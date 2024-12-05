Letter: Opposing the Energy Permitting Reform Act

The threat of climate change looms over us all. From its impact on species extinction, increasing natural disasters and habitat loss, climate change is an undeniably serious issue.

I have always loved the environment; I cannot stand greenhouse gases continuing to be pumped into the atmosphere by fossil fuel companies.

The Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024 is being promoted as a faster way to get more energy. However, this would come at the cost of deregulating environmental standards and losing community input. What’s worse, is that it would require leases to fossil fuel projects to be given out before leases can be given to renewable energy projects. It would even require 60 million acres of federal land to be leased to fossil fuel projects every year. This would stifle progress for renewable energy, progress which is critical in stopping the Earth from reaching dangerous temperatures. Besides exacerbating all the harmful effects of climate change, offshore oil and gas drilling could harm local wildlife.

We must ensure that this bill does not pass, or in the least be reformed to prioritize the implementation of renewable energy sources.

I urge you to educate yourself on these issues if you are not already and take action. Do not let the profit of corporations be prioritized over environmental protection. Sign this petition and let your representative know that you care about this issue.