Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

Letter: Timeline from Faculty for Justice in Palestine

Faculty members speak out over controversies from last semester
Andrew Venditti
Daily Collegian (2024)
By Faculty for Justice in Palestine
December 2, 2024

Six months ago, Chancellor Javier Reyes called in state riot police to our campus. Those police brutally assaulted and arrested over 130 students, faculty, staff and community members who were peacefully protesting the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s ties to corporations profiting off the genocide in Palestine. The UMass community’s collective response to the chancellor’s horrific betrayal of our community’s trust was clear and principled. Over the next two weeks, major UMass student, faculty and staff organizations, including a general meeting of the faculty, passed votes of no confidence in Reyes.

Despite this rebuke, Reyes remains in power; a power he has shown himself unworthy to hold. Now we are entering a second presidency of Donald Trump – which promises to destroy our system of higher education as we know it – under a campus administration we cannot trust to stand up to this threat.

In hopes of preparing our community for the hard fight ahead, we have compiled a timeline of repression and violence on this campus in the past year. The timeline documents this administration’s relentless targeting and persecution of students, faculty and staff for exercising their free speech rights and their right to assembly.

We also created this timeline to provide important background information for an open letter we are circulating, which demands that the UMass administration cease its persecution and sanctioning of the students arrested last October and May. The letter can be read and signed here. We call on our community to band together in the face of these assaults on our students, our mutual freedoms and our right to shared governance. We are facing a very difficult and dangerous historical moment, and students, faculty and staff must unite and confront it together.

Signed by UMass Faculty for Justice in Palestine

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2024
Image made by Suzanne Bagia using images courtesy of the Official Freddie Mercury Instagram and MabMeadowsMercury (altered on Canva)
The enduring image of Freddie Mercury and Queen
The UMass Amherst campus on August 5-6.
Women need to be prioritized in healthcare research
JWECC hosts beading night to celebrate native community and culture
JWECC hosts beading night to celebrate native community and culture
Courtesy of IMDb
UMass Theatre Guild holds production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass women’s basketball caves in loss to shorthanded Siena
Daily Collegian (2024)
Daniel Rivera's paint presence leads to UMass win over NJIT
More in Archives
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass opens December with home win over NJIT
Daily Collegian (2024)
Identifying potential candidates in UMass football’s coaching search
Daily Collegian (2024)
Soccer Notebook: UMass men’s soccer stuns No. 11 Virginia 1-0, advances to quarterfinals of NCAA Tournament
Daily Collegian (2024)
Depin: In my three years
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass football closes its independent chapter with a 47-42 loss to UConn
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass seniors and graduate students shine in loss against UConn
More in Columns
Daily Collegian (2024)
The untold suffering of Alaska’s Indigenous women
Daily Collegian (2023)
Abandoning American politics
Courtesy of Forbes
Journalists need to be careful about anti-union sentiments in their writing
Our laundry system is terrible, and it needs to change
Our laundry system is terrible, and it needs to change
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass needs more ergonomic spaces
Daily Collegian (2023)
Checking in on the Orchard Hill disc golf course