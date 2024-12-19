Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Atlantic 10 men’s basketball update

Recapping two notable games featuring A-10 teams
Photo courtesy of Atlantic 10 Conference
By Brennan McGrevy, Collegian Correspondent
December 19, 2024

The Massachusetts basketball team had a crucial win over Northeastern on Wednesday, winning 77-72. Outside of UMass, there were other exciting Atlantic 10 basketball games this past week, including a couple that featured two of the most well-known teams in the conference.

Saint Louis vs. Wofford

In Saint Louis, Missouri, the Saint Louis Billikens hosted the Wofford Terriers in a close game on Wednesday. The Terriers (5-7) came in as massive underdogs, with ESPN’s sportsbook giving them +270 odds pregame to win.

The Billikens (6-5) played an efficient first half, going on a 17-7 run to turn a 21-18 deficit into a comfortable seven-point lead going into halftime.

Wofford outscored Saint Louis in the first six minutes of the second half to lead 47-41. The Billikens soon bounced back with an 8-2 run to tie the game at 49 apiece with under 11 minutes to play. Leads changed back and forth until the Terriers were able to pull away up six with under two minutes remaining, but Saint Louis clawed its way back and trailed by just one with five seconds left.

Wofford’s Corey Tripp was intentionally fouled by the Billikens to try to get the ball back, and the guard cashed in two free throws to put his team up three. Saint Louis’ Robbie Avila put up a last-second three-pointer but his shot was deflected, resulting in a 74-71 Terriers win.

Tripp was the player of the game, leading his team with 24 points and five assists. Wofford’s center Kyler Filewich was efficient on the glass, leading the team with 11 rebounds to go with 15 points.

Billikens guard Isaiah Swope and Avila combined to score nearly half of Saint Louis’ points with 19 and 16, respectively. The Billikens have now lost three of their last four games, a disappointing start for a team ranked fourth in the A-10’s preseason poll.

Dayton vs. UNLV

With over 13,000 fans in attendance, the No. 22 Dayton Flyers hosted the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels in an exciting game on Tuesday.

The Flyers (10-2) found their footing quickly, taking an early 11-4 lead with each of their first five baskets scored by a different starter. The Runnin’ Rebels (5-5) responded well, going on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 11 with 13 minutes left in the opening half.

Dayton found themselves up five after Malachi Smith made a layup with ten and a half minutes remaining in the first half. The Flyers kept the momentum going and went on a 6-0 run shortly after, forcing UNLV to burn a timeout. That timeout turned out to be the turning point the Runnin’ Rebels needed, as they went on their very own 8-0 run to enter halftime with a 28-27 lead.

Dayton did not let the halftime deficit stop its momentum, as the team’s first basket of the second half was an alley-oop dunk from Smith to Zed Key that got the UD Arena faithful fired up. Both teams kept matching each other’s scores as the second half wound on, and UNLV eventually found a four-point lead with under a minute and a half to go.

The Flyers’ Nate Santos hit a big three-pointer which was followed by a clutch basket from Smith to put Dayton back out in front. The Runnin’ Rebels were not done yet though and responded with a three-pointer to take a two-point lead with 23 seconds to play.

With seconds ticking, Smith showed up when it mattered most and converted a tough and-one layup to give the Flyers a 66-65 lead. UNLV tried to heave up a game-winning jumper at the buzzer but its shot was no good, giving Dayton its 25th consecutive home win.

Santos led the Flyers with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting while three other Dayton players scored in double figures. The Runnin’ Rebels were led by sophomore guard Dedan Thomas Jr., who finished with 16 points and six assists. The Flyers have now won five games in a row and they are currently considered the favorites to win the A-10.

Brennan McGrevy can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @BMcgrevy. 

