triumph.

The performance marked the highest point total by any UMass (6-6, 1-0 Atlantic 10) player this season by a wide margin. Palmieri, Megan Olbrys and Yahmani McKayle all posted 21-point games during the opening stretch of the season, but Palmieri blew that number out of the water on Sunday afternoon.

“[Palmieri] was awesome individually,” head coach Mike Leflar said. “I was also really proud of her for stepping up.”

Palmieri shot lights out from 3, making six of her 10 attempts from distance. She wasted absolutely no time getting started, as she drilled a shot in the left corner less than three minutes into the game thanks to a screen from Chinenye Odenigbo. Palmieri was most effective in the opening quarter, where she shot 4-of-5 for 13 points.

“Just seeing the ball go in was a big confidence booster,” Palmieri said. “And then just knowing my teammates kept feeding me. They have the belief, so I have the belief as well.”

The Minutewomen consistently drew up plays to get the ball into the hands of their top scorer, who is now averaging 14.4 points per game. Momo LaClair picked Palmieri out on an inbound play straight off the training court, in which Palmieri showcased her versatile shot arsenal with a silky mid-range bucket halfway through the opening quarter.

The most talented shooters in basketball rarely stand still in at attempt to find even an inch of open space to fire away from. As the first quarter waned, Palmieri opted for an elaborate route through the paint and curled her sprint directly back out to the 3-point line. The calculated movement broke the Rams’ (6-6, 0-1 A-10) zone, allowing Palmieri to catch a pass from Stefanie Kulesza and hit nothing but net.

“There were times that I was kind of shocked we were so open,” Palmieri said. “…I thought the different zone looks gave us more opportunities, I thought our plays were really effective. So, I thought just moving the ball and finding the ball was really good, especially for our confidence going forward.”

UMass also began its A-10 journey on a positive note from the free throw line. Free throws have been shaky for the Minutewomen in the early goings, but Palmieri’s 7-of-8 accuracy from the charity stripe led the team to one of their better free throw shooting matchups of the season.

Palmieri’s soaring tally is even more notable considering she made one shot in the second quarter. Fordham gave her one beat too many and Palmieri took advantage by swishing yet another long-range snipe. The only two minutes she spent on the bench took place in the second. She played a season-high 38 minutes in the contest.

A quick pass from McKayle with six minutes remaining in the third quarter gave Palmieri an open look in the corner that initially set her new career-high of 22 points. She absolutely shattered her previous number after splashing her sixth 3-pointer near the top of the key and converting both attempts from the line to inch her over the 30-point milestone.

“[Leflar] took a chance on me,” Palmieri said. “Just being on the team, knowing the system has been great. And then knowing where I can get my shots, what my spots are and things like that. So, I just think getting my feet wet with the system and then being able to input it this year was really important.”

UMass will enter 2025 having won four of its last five. A-10 play will continue with a trip to face 6-8 Saint Louis on Thursday, Jan. 2. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

