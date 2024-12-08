Minutewomen surge in fourth quarter to defeat Dartmouth 67-56

The Massachusetts women’s basketball team took care of business in Hanover, New Hampshire, coming home with a 67-56 win over Dartmouth. After being down four points at the half, the Minutewomen (4-5) came alive in the fourth quarter, pulling away with a two-game win streak.

After falling short in several contests thus far into the 2024 season, UMass fought their way from behind to close out the game strong. The fourth quarter was the difference maker for the Minutewomen. UMass opened the final 10 minutes with a 7-0 run, making up the deficit.

“In the second half, in the fourth quarter especially, we were locked in,” head coach Mike Leflar said. “I’m really proud of our group for the way they fought and competed.”

Megan Olbrys changed the rhythm, snagging a rebound and tossing it back up into the net, giving UMass a one-point advantage over the Big Green (3-5). Olbrys made her free throw, tacking on another point for a lead of two with eight minutes remaining.

Dartmouth clawed its way back, getting within one point of the Minutewomen with five minutes remaining after two free throws from Clare Meyer. Up one, Yahmani McKayle found the sweet spot from behind the arc, nailing a 3-pointer with 4:53 to play, giving UMass a more comfortable four-point lead. Stefanie Kulesza followed suit, putting up three points of her own, extending the lead to seven with under four minutes of play.

The Minutewomen put 25 points on the board in the fourth quarter to Dartmouth’s 11, with Olbrys, McKayle and Allie Palmieri leading the way. McKayle was central in delivering the ball, dishing out passes allowing both Chinenye Odenigbo and Kulesza to score. Palmieri did a little bit of everything, finding her teammates open, putting the ball in the hoop and hitting two free throws, sealing the deal for UMass.

“[McKayle] was awesome in the second half. [Palmieri] made a couple of shots. [Kulesza] chimed in,” Leflar said of his team’s final quarter play. “Everyone played a role in the fourth quarter, that’s where we separated.”

UMass fell short in the first half, struggling to stop Dartmouth offensively. The Big Green were faster than the Minutewomen, stepping into the open lanes and shooting 47 percent from the field. Meyer and Olivia Austin scored a combined 20 points for Dartmouth, coming alive immediately. Offensive inconsistencies also plagued the Minutewomen, as they turned over the ball six times and struggled to find cohesion.

“I was really happy that we were able to keep the ball in front of us in the second half and the post players did a better job playing off of Meyer and Austin and clogging up driving lanes,” Leflar said. “That made a big difference.”

UMass shot a perfect 100 percent at the free throw line, contributing 16 points to the team’s total, seven being in the final quarter. The Big Green went two for six, shooting a mere 33.3 percent at the line.

“It’s not a focal point at practice. It’s about people stepping up and knocking them down in the moment,” Leflar said.

McKayle scored 19 points for the Minutewomen and shot 50 percent from 3. Palmieri scored 14 points, while Olbrys tossed in 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for a double-double.

Meyer and Alexandra Eldredge each had 12 points for Dartmouth. Austin added eight points in the loss.

The Minutewomen travel to Boston on Wednesday, December 11, facing off against the Boston College Eagles. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. and the game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Lucy Postera can be reached at [email protected] or followed on X/Twitter @lucypostera.