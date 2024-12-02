Five Thanksgiving television episodes you must watch

On Thursday, Nov. 28, families across the United States gathered to celebrate Thanksgiving. A time for family, food and of course, festive television marathons. For many, the holidays wouldn’t feel complete without sitting on the couch and watching television shows together. From slapstick humor to heartfelt moments, Thanksgiving-themed episodes have always had a place in my heart.

Here are five TV show episodes you must watch with your family this holiday season.

“How I Met Your Mother”- “Slapsgiving” (Season 3, Episode 9)

This iconic “How I Met Your Mother” episode is the perfect mix of humor and tradition. The episode centers around one of the main characters, Marshall, preparing for their yearly Thanksgiving feast, only to have his plans ruined by a bet (a running gag in the series where Marshall is allowed to slap Barney, his best friend, five times throughout several seasons). The slap is shown in this episode while also showing heartfelt moments of all the friends describing what they are thankful for. With its mix of laugh-out-loud moments and emotion, this episode is a fan favorite.

“Modern Family”- “Thanksgiving” (Season 1, Episode 9)

Out of all of “Modern Family’s” Thanksgiving episodes, season one’s is my favorite. In the episode, the family tries to enjoy a family dinner while battling their chaotic daily lives. In the Dunphy household, Claire and Phil try to make the perfect Thanksgiving, while Mitch and Cam start unnecessary drama in their house. Meanwhile, Gloria and Jay work together to resolve some cultural misunderstandings. You will find yourself laughing out loud at this episode.

“The Office”- “WUPHF.com” (Season 7, Episode 9)

This makes my list due to the show’s attempt to create a Thanksgiving episode. While not centered entirely around the holiday, as a viewer, you can recognize the heartfelt moments built into the episode. In this episode, the employees of Dunder Mifflin are getting ready for Thanksgiving when the chaotic character of Michael continues his attempts to impress his employees by pitching new ideas for social media. The lightheartedness of the episode comes from Pam and Jim sharing a quiet Thanksgiving with their newborn. Who doesn’t love an episode of “The Office,” especially when it’s holiday-themed?

“Friends” – “The One with All the Thanksgiving” (Season 5, Episode 8)

Unlike “The Office,” “Friends” is no stranger to holiday episodes. This holiday episode stood out because the director incorporated previous Thanksgiving moments from the TV series. These flashbacks include Chandler’s parents’ divorce announcement, Phoebe losing her arm in a past life, Joey’s head getting stuck in the turkey and the iconic moment Monica accidentally cut Chandler’s toe off after he called her fat during their first meeting. If you enjoy “Friends,” this episode is a no-brainer to watch.

“Gossip Girl”- “Blair Waldorf Must Pie” (Season 1, Episode 9)

If you are feeling more dramatic this Thanksgiving, this “Gossip Girl” episode will tick all your boxes. The episode is a flashback to a Thanksgiving when Serena took Thanksgiving a little too far. The flashbacks include the characters laughing and smiling during a time when Thanksgiving felt fun. With the mix of dark and happy times, this episode shows a dramatic Upper West Side Thanksgiving.

With these famous episodes in mind, it is up to you to pick the best. Sit back, relax and enjoy this holiday season.

