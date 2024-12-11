Recapping the best films of 2024

As the year comes to an end, it’s time to reflect on some of the standout films of 2024. The year was full of blockbusters, independent films, horror remakes and sci-fi epics. Below are some of our favorite films of the year.

“Dune: Part 2” directed by Denis Villeneuve

The continuation of 2021’s “Dune,” “Dune: Part Two” masterfully concludes the story told in Frank Herbert’s iconic novel. Long thought to be unadaptable, the film perfectly captures the breathtaking beauty that is Arrakis through stunning cinematography and brilliant performances by an all-star cast including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson. “Dune: Part 2” will live on as one of the most iconic science fiction films of the 21st century. The film has reinvigorated interest in the space opera genre, paving the way for a new generation of sci-fi fans.

“Civil War” directed by Alex Garland

“Civil War” was released in April, and features a future war-torn United States where years of political strife have led to states seceding from the nation and declaring war on the government. The audience follows a group of American journalists as they traverse the battlefields of the East Coast, trying to make it to Washington, D.C. to interview the president. The film features stellar performances by Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura and Jesse Plemons. Instead of focusing on the conflict tearing the country apart, the film takes you through the perspective of journalists whose only job is to document the horrors they encounter on the front lines.

“Alien: Romulus” directed by Fede Alvarez

“Alien: Romulus” is the best attempt at capturing the otherworldly horror of the “Alien” franchise since 1986’s “Aliens.” Director Alvarez succeeds in bringing the franchise back to its roots as a survival horror with a simple plot and jaw-dropping gore. The film is truly terrifying at times and manages to consistently subvert expectations, making Facehuggers and Xenomorphs scary again. Cailee Spaeny’s Raine Carradine and David Jonsson’s Andy are two of the franchise’s best protagonists since Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley. The film acts as a perfect introduction to those unfamiliar with the franchise and a welcome surprise for long-time “Alien” fans.

“Wicked” directed by Jon M. Chu

Perhaps one of the most popular movies of 2024, the magic of “Wicked” captivated audiences across the nation following its release on Nov. 22. “Wicked” is the first installment of a two-part film adaptation of the critically acclaimed Broadway musical. Serving as a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” the film explores the political climate of the Land of Oz, long before Dorothy’s arrival. The film follows the complicated friendship between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) as the two navigate life at Shiz University, exploring the origin stories of the infamous Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. Magic and wonder, bright colors, lively musical numbers and a fairytale setting made for a fun viewing experience. Despite its sense of wonder, the film doesn’t shy away from heavier subjects, as it explores the leaders in Oz through political, social and ethical commentary on good and evil.

“We Live In Time” directed by John Crowley

Reminiscent of the great rom-coms of our generation, “We Live in Time” offers a touching, heartfelt reinvention of the genre. The film follows the competitively spirited Almut (Florence Pugh) and the shy, compassionate and recently divorced Tobias (Andrew Garfield) as they meet in a chance encounter. Almut accidently runs Tobias over with her car one night as he is out for a walk. The two officially meet in the hospital following the incident, and a whirlwind romance ensues. They go through the ups and downs of their relationship, from fights to having a baby, to Almut receiving a cancer diagnosis. Despite her declining health, Almut never shies away from a challenge, proving that amid heartbreak, there can be moments of happiness and hope. This movie is bound to pull on your heartstrings, exploring love, loss and living life to the fullest.

“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” directed by Tim Burton

36 years after the release of Burton’s famous Halloween classic “Beetlejuice,” this film serves as a sequel. Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara return to reprise their roles from the original. The film takes place more than three decades after the original, following the story of Lydia Deetz (Ryder) now a mother struggling to keep her family together. “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” was one of the year’s biggest box office successes, surpassing $450 million dollars worldwide, following its release on Sept. 6.

