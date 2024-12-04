Recent funding allows ‘Art with Beth’ to host guest artist

University of Massachusetts Journalism Advisor Beth Wallace started hosting creative get-togethers that became a ritual for journalism students in Sept. 2021, when school was no longer remote because of the pandemic. What started as an effort to make up for lost time is now funded by a Campus Climate Grant, allowing “Art with Beth” to bring in guest artists and buy a plethora of bedazzling tools.

Students learned about and partook in henna in the first special event of the semester.

On Dec 6. “Art with Beth” will move to the Student Union for one last special project: printing a collaborative screen of student drawings.